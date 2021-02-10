America, America

Can the Spell Be Broken?

Steven BeschlossMar 6Comment 19

For four years we watched the cruelty and utter indifference to human life yield broken families and over half a million dead Americans. Now we see the same sociopathy continuing to guide Republican leaders, with their voters seemingly sticking with them. Can the spell be broken or is the death cult that strong? A serious question. I welcome answers and constructive conversation—an open forum now for all subscribers.

(For background, you can read yesterday’s dispatch, The Sociopathy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.)

