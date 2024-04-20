Rarely ever has Donald Trump—who behaves like a cruel and petulant child that lacks discipline and the capacity to treat others with respect—been required to sit still, follow the rules and take orders from a man who sits above him, wears a robe and wields a gavel. Never has Trump been required to do this four days a week for roughly eight hours each day for as many as eight weeks.
The first four days of the protocol, beginning with jury selection, has already revealed some facts that the criminal defendant’s followers wish were not true: He has struggled to stay awake and—sorry to share this reporting—when he nods off may noticeably engage in flatulence, leading to an unpleasant environment for his own lawyers and others. Not exactly the picture of a strongman that he and his conned cult would have us envision. Time will tell whether details like these will trickle out beyond the bubble of people paying close attention.
But starting Monday, the prosecution and defense are scheduled to make opening statements, thus setting in motion the exposition of legal facts that explain why this unprecedented event is happening. As much as this is a spectacle—never before has a former U.S. president faced a criminal trial, never has this particular ex-president ever faced real accountability—it’s the kind of judicial proceeding that goes on nearly every day throughout the country.
And as much as there are sensational details in this case—the porn star, the pregnant wife, the hush money, the lies and falsifications to keep the voting public unaware—there will be days that will be necessarily, indeed blissfully boring. Because the judicial system has its procedures in which the evidence is introduced, witnesses are questioned, each side makes its case for conviction or acquittal, and the judge does his utmost to maintain order and permit justice to be served.
We have already seen ugly efforts by both the criminal defendant and media vultures like Fox host Jesse Watters to insist the jury selection process is rigged and this defendant cannot possibly get a fair trial. Trump’s continuing ability to speak right outside the courtroom remains a poisoning fact that degrades the public’s ability to know the truth. Soon we will find out whether Judge Juan Merchan will place additional constraints on this criminal defendant’s freedom to spread lies, although the surrounding right-wing media circus is likely to do Trump’s bidding if he is successfully restricted.
But I am hopeful that both the length of the trial and the accumulation of facts will gradually seep out, revealing slivers of reality about this criminal defendant that his followers have thus far chosen to ignore. And that bodes well for the judicial system which depends on America’s citizens belief in and respect for its credibility and fairness. That would be a significant outcome, especially after years of efforts by Trump and his enablers to undermine the public’s trust in the American justice system.
What do you think? Can the judicial system be the winner in this case against Trump? Or do you harbor an over-riding fear that this criminal defendant will once again avoid accountability by mucking up the gears and degrading the public’s capacity to know what is true or false, right or wrong? Perhaps you’d also like to opine at this early stage on whether you think Trump will or won’t be found guilty and whether a conviction could yield jail time.
As always, I look forward to reading your comments and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful of each other. Trolling will not be tolerated here.
*Photo: Criminal defendant Donald Trump, facing 34 felony counts, in Manhattan Criminal Court on April 19, 2024. Photo taken by Curtis Mean via Getty Images.
I am a retired 74 -year-old teacher and I have believed in our three branches of our government for most of my life. I cannot give up my faith in the American system over Trump's disgusting behavior. It may be idealistic, but I will hold true to the judicial system at work in this current criminal trial...with fervent prayers to go along with that belief. I am not ready to give up!
I think he will be found guilty. I don't know that it will result in jail time, though a sentence to jail would be appropriate AND helpful to the electorate this fall. I do not think he escapes accountability here and I think it sets the stage for his remaining trials. I do not believe he has a snowballs chance of being elected this fall, so expect the coming year to be filled with the more serious criminal trials, despite Judge Cannon's best efforts, I think that trial is a slam dunk and also carries a huge sentence. I think that by the end of 2025, he will have been sentenced to what will amount to life in prison. I find that appropriate. There will be appeals but he's guilty and I don't think he prevails.
Following, or even during, his next trials I expect Jack Smith to indict the remainder of people who conspired with him and I see their fates mirroring his - that part will go on for some time. I do think the judicial system will hold up. I think the Supreme Court will NOT grant him unlimited and perpetual immunity, I think they took that case only to put an end to that idea forever. If they did, there would be nothing preventing Joe Biden from doing what Trump tried to which is ridiculous on its face. I'm looking forward to these outcomes very much. As they mean our republic still stands as a beacon of freedom in which the law applies to all of equally.
I would very much like to believe that a fair trial and a just verdict will occur. I am concerned that jurors may have misrepresented their ability to render an impartial verdict. I am concerned about the media circus in support of the defendant. I am concerned about threats against every person and their families trying to hold this disreputable man accountable.
I think this trial is the one that could be most personally damaging to Trump and his beloved brand. He is going to be exposed as a two bit bully from Queens, never accepted into NY society regardless of how much money he claimed to have, never able to make an honest dollar, raised by parents who taught him that the rules didn't apply to a Trump. And such a slovenly, disgusting individual that he had to pay for sex.
Beautiful setting of the scene, Steven. I think the defendant simply isn’t capable of sitting still, shutting up, and avoiding glares and gestures. The evidence is certain to be overwhelming, the judge is seasoned and much admired, and the jury was carefully vetted. I predict he will end up being confined to a small room and watching his now-virtually-inevitable demise on closed-circuit television.
The judicial system will have to win otherwise, the rule of law will lose its impact as it is not equally applied to all and seems vulnerable to political pressure and public manipulation......
He shouldn't be allowed to muck up the gears. He should be stopped quickly and definitely by the judge at every turn. Stay the course for the sake of fairness, accountability, and therefore, justice.
I think my opinion about guilt or innocence is largely irrelevant.
I do believe that:
1 - the Judicial System is being tested to an extent never before seen. Fear of reprisal is largely real. Yet, a belief in the rule of law can ultimately provide support to act on the concept: "no one is above the law". What remains to be seen is if the judiciary, the public and the cult that follows TFG decides whether or not the rule of equal justice is worth fighting for.
2 - a malignant narcissistic sociopath will do everything in the power to muck up the proceedings because they inherently have no concept of right or wrong.
The next year will be incredibly messy and the outcome is not a foregone conclusion. Time will tell.
2 things
1. The judge must order the jury to be sequestered regardless of the delay it may cause.
Ordinary people's lives and those of their families must be protected at all costs.
2. We already know from numerous witnesses that trump lost control of his bowels a long time ago from excessive illegal drug use. He is still a drug addict but obtains his drugs legally.
My fear is that even if he is found guilty, there will be appeal after appeal until after November and if, hoping not,he wins, he will avoid sentencing and the consequences of this, among many of his crimes. It is not the system, it is his crass evilness.
I have a question. If he is found guilty in any of the trials and is given a jail sentence, why, just because he is a former president, does he “have” to have secret service accompany him? Shouldn’t that privilege be forfeited as a convicted….whatever? 😡
This trial, without political commentary, but with procedural commentary, should be a civics lesson to the public and all prospective voters.
It is too early to know whether the prosecution will prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. But it is not too early for me to say that if Trump is found guilty in any of the four trials, he will not go to jail. However, he can be confined to house arrest for a long time, years if necessary, with a bunch of conditions.
As an optimist, I am happy that there was not the expected hassle in seating a jury. Why should we be surprised? This is occurring in Manhattan, the actual center of the universe (and I am from East Tennessee, where he probably would have liked to have the trial,. It would be difficult to get a fair and unbiased jury here. The jury there is pulled from Manhattan where the education level is high and public awareness of current events is much higher than East Tennessee. NYC is probably one of the few places where he could get a fair trial, and hopefully it will encourage the other trials to move forward once this one is completed, which I believe will end up in convictions on most of the charges filed and some vindication of the rule of law. Unfortunately, this will not help me much here or if I lived in Texas, or Alabama, or Mississippi or wherever in red states. This will take removing the cult leader and the reestablishment of the rule of law everywhere.
I too am hopeful.
I'm hopeful, but not overconfident.
I’ve learned with Trump to hope for the best and expect the worst. He has a chance to beat this in a jury trial, but anything which confines, restrains, frustrates him for two to three weeks is welcome.
The documents case is the one where I see no way out for him except to get re-elected. I’m rooting for the justice system, but is it indeed the best system money can buy?
Of course I am cheering loudly for equal justice, but this small detail (along with a lot of other things, but that’s beside the point) worries me. Did you see the list of what news sources the various jurors access?
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/19/nyregion/trump-trial-jury-news.html
Look at Juror #2. The only two “news” sources this person uses is Truth Social (better known as Lies Sociopathic) and X (formerly known as Twitter). Seriously?
The issue is, the defense probably knows they’re toast going into this, but if they can get a hung jury based on a single hold-out then that delays the entire (re-)trial until after the November election—in other words, exactly what TFG wants.
I don’t know the details of the prosecution’s letting this one through, but I’m counting on their due diligence, for sure. Fingers crossed.
The bubble of bluster begins to burst. The emperor wears no clothes. The old fraud behind the curtain bumbles around to hide still. (At least the old fraud in OZ had a kindly side.) Americans have always had a soft spot for rogues, but we used to be better about rejecting bullies. Maybe we can be better again. We are being offered the chance.
Any attempt to restore faith in the judicial system will have to entail bringing Thomas and Alito to account. A fair and impartial impeachment hearing of Thomas’ corruption would do a lot to show the system cares about its integrity. A national repudiation of Dobbs would also give us hope that our laws reflect the good of the people over one man’s historical, ethical and legal fantasies. As for this particular case, whatever the outcome I hope future defendants who aren’t rich and political will be afforded the same careful consideration of their rights and freedom.
So many have said that this is the weakest case, but remember that Cohen already spent a YEAR in jail for the same crime. In a way, I think a jail sentence for this “lesser” crime is chipping away at the strangely held belief that he can’t be incarcerated and that once one judge does it, the other people waiting to have a turn will more easily turn the key. What starts with a few days in jail could easily become years. Wouldn’t that be nice?
The jurors I have served with have worked hard at being fair and conscious of their responsibility. I trust this one will do the same. As for ol' noddy... probably depends on how much Valium he is persuaded to take, if he will be able to maintain any decorum.
Unfortunately, there’s always the possibility that the justice system can be manipulated in connection with our compromised Supreme Court. One only needs to look at the Sedition Trial of 1944 to see a precedent where nobody served jail time and the justice system was manipulated. One would have thought we had learned our lesson but the case was very well hidden and never taught in schools.
https://digital-library.csun.edu/in-our-own-backyard/sedition-trial-of-1944
This trail has shown the judicial system to be an absolute joke.
Bill Browder's books describe the Russian judicial system. Russian citizens expect to be treated fairly in their courts, unless the opponent is a member of the Putin parasite/oligarchy machine. Then every judge will roll over for whatever Putin demands. (The alternative is a long fall from a high window.) The Russian culture tends to be nihilistic. The freedoms and rights of the citizens are subject to the whims of the Top Leader in Power. And they mainly accept that.
America is different. Our culture is based on individual freedom, mutual respect, rule of law, courtesy, manners and legal fairness (that's the goal, anyway). Can Trump succeed in removing the individual freedoms and justice from 330 million Americans for his personal benefit? Like his idol Putin has? He's trying. But that's a tough ask. He has hundreds of corrupt MAGA judges who will kowtow to him. But he will never have them all.
My worst fear is that the jurors might feel the pressure of serving in this trial for fear that their identity will be revealed and hence their life and families. After having a weekend to review and absorb what their expected role is, I would not be surprised if a few of them decide that they’re not up to the task at hand and ask to be excused from serving due to emotional duress. I would have much preferred the judge to act proactively to secure their identity by having them serve anonymously.
I think the question is not so much whether the system ‘can’ hold as ‘will it hold.’ I believe it can and will. We are viewing this trial and the orange person through a microscope with our own anxieties. When this is put in context he is viewed as a defendant and fairly ordinary. His followers are not responding to his calls for protest. (Hilariously they are so conditioned to believe conspiracies even his calls to show up are viewed as law enforcement traps). Anyone who goes up against the rich and powerful (I’m talking local and state level); who serves on a jury for, or brings a high profile case has their lives disrupted, likely threatened and need courage to persevere. Donnie is not original in any way.
I speak not from lack of empathy or to minimize the threats & anxiety but from my own experiences and observations. Often there are no resources, unsympathetic judges and services are not responsive. It is not unusual for homicide cases to drag on for years; their associates to play the same game Donnie does. The same with lesser cases. Yet Donnie has lost case after case - including a jury verdict convicting 2 of his companies on 7 tax fraud felonies each.
NY is much better suited to deal with his case than what some of us might see closer to home. There are resources to protect the jury. There is always a chance of something going wrong. A ‘bad’ juror, or bad actors but I feel like the jurors who were seated will settle in and do their job. They already went through a hard process & the court will put Donnie on a leash. By next week jurors will be acclimated.
Donnie’s notoriety cuts both ways - yes, it triggers more certain media enabling attention but it also highlights his baggage & pattern of behavior. He caused information on witnesses to be withheld from him - and initially his attorneys - because the prosecutor and judge did not believe his attorneys could not guarantee they controlled Donnie’s behavior. They didn’t see that coming. Juries don’t respond well to defendants who want the benefit of the doubt but try to intimidate them. The judge has already called out some of Donnie’s actions and I expect the record for his Tue rulings will be plentiful.
If justice served is an empty plate we will all starve.
Your outline of the expected outcome reveals the lawfare plan to defeat Trump in the courts rather than on a ballot. Unbelievable hubris. I predict not one vote will be lost by those who support Trump, which you hope will happen. The loss of support by independents and democrats for this legal sham, however, will likely put this more principled conservative sleepy man who farts into office than the vapid, farting, asleep character who now occupies the title.
I think that this will unfortunately end in a mistrial, perpetuated by Trump himself.
I am prepared for the worst. Trump as President again. However, I believe that it is entirely up to us, the electorate to decide his fate. The courts, thanks to Trump's endless supply of funds and total lack of shame, have been hamstrung by employing the Roy Cohn playbook--delay and deflect blame. This is precisely how Trump has worn down people who sued him in the past. First, declare the person or business he stiffed incompetent, second, delay and deflect. No average construction firm or supplier of pianos to Trump's casinos could afford to go the distance. WE must vote for sanity and not a for three-year-old amoral child.
Since illegalities were used to gain the Presidency, everything he did as President should be undone.
Justice demands American citizens be made right. Destitution is too good.
There, I have made my myself unfit to serve as a juror on the HUGE amount of cases he will still have, rather get to, sit through that will get him out of the cell that he so rightfully deserves to pay for these alleged crimes.
My greatest fear is that if the prosecution doesn't win this case, it will add fuel to that idiot's claim of persecution. He has been given so many concessions that anyone else would not have received that this case could go the wrong way. The judge absolutely must enforce the gag order and restrain his behavior, even if that means having him put in cell for a weekend when he breaks the rules.
Regardless of whether or not DJT is found guilty or not, he has certainly assured anyone paying attention of what a nasty man child he is .
He is the most unpleasant , malevolent , undisciplined, tantrum throwing, flatulent man to grace a defendants chair, ever.
He ignores what the judges tell him to do and flaunts it . He truly is petulant that he should be questioned and or accused of anything , even if he’s admitted that he actually is guilty.
His ego is so inflated we hear it whining out its content at every impromptu press conference he gives ad nauseam
Several times daily .
The jurors have a hard job ahead of them watching the long suffering angry orange man up till now , has been its own trial.
I have faith , however that their ability to take this trial seriously, and live up to their responsibilities will be done without whining .
First, Judge Marchan seems to be tired of tfg’s efforts to stall and use arguments over and over again. He keeps a firm hand on the proceedings, and isn’t letting the defendant get away with anything.
Second, tfg is never going to sit quietly while witnesses give evidence against him. Eventually, he will misbehave, it’s what he does.
At that time, I hope the judge metes out proper punishment for his offenses. All in all, I think the jury will vote to convict.
I was heartened by the number of jurors who said either "I believe in the rule of law" or "No one is above the law," though clips of Jesse Watters suggested that people who said such things were the liberal liars he deplored.
The rule of law DOES require the jurors to decide the necessary facts in the prosecution's favor. The weakest point, someone has argued, is proving that trump HIMSELF altered the records or caused them to be altered. Bragg seems confident that he can prove that, but it is his burden. So if some jurors find the evidence for that point to be less than "beyond a reasonable doubt" it isn't necessarily a collapse of the legal system if they choose to find him not guilty. I suspect most jurors would find his personal connection "more likely than not" or proved by a "preponderance of the evidence" but in our system, if someone truly, really, actually thinks after seeing the evidence that it doesn't meet the higher burden, I would EXPECT them to vote their conclusion. That's what the legal system is supposed to do.
So we do have to be prepared that Bragg MIGHT lose--at least to the point of a hung jury. We do have to prepare ourselves for the idea that this might be the system working, not corrupted. We simply have to hope and trust that Bragg can provide sufficient evidence to fulfill his burden.
Trump reminds me of the famous gangster Al Capone who committed murders and other crimes but always avoided conviction. Federal authorities became intent on jailing Capone and charged him with twenty-two counts of tax evasion. He was convicted of five counts in 1931. During a highly publicized case, the judge admitted as evidence Capone's admissions of his income and unpaid taxes. He was convicted and sentenced to eleven years in federal prison.
Al Capone - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al_Capone
Thank you Steven ..just shared your article
With six friends that will hopefully read and subscribe ….clue your work and
Cherish your wisdom..Marsha
Unless a lying Trump fanboy or girl managed to get on the jury to force a mistrial, Trump SHOULD be found guilty. No. I could NEVER have been seated. I say most days #LockTrumpUp! Jail? Who knows?
Expecting Mr. Trump to ultimately be found guilty on most if not all counts. Judge Merchan runs a tight ship and will not hold back if need be to maintain order & the rule of law in his courtroom.
Anticipate at least one of the jurors will be excused for violating the court's rules of procedure and at least one alternate having to serve in place.
Unaware of what the statutory maximums are for the crimes in terms of prison time & penalties and whether any injunctive relief is also being sought or expected?
Like that there will not be a need to be a separate sentencing hearing to determine punishment once & if the Jury is unanimous in deciding guilt for the charges & counts. It will only be a matter of Judge Merchan deciding the sentence & punishment.
Would not be surprised that if and when Mr. Trump believes he is about to be sentenced to prison time, he will attempt to flee the U.S. to another country without a extradition agreement with the U.S.
Seems most of the facts have already been established through the conviction of Michael Cohen who acted under the direction of Trump. Can't imagine how those same documents and facts are not going to be equally relevant to proving his guilt. Seems like a slam dunk. Expecting 3-5 years prison time with a portion served under home? confinement with an ankle bracelet.
My understanding is the witnesses and jury both have not (yet) been sequestered? Doing so would seemingly reduce the chances of Trump's attorneys prevailing in any motions claiming a bias and possibly minimize the chances of the RW media being successful at precipitating threats leading to violent attacks targeted against the officers of the Court, witnesses or jury.
Despite the defendant's propensity (and means) for foul play, and clear SCOTUS bias, I share your hope/belief that real justice can and will prevail. That said, there's another side to this coin: Perceived justice. We've a significant segment (perhaps 1/3) of the population that's been snorting orange Kool-Aid for quite a while, and sees things thru a very different lens. Judge Merchan seems to be on his game, but will need serious backing from principled media, and adults in the community to make the medicine go down. At day's end, it's up to us; but that's what America's about, isn't it?
If convicted I expect appeals to drag on for years. Perhaps we can learn and improve the judicial processes.
I believe justice will prevail to a degree, but it won’t fix what is currently ailing us. We cannot rely on the justice system to pull us out of the muck.
Our system is only as good as the people who run it. We can have the most streamlined procedures, rules and laws in the world, but they mean nothing if the folks running them are corruptly sabotaging them for personal greed/power/selfish gains. This means it is up to US, to choose who runs the show. We have all the information we need to right this ship in November, and beyond.
I don't believe he will ever see the inside of a jail cell. As long as people like Bill Barr etc. are anywhere near this situation, they will do whatever it takes to drag things out till ???? I think having to sit and be under someone else's control will do Trump in....I believe in our democracy and the rule of law but I don't think we can say that "everyone" gets equal justice in this country. It's time to change that but it will be an uphill battle for those of us who would like to see the end of Patriarchy and the oligarchy that keeps it in control
Dear Bloggers:
https://www.rawstory.com/trump-alvin-bragg-2667825852/
Reporting by,
Carl Gibson, Alternet
Raw Story.
If anything happens to any of the jurors, they and their families should immediately sue Trump for every last cent he has. He was the Chief Executive. He should be the one who is the most able to follow the laws of the land.
Knowing his tirades up front, I wish the judge would have put him on house arrest or in a cell until the trial was over. Plus, I’d like each juror and the prosecutors as well as the judge and his staff have security protection 24/7. Perhaps even better for their safety, sequester the jury!
This will be one time when the reality of the “emperor’s new clothes” will be unveiled to the world. It will be sad, indeed, if his supporters remain steadfast in their adoration.
Just as trump claimed his 2020 attempt was rigged before the results were in, so, too, is he claiming this trial is rigged before it has even really started. It is hard to discern what 12 people will believe and decide. For sure, though they assure the judge they can be impartial, it is impossible for any one, probably world wide, to have no feeling for or against trump and his antics. We do know that the majority of the jurors are educated, have responsible jobs, and lo and behold, some even read newspapers. I think that the reporters, media following trump's every move will, now, work in our favor, for they will run all over each other trying to get the scoop first on what is happening in the courtroom. His followers cannot but hear real facts.
Jury members cannot be faulted for fearing trump retribution carried out by his apostles (considering he is their Savior ! ). If one of them is so indoctrinated and crazy as to set himself on fire across from the courthouse, imagine the hell they could cause a juror. I would not put it past him to have each one followed when they leave. I do not put any vile doing past him.. As for his leaving, I wish the court would rule his departure each day be by a back door, side door, or crawling out a window.
I doubt the fact that he had Stormy relations will have much impact. So many men are guilty of illicit affairs, even presidents going back to Jefferson. Instead of always calling it the hush money trial, the real crime is the illegal maneuvers made by trump through Cohen to hide the payments by reporting them as legal, business expenses. That Cohen admitted and served time will have an impact when he testifies. Judge Engoran has found trump guilty of defrauding banks and insurance companies. Daniels and McDougal will testify. Everyone knows the outcome of the E.Jean Carroll case. The evidence is against him. Won't this self proclaimed really rich billionaire's knickers be tied in a knot if he is brought down over a mere $280,000 !!!
Can a convicted person run for president-yes if he meets the 3 Constitutional requirements. No if found guilty of insurrection-state attempts at this have failed. Can he run for president if jailed? Yes. Eugene Debs comes to mind, socialist candidate. We may disagree with some of Judge Merchan's rulings during the case, but he must be very careful to apply the law accurately, for that is what the appeal court will look at.
So, predicting: Found guilty-yes. Go to jail-no. Polls slip-a little. trump: Continued claims of being a victim like Mandela & Jesus Christ. Donations: Keep a'comin."
Will trouble melt like lemon drops? No. But looking through rose colored glasses, Somewhere over the rainbow, Biden will fly.
I fear he will get no jail time, though he should be jailed at least as long as Michael Cohen. I also feel the court should prohibit him from making any comments afterward,. He continues to spread lies, which his cult sucks up like kool aid. The gag order should include any comments outside the courtroom. If the trial was televised, as it should be be, this would solve the problem.
I am a retired 74 -year-old teacher and I have believed in our three branches of our government for most of my life. I cannot give up my faith in the American system over Trump's disgusting behavior. It may be idealistic, but I will hold true to the judicial system at work in this current criminal trial...with fervent prayers to go along with that belief. I am not ready to give up!
I think he will be found guilty. I don't know that it will result in jail time, though a sentence to jail would be appropriate AND helpful to the electorate this fall. I do not think he escapes accountability here and I think it sets the stage for his remaining trials. I do not believe he has a snowballs chance of being elected this fall, so expect the coming year to be filled with the more serious criminal trials, despite Judge Cannon's best efforts, I think that trial is a slam dunk and also carries a huge sentence. I think that by the end of 2025, he will have been sentenced to what will amount to life in prison. I find that appropriate. There will be appeals but he's guilty and I don't think he prevails.
Following, or even during, his next trials I expect Jack Smith to indict the remainder of people who conspired with him and I see their fates mirroring his - that part will go on for some time. I do think the judicial system will hold up. I think the Supreme Court will NOT grant him unlimited and perpetual immunity, I think they took that case only to put an end to that idea forever. If they did, there would be nothing preventing Joe Biden from doing what Trump tried to which is ridiculous on its face. I'm looking forward to these outcomes very much. As they mean our republic still stands as a beacon of freedom in which the law applies to all of equally.
I would very much like to believe that a fair trial and a just verdict will occur. I am concerned that jurors may have misrepresented their ability to render an impartial verdict. I am concerned about the media circus in support of the defendant. I am concerned about threats against every person and their families trying to hold this disreputable man accountable.
I think this trial is the one that could be most personally damaging to Trump and his beloved brand. He is going to be exposed as a two bit bully from Queens, never accepted into NY society regardless of how much money he claimed to have, never able to make an honest dollar, raised by parents who taught him that the rules didn't apply to a Trump. And such a slovenly, disgusting individual that he had to pay for sex.
Beautiful setting of the scene, Steven. I think the defendant simply isn’t capable of sitting still, shutting up, and avoiding glares and gestures. The evidence is certain to be overwhelming, the judge is seasoned and much admired, and the jury was carefully vetted. I predict he will end up being confined to a small room and watching his now-virtually-inevitable demise on closed-circuit television.
The judicial system will have to win otherwise, the rule of law will lose its impact as it is not equally applied to all and seems vulnerable to political pressure and public manipulation......
He shouldn't be allowed to muck up the gears. He should be stopped quickly and definitely by the judge at every turn. Stay the course for the sake of fairness, accountability, and therefore, justice.
I think my opinion about guilt or innocence is largely irrelevant.
I do believe that:
1 - the Judicial System is being tested to an extent never before seen. Fear of reprisal is largely real. Yet, a belief in the rule of law can ultimately provide support to act on the concept: "no one is above the law". What remains to be seen is if the judiciary, the public and the cult that follows TFG decides whether or not the rule of equal justice is worth fighting for.
2 - a malignant narcissistic sociopath will do everything in the power to muck up the proceedings because they inherently have no concept of right or wrong.
The next year will be incredibly messy and the outcome is not a foregone conclusion. Time will tell.
2 things
1. The judge must order the jury to be sequestered regardless of the delay it may cause.
Ordinary people's lives and those of their families must be protected at all costs.
2. We already know from numerous witnesses that trump lost control of his bowels a long time ago from excessive illegal drug use. He is still a drug addict but obtains his drugs legally.
My fear is that even if he is found guilty, there will be appeal after appeal until after November and if, hoping not,he wins, he will avoid sentencing and the consequences of this, among many of his crimes. It is not the system, it is his crass evilness.
I have a question. If he is found guilty in any of the trials and is given a jail sentence, why, just because he is a former president, does he “have” to have secret service accompany him? Shouldn’t that privilege be forfeited as a convicted….whatever? 😡
This trial, without political commentary, but with procedural commentary, should be a civics lesson to the public and all prospective voters.
It is too early to know whether the prosecution will prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. But it is not too early for me to say that if Trump is found guilty in any of the four trials, he will not go to jail. However, he can be confined to house arrest for a long time, years if necessary, with a bunch of conditions.
As an optimist, I am happy that there was not the expected hassle in seating a jury. Why should we be surprised? This is occurring in Manhattan, the actual center of the universe (and I am from East Tennessee, where he probably would have liked to have the trial,. It would be difficult to get a fair and unbiased jury here. The jury there is pulled from Manhattan where the education level is high and public awareness of current events is much higher than East Tennessee. NYC is probably one of the few places where he could get a fair trial, and hopefully it will encourage the other trials to move forward once this one is completed, which I believe will end up in convictions on most of the charges filed and some vindication of the rule of law. Unfortunately, this will not help me much here or if I lived in Texas, or Alabama, or Mississippi or wherever in red states. This will take removing the cult leader and the reestablishment of the rule of law everywhere.
I too am hopeful.
I'm hopeful, but not overconfident.
I’ve learned with Trump to hope for the best and expect the worst. He has a chance to beat this in a jury trial, but anything which confines, restrains, frustrates him for two to three weeks is welcome.
The documents case is the one where I see no way out for him except to get re-elected. I’m rooting for the justice system, but is it indeed the best system money can buy?
Of course I am cheering loudly for equal justice, but this small detail (along with a lot of other things, but that’s beside the point) worries me. Did you see the list of what news sources the various jurors access?
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/19/nyregion/trump-trial-jury-news.html
Look at Juror #2. The only two “news” sources this person uses is Truth Social (better known as Lies Sociopathic) and X (formerly known as Twitter). Seriously?
The issue is, the defense probably knows they’re toast going into this, but if they can get a hung jury based on a single hold-out then that delays the entire (re-)trial until after the November election—in other words, exactly what TFG wants.
I don’t know the details of the prosecution’s letting this one through, but I’m counting on their due diligence, for sure. Fingers crossed.
The bubble of bluster begins to burst. The emperor wears no clothes. The old fraud behind the curtain bumbles around to hide still. (At least the old fraud in OZ had a kindly side.) Americans have always had a soft spot for rogues, but we used to be better about rejecting bullies. Maybe we can be better again. We are being offered the chance.
Any attempt to restore faith in the judicial system will have to entail bringing Thomas and Alito to account. A fair and impartial impeachment hearing of Thomas’ corruption would do a lot to show the system cares about its integrity. A national repudiation of Dobbs would also give us hope that our laws reflect the good of the people over one man’s historical, ethical and legal fantasies. As for this particular case, whatever the outcome I hope future defendants who aren’t rich and political will be afforded the same careful consideration of their rights and freedom.
So many have said that this is the weakest case, but remember that Cohen already spent a YEAR in jail for the same crime. In a way, I think a jail sentence for this “lesser” crime is chipping away at the strangely held belief that he can’t be incarcerated and that once one judge does it, the other people waiting to have a turn will more easily turn the key. What starts with a few days in jail could easily become years. Wouldn’t that be nice?
The jurors I have served with have worked hard at being fair and conscious of their responsibility. I trust this one will do the same. As for ol' noddy... probably depends on how much Valium he is persuaded to take, if he will be able to maintain any decorum.
Unfortunately, there’s always the possibility that the justice system can be manipulated in connection with our compromised Supreme Court. One only needs to look at the Sedition Trial of 1944 to see a precedent where nobody served jail time and the justice system was manipulated. One would have thought we had learned our lesson but the case was very well hidden and never taught in schools.
https://digital-library.csun.edu/in-our-own-backyard/sedition-trial-of-1944
This trail has shown the judicial system to be an absolute joke.
Bill Browder's books describe the Russian judicial system. Russian citizens expect to be treated fairly in their courts, unless the opponent is a member of the Putin parasite/oligarchy machine. Then every judge will roll over for whatever Putin demands. (The alternative is a long fall from a high window.) The Russian culture tends to be nihilistic. The freedoms and rights of the citizens are subject to the whims of the Top Leader in Power. And they mainly accept that.
America is different. Our culture is based on individual freedom, mutual respect, rule of law, courtesy, manners and legal fairness (that's the goal, anyway). Can Trump succeed in removing the individual freedoms and justice from 330 million Americans for his personal benefit? Like his idol Putin has? He's trying. But that's a tough ask. He has hundreds of corrupt MAGA judges who will kowtow to him. But he will never have them all.
My worst fear is that the jurors might feel the pressure of serving in this trial for fear that their identity will be revealed and hence their life and families. After having a weekend to review and absorb what their expected role is, I would not be surprised if a few of them decide that they’re not up to the task at hand and ask to be excused from serving due to emotional duress. I would have much preferred the judge to act proactively to secure their identity by having them serve anonymously.
I think the question is not so much whether the system ‘can’ hold as ‘will it hold.’ I believe it can and will. We are viewing this trial and the orange person through a microscope with our own anxieties. When this is put in context he is viewed as a defendant and fairly ordinary. His followers are not responding to his calls for protest. (Hilariously they are so conditioned to believe conspiracies even his calls to show up are viewed as law enforcement traps). Anyone who goes up against the rich and powerful (I’m talking local and state level); who serves on a jury for, or brings a high profile case has their lives disrupted, likely threatened and need courage to persevere. Donnie is not original in any way.
I speak not from lack of empathy or to minimize the threats & anxiety but from my own experiences and observations. Often there are no resources, unsympathetic judges and services are not responsive. It is not unusual for homicide cases to drag on for years; their associates to play the same game Donnie does. The same with lesser cases. Yet Donnie has lost case after case - including a jury verdict convicting 2 of his companies on 7 tax fraud felonies each.
NY is much better suited to deal with his case than what some of us might see closer to home. There are resources to protect the jury. There is always a chance of something going wrong. A ‘bad’ juror, or bad actors but I feel like the jurors who were seated will settle in and do their job. They already went through a hard process & the court will put Donnie on a leash. By next week jurors will be acclimated.
Donnie’s notoriety cuts both ways - yes, it triggers more certain media enabling attention but it also highlights his baggage & pattern of behavior. He caused information on witnesses to be withheld from him - and initially his attorneys - because the prosecutor and judge did not believe his attorneys could not guarantee they controlled Donnie’s behavior. They didn’t see that coming. Juries don’t respond well to defendants who want the benefit of the doubt but try to intimidate them. The judge has already called out some of Donnie’s actions and I expect the record for his Tue rulings will be plentiful.
If justice served is an empty plate we will all starve.
Your outline of the expected outcome reveals the lawfare plan to defeat Trump in the courts rather than on a ballot. Unbelievable hubris. I predict not one vote will be lost by those who support Trump, which you hope will happen. The loss of support by independents and democrats for this legal sham, however, will likely put this more principled conservative sleepy man who farts into office than the vapid, farting, asleep character who now occupies the title.
I think that this will unfortunately end in a mistrial, perpetuated by Trump himself.
I am prepared for the worst. Trump as President again. However, I believe that it is entirely up to us, the electorate to decide his fate. The courts, thanks to Trump's endless supply of funds and total lack of shame, have been hamstrung by employing the Roy Cohn playbook--delay and deflect blame. This is precisely how Trump has worn down people who sued him in the past. First, declare the person or business he stiffed incompetent, second, delay and deflect. No average construction firm or supplier of pianos to Trump's casinos could afford to go the distance. WE must vote for sanity and not a for three-year-old amoral child.
Since illegalities were used to gain the Presidency, everything he did as President should be undone.
Justice demands American citizens be made right. Destitution is too good.
There, I have made my myself unfit to serve as a juror on the HUGE amount of cases he will still have, rather get to, sit through that will get him out of the cell that he so rightfully deserves to pay for these alleged crimes.
My greatest fear is that if the prosecution doesn't win this case, it will add fuel to that idiot's claim of persecution. He has been given so many concessions that anyone else would not have received that this case could go the wrong way. The judge absolutely must enforce the gag order and restrain his behavior, even if that means having him put in cell for a weekend when he breaks the rules.
Regardless of whether or not DJT is found guilty or not, he has certainly assured anyone paying attention of what a nasty man child he is .
He is the most unpleasant , malevolent , undisciplined, tantrum throwing, flatulent man to grace a defendants chair, ever.
He ignores what the judges tell him to do and flaunts it . He truly is petulant that he should be questioned and or accused of anything , even if he’s admitted that he actually is guilty.
His ego is so inflated we hear it whining out its content at every impromptu press conference he gives ad nauseam
Several times daily .
The jurors have a hard job ahead of them watching the long suffering angry orange man up till now , has been its own trial.
I have faith , however that their ability to take this trial seriously, and live up to their responsibilities will be done without whining .
First, Judge Marchan seems to be tired of tfg’s efforts to stall and use arguments over and over again. He keeps a firm hand on the proceedings, and isn’t letting the defendant get away with anything.
Second, tfg is never going to sit quietly while witnesses give evidence against him. Eventually, he will misbehave, it’s what he does.
At that time, I hope the judge metes out proper punishment for his offenses. All in all, I think the jury will vote to convict.
I was heartened by the number of jurors who said either "I believe in the rule of law" or "No one is above the law," though clips of Jesse Watters suggested that people who said such things were the liberal liars he deplored.
The rule of law DOES require the jurors to decide the necessary facts in the prosecution's favor. The weakest point, someone has argued, is proving that trump HIMSELF altered the records or caused them to be altered. Bragg seems confident that he can prove that, but it is his burden. So if some jurors find the evidence for that point to be less than "beyond a reasonable doubt" it isn't necessarily a collapse of the legal system if they choose to find him not guilty. I suspect most jurors would find his personal connection "more likely than not" or proved by a "preponderance of the evidence" but in our system, if someone truly, really, actually thinks after seeing the evidence that it doesn't meet the higher burden, I would EXPECT them to vote their conclusion. That's what the legal system is supposed to do.
So we do have to be prepared that Bragg MIGHT lose--at least to the point of a hung jury. We do have to prepare ourselves for the idea that this might be the system working, not corrupted. We simply have to hope and trust that Bragg can provide sufficient evidence to fulfill his burden.
Trump reminds me of the famous gangster Al Capone who committed murders and other crimes but always avoided conviction. Federal authorities became intent on jailing Capone and charged him with twenty-two counts of tax evasion. He was convicted of five counts in 1931. During a highly publicized case, the judge admitted as evidence Capone's admissions of his income and unpaid taxes. He was convicted and sentenced to eleven years in federal prison.
Al Capone - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al_Capone
Thank you Steven ..just shared your article
With six friends that will hopefully read and subscribe ….clue your work and
Cherish your wisdom..Marsha
Unless a lying Trump fanboy or girl managed to get on the jury to force a mistrial, Trump SHOULD be found guilty. No. I could NEVER have been seated. I say most days #LockTrumpUp! Jail? Who knows?
Expecting Mr. Trump to ultimately be found guilty on most if not all counts. Judge Merchan runs a tight ship and will not hold back if need be to maintain order & the rule of law in his courtroom.
Anticipate at least one of the jurors will be excused for violating the court's rules of procedure and at least one alternate having to serve in place.
Unaware of what the statutory maximums are for the crimes in terms of prison time & penalties and whether any injunctive relief is also being sought or expected?
Like that there will not be a need to be a separate sentencing hearing to determine punishment once & if the Jury is unanimous in deciding guilt for the charges & counts. It will only be a matter of Judge Merchan deciding the sentence & punishment.
Would not be surprised that if and when Mr. Trump believes he is about to be sentenced to prison time, he will attempt to flee the U.S. to another country without a extradition agreement with the U.S.
Seems most of the facts have already been established through the conviction of Michael Cohen who acted under the direction of Trump. Can't imagine how those same documents and facts are not going to be equally relevant to proving his guilt. Seems like a slam dunk. Expecting 3-5 years prison time with a portion served under home? confinement with an ankle bracelet.
My understanding is the witnesses and jury both have not (yet) been sequestered? Doing so would seemingly reduce the chances of Trump's attorneys prevailing in any motions claiming a bias and possibly minimize the chances of the RW media being successful at precipitating threats leading to violent attacks targeted against the officers of the Court, witnesses or jury.
Despite the defendant's propensity (and means) for foul play, and clear SCOTUS bias, I share your hope/belief that real justice can and will prevail. That said, there's another side to this coin: Perceived justice. We've a significant segment (perhaps 1/3) of the population that's been snorting orange Kool-Aid for quite a while, and sees things thru a very different lens. Judge Merchan seems to be on his game, but will need serious backing from principled media, and adults in the community to make the medicine go down. At day's end, it's up to us; but that's what America's about, isn't it?
If convicted I expect appeals to drag on for years. Perhaps we can learn and improve the judicial processes.
I believe justice will prevail to a degree, but it won’t fix what is currently ailing us. We cannot rely on the justice system to pull us out of the muck.
Our system is only as good as the people who run it. We can have the most streamlined procedures, rules and laws in the world, but they mean nothing if the folks running them are corruptly sabotaging them for personal greed/power/selfish gains. This means it is up to US, to choose who runs the show. We have all the information we need to right this ship in November, and beyond.
I don't believe he will ever see the inside of a jail cell. As long as people like Bill Barr etc. are anywhere near this situation, they will do whatever it takes to drag things out till ???? I think having to sit and be under someone else's control will do Trump in....I believe in our democracy and the rule of law but I don't think we can say that "everyone" gets equal justice in this country. It's time to change that but it will be an uphill battle for those of us who would like to see the end of Patriarchy and the oligarchy that keeps it in control
Dear Bloggers:
https://www.rawstory.com/trump-alvin-bragg-2667825852/
Reporting by,
Carl Gibson, Alternet
Raw Story.
If anything happens to any of the jurors, they and their families should immediately sue Trump for every last cent he has. He was the Chief Executive. He should be the one who is the most able to follow the laws of the land.
Knowing his tirades up front, I wish the judge would have put him on house arrest or in a cell until the trial was over. Plus, I’d like each juror and the prosecutors as well as the judge and his staff have security protection 24/7. Perhaps even better for their safety, sequester the jury!
This will be one time when the reality of the “emperor’s new clothes” will be unveiled to the world. It will be sad, indeed, if his supporters remain steadfast in their adoration.
Just as trump claimed his 2020 attempt was rigged before the results were in, so, too, is he claiming this trial is rigged before it has even really started. It is hard to discern what 12 people will believe and decide. For sure, though they assure the judge they can be impartial, it is impossible for any one, probably world wide, to have no feeling for or against trump and his antics. We do know that the majority of the jurors are educated, have responsible jobs, and lo and behold, some even read newspapers. I think that the reporters, media following trump's every move will, now, work in our favor, for they will run all over each other trying to get the scoop first on what is happening in the courtroom. His followers cannot but hear real facts.
Jury members cannot be faulted for fearing trump retribution carried out by his apostles (considering he is their Savior ! ). If one of them is so indoctrinated and crazy as to set himself on fire across from the courthouse, imagine the hell they could cause a juror. I would not put it past him to have each one followed when they leave. I do not put any vile doing past him.. As for his leaving, I wish the court would rule his departure each day be by a back door, side door, or crawling out a window.
I doubt the fact that he had Stormy relations will have much impact. So many men are guilty of illicit affairs, even presidents going back to Jefferson. Instead of always calling it the hush money trial, the real crime is the illegal maneuvers made by trump through Cohen to hide the payments by reporting them as legal, business expenses. That Cohen admitted and served time will have an impact when he testifies. Judge Engoran has found trump guilty of defrauding banks and insurance companies. Daniels and McDougal will testify. Everyone knows the outcome of the E.Jean Carroll case. The evidence is against him. Won't this self proclaimed really rich billionaire's knickers be tied in a knot if he is brought down over a mere $280,000 !!!
Can a convicted person run for president-yes if he meets the 3 Constitutional requirements. No if found guilty of insurrection-state attempts at this have failed. Can he run for president if jailed? Yes. Eugene Debs comes to mind, socialist candidate. We may disagree with some of Judge Merchan's rulings during the case, but he must be very careful to apply the law accurately, for that is what the appeal court will look at.
So, predicting: Found guilty-yes. Go to jail-no. Polls slip-a little. trump: Continued claims of being a victim like Mandela & Jesus Christ. Donations: Keep a'comin."
Will trouble melt like lemon drops? No. But looking through rose colored glasses, Somewhere over the rainbow, Biden will fly.
I fear he will get no jail time, though he should be jailed at least as long as Michael Cohen. I also feel the court should prohibit him from making any comments afterward,. He continues to spread lies, which his cult sucks up like kool aid. The gag order should include any comments outside the courtroom. If the trial was televised, as it should be be, this would solve the problem.