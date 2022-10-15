We use necessary cookies to make our site work. We also set performance and functionality cookies that help us make improvements by measuring traffic on our site. For more detailed information about the cookies we use, please see our privacy policy.
Can the Dangerous Divide Be Repaired?
Since August 8 when the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago to find and retrieve government documents— and particularly since President Biden’s “Soul of the Nation” speech on September 1 when he called out the dangerous extremism of MAGA Republicans—I have been surprised by the amount of angry assault on social media by the bots, trolls and MAGA crowd. This is my own experience (although I know many other pro-democracy advocates have witnessed the same), but I think all the ad hominem attacks and lashing out represent how threatened they’re feeling as their hero—and their cultist love of their hero—is being investigated and questioned. It surely raises questions about what lies ahead, especially if the myriad investigations become indictments and prosecutions.
I hear from many who doubt that the aggressively angry divisiveness defining our body politic can be repaired, at least not for many years. Clearly, changing this reality will be hard and painful, but I refuse to accept that this toxic divide can’t be bridged; that would portend some very dark decades in America’s future.
But I reach out to each of you with the desire to learn what you think. Can the dangerous divide be repaired? And more, what ideas do you have on how to make things better? Perhaps this can only begin to happen if we soon see not simply indictments and prosecutions, but convictions—that is, real accountability. Perhaps it can only happen with the elimination of political parties and stemming the massive flood of dark and dirty money into the political system. Maybe it will take a generation as the restoration of civics education begins to take hold. Perhaps it means bringing to an end the polluting power of Fox News and its propagandizing imitators. Then again, maybe you think it can’t be fixed.
I ask these questions now, before the critical midterm elections, when the range of options feel more open and achievable and the levels of anger still seem surmountable. As always, I look forward to your thoughts and comments and ask that you treat each other with respect.
*Photo illustration by John M. Lund via Getty Images.
