On the day after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, First Lady Jill Biden gave her appraisal of her husband’s performance. “Wasn’t he on fire?” she asked a boisterous rally crowd in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia. “I was so proud of him, you know. He gave such a strong speech and set out a clear vision of where we've been and where we're going."
And while her husband never mentioned Donald Trump by name during his State of the Union—only referring to him as “my predecessor” over a dozen times—the Bidens are making no bones about who they intend to defeat. Joe “wakes up every morning thinking about how he can make the lives of Americans better,” she said. “Donald Trump wakes up every morning caring about one person and one person only: himself.” Added a beaming, pumped-up Joe Biden amid the cheers: “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans are trying to take away our freedoms…But guess what? We will not let him.”
Over the next week, the president will make a series of campaign stops in other swing states, including Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan. Vice President Kamala Harris will head to Arizona and Nevada. Thus begins the general election campaign, even as the primary season plays out, to take advantage of the positive energy from Biden’s pugnacious speech. At least eight of his cabinet secretaries will also be sent on the road to discuss the administration’s policy achievements and agenda to help galvanize public support.
Clearly, Biden believes the combination of his fiery speech, backed up by a sustained attack on the road will build momentum. He was surely enjoying the Pennsylvania crowd’s sustained chanting: “Four more years!” An instant CNN poll after the State of the Union found that 65 percent of viewers had a positive view of what they saw and heard, with a shift of 17 points (from 45 to 62 percent) saying the country is heading in the right direction. That said, the numbers were not remarkably different from previous State of the Union addresses, both his and those of various predecessors. And, of course, right-wing media was quick to trash Biden’s speech (he “mumbles,” he was “angry” and it was full of lies).
In my recap yesterday, I called the speech “a bracing, optimistic, vigorous expression of what the next eight months (and beyond) can look like.” I believe that it offered a visible and substantive rejoinder to the false narrative pushed, ad nauseam, that Biden is too old and doddering to do the job. The question is whether that line of attack will quiet down following the speech and as the campaign expands.
What do you think? Can one speech change Joe Biden’s trajectory? Did the State of the Union boost your confidence about him and his prospects this fall? Are you more optimistic about the battle ahead to defeat Trump and help secure democracy—to, as Biden put it, pursue the core values of “honesty, decency, dignity, equality,” rather than “resentment, revenge and retribution”?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this thoughtful community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.
*Photo: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a campaign event in Wallingford, PA, on March 8, 2024. Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images.
Joe Biden has been like this for 4 years. The corporate media have just not covered it. The SOTU can't be obscured since its live and 32 M people saw it.
Is there a trajectory to change? I don’t buy the Trump hype the MSM is selling with polls. Are these the same polls who told me about a red wave in 2022? The same polls that told me abortion rights were doomed in Kansas and other states? Only to have the opposite of predictions occur? Meanwhile, Biden is rolling in campaign donations at record amounts and the Democrats keep winning special and off year elections. The bones for this election are good. Blue wave.
It truly was a powerful, game changing speech. Joe rose to the occasion. A single speech will have only so much impact, but this one is, to use a modified Biden phrase, a big deal. One hopes the Democrats will now produce some short videos with clips of that speech alongside clips of the rambling, incoherent rage of Trump speeches of late. That man is genuinely out of it - just roll the tapes.
President Biden's long-awaited State of the Union address finally unveiled his vision for the future, and it resonated deeply with me. His commitment to taxing billionaires, millionaires, and corporations is not just a policy but a symphony of justice, echoing the need for fairness and equity in our society. Additionally, his directive to establish a temporary port in Gaza signifies a crucial step towards aiding Palestinians in their plight.
While I yearned to hear him announce a cessation of financial aid to Netanyahu and his Likud party, I remain hopeful that such a stance is forthcoming. In the meantime, there's urgent work to be done. I'm urging everyone, including all your followers, to use their platforms to spread truths about the election and debunk Republican falsehoods, especially in Red states.
We're at a pivotal moment where the very foundations of democracy are under threat, with women's rights and voting rights being systematically eroded in Red states. It's imperative that we mobilize for a Blue Wave not only in federal elections but across all levels of government. Let's join forces to ensure that every voice is heard and every vote counts, standing firm in defense of democracy and justice for all.
Here is my take.
There is a large group of Never Trumpers. Led by former Republicans now Conservative pundits.
I say this now. Was "Never Trump" just a feel good veil?
Never Trumpers- now. Show us you mean what you say. Biden or Putin. Choose.
I'm working hard to make sure Joe Biden gets another four years, and I'm maybe his biggest cheerleader but I'm going to be honest: This rousing speech came early in the election year, and he can't keep making the same speech over and over again, as he did yesterday. Same wordage with the same emphasis and if felt--lazy.
He's riding on the SOTU speech but he's in danger of coming across as a boring, repetitive old man unless he changes it up, but with that same enthusiasm and humor. There are tons of issues he can address. He needs to get to all of them.
There was never anything wrong with Biden's trajectory for we the people. We can see, in real time, the amazing economic recovery America has had under Biden. But we also see with disgusted clarity that Corporate Media is totally in the tank for another Trump term. WE can fight the Republicans on their abject failure to govern. But the insidious nature of the damage Media is doing in both misrepresenting Biden & Democratic achievements & failing to warn US that Trump is the #1 clear & Present danger to our democracy is unforgivable
I loved the speech, and it did fire me up. I can't say it changed my opinion about the president or his "predecessor." But it made me smile to think that he was showing the world who he is. For a long time words like politician and liberal and compromise have been repeatedly slandered and excoriated by the right. Joe Biden embodies what is good and right about those words.
He certainly proved the media coverage of him has been total BS.
I've thought all along that Biden was in good shape physically and mentally, and that he just has trouble with his stutter, as he has had all his life. He was sharp in his speech, and gave it to the Republicans when they booed him. Trump, on the other hand, is clearly deteriorating mentally. It may be dementia or the effect of too many drugs, but the effect is clear. That will show in his campaign speeches, and more so if he debates Biden (which I doubt).
yes! yes! yes! i was already 100% behind joe & voted for him before, but this fiery speech left me gobsmacked! it left our family feeling hopeful again, after this tired long winter.. go joe!
One primary (South Carolina) changed the trajectory in 2020, so why not one speech? I agree that he can’t just rehash the same phrases over and over for the next eight months, but the mantra “let Biden be Biden” and liberal doses of “Dark Brandon” should be guiding principles. Go, Joe!
Many of us were already in favor of Biden. He may sway some independents and republicans, but it won't affect the MAGA morons. That's no big deal, since their numbers are shrinking daily. MAGA are only about 1/3 of republicans anyway.
I have never wavered on President Biden because I know where his gut lies. You mentioned that VP Harris is also making appearances. I believe that she needs to directly address the detractions which are directed at her in regard to her being competent to step into the presidency if an unfortunate event were to occur. Something thusly, ' Now, I am not going to try to convince you that I am a stable genius as some may try to do, but I do know what I am doing'. And then expand on that. Just a thought.
Finally, an effective direct response to the lies of the former guy and the maga craziness! Thank you President Biden!
Although I have been a supporter of Biden/Harris all along, it was great to see him at his best at SOTU. The thing that stood out to me was the behavior of the GOP. They sat on their hands, even for the lines that we should expect them to applaud. I think they were surprised at Joe’s energy and quick thinking after being told that he was ‘doddering’. It was telling that they were so set back by him.
It will "work" only with repetition, repetition, repetition. One night with one powerful speech is not the end-all to end all. President Biden's words must be repeated across the land; at every "whistlestop". The entire Democratic Party must become a coalition of the willing. This is far more than a political campaign. It is a battle for the preservation and salvation of our republic. "Joe" cannot go this alone. Democrats must stop their internal skirmishes, Cease their petulance. This is NOT the time to be petty or overly selfish and self-centered. It must be repeated over and over again that we are witnessing a full-on threat to our democratic republic. That threat is energized, organized, determined and ruthless. This is NOT the time to "let the chips fall where they may." Nearly fifty percent of the U.S. supports the Republican Party, a party smitten with Vladimir Putin and Russia. To ignore the potency of that miscreant crew is a fool's paradise. Call them out for what they are: TRAITORS. Viktor Orban of Hungary is a guest of Donald Trump this week. Orban is the model upon which Trump wants to build a fascist country--ours. We must win this war. Yes, this is WAR. War for the very soul of our country.
Joe’s speech and tone were perfect. Last time I think I saw a strategy like this it was Ali v Foreman. Rope a Dope. Well done Joe.
The SOTU was a great moment for him and for us. But I think Biden needs to mix it up over the next months-- rather than the same long speech, many short, informal presidential addresses akin to FDR's 'fireside chats,' each on a specific topic and focused on the concerns of the moderate swing voter-- perhaps from his kitchen table at the beach house? And plenty of friendly interviews. He's proved that he can respond 'in the moment.'
I don't think rallies are particularly effective for a politician who is trying to pull the country together. They are more like a blood sport-- perfect for Trump.
I think Joe’s trajectory is in fact pretty constant towards winning, but the combined effect of ulterior motives of corporations media and the anxiety of the normal sane humans, it feels like his trajectory is constantly erratic, but I don’t think it is.
Inside everyone’s sanity there is this desire, and hope, and rock belief, to trust him, even if it is not spoken outwardly.
I feel buoyed by the speech. It certainly dis-spelled preconceived notions about him.
Nothing wrong with being angry. He should be angry. With what his “predecessor” is saying. What, only he is allowed to be angry?
Right now we are in the run up to the election. If the corporate media continue with both-sideism rather than reporting the facts and the choices Americans are faced with, I'm sure we will see more of this.
I was always going to vote for Biden but I was definitely concerned about his ability to fight for the job. In any recent video of Joe he seems to be shuffling, with virtually no arm movement, and a bewildered look on his face. I thought “Can’t someone work with him to help him to look more vigorous?”.
Well Thursday evening certainly showed a vigorous, fully functioning, and animated Joe Biden, as he seamlessly wove a pattern of his administration’s accomplishments while calling out the MAGA crowd for their failure to get anything done, even within their own caucus.
It’s going to be an exciting 8 months!
I was always going to be on the Biden train, but following this speech, my confidence in his re-election went WAY up.
No more “sleepy Joe” - now they’re calling him belligerent and loud.
Which is it?
Yes, I believe his speech established him as a strong voice and much more capable than Donny T. As his predecessor was meeting with a tyrant, Biden was showing how he was in tune with the real America. Of course, I am amazed at the number of people who I truly feel should know better, continuing to say they will vote Trump, but I do see many who are less willing to admit this openly. I live in a very red state and the fact that many are beginning to see what a threat this man is, that, always as an optimist, if Biden can continue the positivity of his campaign and continue expounding on real facts rather obvious untruths, that the election may have a positive impact on down ballot races to the extent that the dems can get the House back and expand their lead in the Senate. As I said, I am an optimist, but feel better about that today.
Just so you know, the majority of news publications in FL did not have the SOTU on their front pages or featured articles. Cate Communications in FL aggregates all the front pages in their email Above The Fold, in the state every morning. Almost none had the speech. Most in FL are owned by Gannett. The story is resonating with Dems. Others have no idea.
It rebutted Republicans constant criticism of Joe Bidens age.
What else do they have to complain about . ? Everything is fed by far right media propaganda and Donald Trumps BS . They have about three complaints ( ok , abt thirty)
But they are all things he refuted as the lies they are.
Whenever a Maga voter is interviewed they have no background or source for the lies they repeat . “ they just know it”
I agree so much with your comment:
…” n my recap yesterday, I called the speech “a bracing, optimistic, vigorous expression of what the next eight months (and beyond) can look like.” I believe that it offered a visible and substantive rejoinder to the false narrative pushed, ad nauseam, that Biden is too old and doddering to do the job. The question is whether that line of attack will quiet down following the speech and as the campaign expands.…”——
I do believe the more he can speak this way the more doubts will be dispelled! I thought too that gaining about 10 pounds & increasing some muscle mass could help him! 😊 Really!
I was heartened by President Bidens speech!
Not one but not too many so as to balance exposure to limiting opportunities for the twisted right’s ability to manipulate the narrative. We saw Biden as the fighter we needed.
Thanks, Steven, for this article. I think that this speech was exactly what President Biden needed to do. The key to whether this is a turning point or not will be whether or not he can continue to sustain this approach. If this is how he handles the remaining 8 months of the campaign, I think it will turn heads. I also think that more people need to see/hear what Trump says. While it is hard for me to even stomach listening to him, I think that normal people would be very turned off by what he says in his campaign speeches.
You knew he kicked butt when the complaint from the other side was "It was too political." HA!
Joe is a 50 year honorable public servant.
His predecessor is a convicted and self admitted sexual predator and business fraud who steals from people and wants to get away with it.
What is difficult about this?
Yes, the speech did change my perspective. I can ignore the GOP slurs and even the distorted media coverage from outlets like the NYT, but I've been concerned about the negative reports coming out from Dems. After listening to the speech, I have greater confidence that the President is energetic and vital enough to face four more years.
We need both speech AND action, which the Pres is beginning to combine. Lots of folks don't pay attention at this point so it is, and will continue to be, important to remind voters as to just who has done what for America and whom it affects. Gotta start now and become relentless. The world depends on it!
I believe Biden will go down as one of our best presidents. Tell me if I am wrong, Steven Beschloss.
Well Steven, yes and no.
Biden's SOTU was terrific, instilled pride in America and in our President, and hit all the right talking points. It embarrassed the Republicans in several ways - both with Greene's ridiculous outbursts and attire and Britt's "kitchen-table" rebuttal. ( Since my fingers are a bit tired due to yesterday's all-day messaging - I will be brief.) I must have heard from 50 to 75 people yesterday and only one disagreed with my glowing assessment of the speech - which is that it "could not have been better." Biden's age disappeared in an hour-long whirlwind of youthful emotion and enthusiasm - it was an honest and informative narrative to the American people.
The "no" is that the mountains of disinformation and Trump's form of propaganda reaches every corner of our country. His constant attempts to paint Biden as too old by showing TV ads of Biden falling were even shown on MSNBC yesterday. Trump's almost intimate relationship with the Russians and their ability to hack into election information and probably even our polls, leaves me nervous.
Polls sway voters, and most Americans trust polls and their statistical numbers which in today's world of constant cyber attacks is naive. The poll information are splashed all over our nation and on all media sources (newspapers, tv, social media, etc.) and told us that our economy was failing under Biden and we would soon face a recession. The truth is totally opposite.. Biden has repaired our economy after Trump spent 49% more than income in 2020; Biden has paid down the debt created by Trump by a trillion dollars; due to Biden, the unemployment rate is now under 4% and he has created over one million jobs; and the economy is not just stable but the fastest growing in the world - again due to Biden. I no longer trust the polls and would recommend that news media and others do the same. Unfortunately, in an election year most media sources use polls to inform the American public. Well, what if they are - unbeknownst to them - using disinformation and Russian propaganda instead of the truth?
Putin has shouted from the highest peaks that "Trump will win the 2024 elections." The Russians helped put Trump into the White House in 2016, and have openly stated that election interference will continue. BELIEVE THEM FOLKS!!! If the polls are incorrectly tracked on CNN, MSNBC, ABC and others then it will be difficult if not impossible for Biden to maintain his post-SOTU ratings.
Elizabeth, www.democrazy2020.org
I’ll be honest - I’ve been losing hope over the last few months with Donald continuing to get away with everything as he delays and delays. If Biden’s SOTU speech can bring more folks back to appreciating decency, that’s a good thing. Sadly it won’t change the minds of the cultists who are so brainwashed that they’d readily drink arsenic-laced koolaid if Donald or Bannon or the Faux News Network’s blathering heads said to.
The SOTU was excellent! A fabulous kick-off to the campaign season. The Republicans did everthing they could to make it more effective. The president played them like a fine-tuned instrument. Katie Britt's, melodramatic, not ready for prime time, response highlighted the, unserious, unthoughtful Republican positions better than any Democratic strategist could have scripted.
To use a sports analogy, I hesitate to call the SOTU address a game changer. With all due respect to pollsters, (for many, not much respect is due), we don't really know what the score is.
My hope is that President Biden can continue to showcase his intellect, quickness, political savvy, and determination. As you've already stated, that will be crucial. A large part of that is up to us at the grassroots level.
My fear is that Russia, Iran, and other bad actors will do everything they can to, with Republican support, steal attention away from the President's accomplishments and messages. The Trump courtroom drama, already does that to large extent. Unfortunately, much of the main stream media will abet those efforts.
President Biden and his team will continue his campaign. It's up to us to help The President expand his campaign at the financial and grassroots levels.
As a personal aside, I've watched loved ones and acquaintances fade into dementia. I've been shocked by how quickly the decline worsened as they reached the stage where Trump now appears to reside. We must be prepared for someone more competent than Trump to become the eventual nominee. That will require even more emphasis on President Biden's accomplishments and vision and the destructiveness of the MAGA/Republican, not just the Trumpian alternative.
I believe, as I have since 2016, that the thing that brought us Trump, is the our apathy. We, collectively, do not appreciate the value of our privilege as Americans. In a contested election year a full third of us do not bother to vote. If we all vote this year, our privilege to be citizens of a democratic republic will continue. If we don't vote it's a toss up.
Biden's State of the Union speech was a blistering supernova, an explosion of truth and righteousness that shook the very foundations of the political universe. The man was a force of nature, a hurricane of honesty, ripping through the lies and the deceit like the iconic moment of Pelosi ripping up 45s speech.
Can one speech change Biden's trajectory? Can a single match ignite a raging wildfire? You're damn right it can! This speech was a game-changer, a seismic shift in the tectonic plates of American politics. Biden stood tall, a colossus astride the stage, his words echoing through the halls of power like the voice of a god.
And let me tell you, my optimism is soaring; ready to kick ass and take names. Biden's words have lit a fire in my soul.
But make no mistake, the battle ahead will be a knockdown, drag-out brawl. The enemies of progress, the merchants of misery, they'll fight like cornered rats to maintain their stranglehold on the throats of the American people.
But we've got a secret weapon, a predecessor card, if you will, that will send them scurrying back to their holes: the unbreakable spirit of the American people, the unwavering commitment to the values of honesty, decency, dignity, and equality. These are the ideals that Biden embodies, the shining stars that will guide us through the tempest and lead us to the promised land.
The journey ahead may be fraught with peril, but with Biden as our fearless leader and the indomitable will of the people as our armor, there's no obstacle we cannot overcome, no challenge we cannot conquer. Let's ride! Let's storm the gates of injustice, one vote, one voice, one glorious crusade at a time!
President Biden hit it outa the park. But then, he's always been a good politician, and he's always had at heart the people he represents.
The country is better off, because of the years of Biden's administration. Most people know that, and the maga propaganda can't cover that up. There's a reason that recent elections have been swinging ever more to the left. Folks get it. And Biden is real.
I'm looking forward optimistically to this November.
I think his SOTU address was a HOMERUN. Now we just need to build on that and get the momentum and keep it till November. This address will go a long way in unifying Democrats. The bottom line is this: the election is about a choice between Democracy or Dictatorship. I expect after putting in the work all year, to see a Democratic landslide and the defeat of FASCISM. Period.
I agree with Richard Catalano! And I never had doubts about our President. He has had to fight his way forward from the first day of his presidency. He has good people working with him. I am tired
of republican lies and their candidates
Nazi playbook. Moving forward we all have work to do!
President Biden has started out his campaign with a bang, and I hope a good beginning produces a good ending.He enumerated all he has and wishes to accomplish.He changed minds to believe the country is on a positive track. But we must also remember that people have short attention spans.Ever start telling someone something, they are interested, before you are finished, person is interrupted by something, wanders off and forgets all about you? Eight months is a long time to keep up the momentum. I am glad cabinet members will go on the road. Candidates for congress could also put in a word for the president, though I have wondered if some of the more all for me ones have not participated in doing so in case they wouldn't get the votes of people who don't like Biden.
Perhaps as he travels from state to state, instead of reiterating his SOTU speech, he could reflect on the problems, interests of each individual state and address them and how he has and could help.Make it personal. Wear the state flower in his lapel. Add some local humor if appropriate.
No matter what age you are, you get tired.Ask young nurses and doctors who do 12 hour shifts if they are still full of pep at the end.How many never know the ending of a TV movie because they fell asleep?How many NJ commuters who work in NYC fall asleep at the dinner table? And so, the President will need the help of others. Don't forget also, that at the same time he is campaigning, he must also govern. There are only so many hours in the day, and there are a lot of problems facing him, needing his attention and time. Neglecting that would be media news and lower approval. I believe he will have to find a way to supersede the House and confront the immigrant problem by himself. The Republicans are not going against trump orders to help him. He should also put Governor Abbott in his place. That man is the Jefferson Davis of the border states.
Now that Republicans can no longer call him Sleepy Joe, they cite anger, shouting, whatever negative comes to mind.How arrogant considering the vitriol that spews from trump's mouth.
We should also thank Senator Britt , purveyor of disaster and nightmare of the Republican Party.
@StevenBeschloss I liked your recap of the State of the Union speech as a bracing, optimistic and vigorous road map of the next 8 months as we approach the Presidential election. I also quote President Biden's plan for this time period: Clearly, Biden believes the combination of his fiery speech, backed up by a sustained attack on the road will build momentum. He was surely enjoying the Pennsylvania crowd’s sustained chanting: “Four more years!” An instant CNN poll after the State of the Union found that 65 percent of viewers had a positive view of what they saw and heard, with a shift of 17 points (from 45 to 62 percent) saying the country is heading in the right direction. Biden's vision and these numbers, although, as many might say, are just a snapshot in time, show a positive trajectory and give me optimism, optimism that I haven't felt previously in this election cycle. We can clearly see that there is a stark difference between the 2 candidates for President in this upcoming election. One candidate, Biden, wakes up every day thinking about what he can do to make the lives of the American people better; and the other candidate, his predecessor, wakes up only thinking of what he can do for himself (starting with feeding his ego, keeping himself out of jail by dismissing the indictments against him the his co-conspirators, and turning our Democracy into an autocracy, in the manner of Putin, Xi and Urduwan,. We all have to make a choice as to what we want for the future of the United States of America. The choice is as clear as could be. Biden's words and actions and his vigor and his commitment over these next 8 months give me hope that more and more of the undecided, more and more of the independents, more and more of the disaffected GOP may come to see that Biden's road map and vision for our country is the only way to go. I am feeling more positive and more hopeful that Democracy, the Constitution, freedom to choose, women's rights, healthcare for all, civil rights, goodness, fairness and justice could really prevail in November.This is such a good feeling that I will keep with me; and this is a feeling that will inspire me to work hard to make sure that the best that America can be prevails. God Bless America 🇺🇸
Well, to the extent his "trajectory" was the "sleepy and too old" bit, he's put paid to that one. But it was never his trajectory. It was the media's, rightwing and biased mainstream. Now it's not just old news--it is FAKE news.
One of the many things I like about Biden is that till the campaign season started, he just kept doing the job we hired him to do, and did it quietly and effectively. Now it is the campaign season, and he can start doing THAT job too, as every running incumbent must. And I look forward to him acing that one, too.
Biden’s often uses the expression: “Don’t compare me with the Almighty; compare me with my opponent.” He is a good man, while Donald Trump is a criminal sociopath. There is No Symmetry between them: for Biden to be as “good” as Trump is “bad” his goodness would have to be Godlike. Trump learned in his term of office what was impeding his actions. A second term for this moral monstrosity would be an unmitigated catastrophe. This will be the most “Special” election since at least 1864.
I was buoyed by Biden’s SOTU. It was the first time for a long time that I felt optimistic. For that moment I looked at a leader who was dedicated to governing. The government was working. Their was order, fairness and tolerance. Our institutions were working as they should enacting this annual pageantry of SOTU.
Communication coming from the campaign and the WH have to continue and expand on it. People clearly resonate.
At the same time the Dems have to remind the public of the shit show that the Trump presidency was. Play the video over and over of the 2018 Helsinki press conference when Trump looks towards Putin and states he places more credence on Putin than our own intelligence. Play that embarrassing scene over and over.
Play video of bodies being loaded into refrigerated trucks while Trump prattles on about drinking chlorine bleach.
Hammer home that Trump was adjudicated to have committed rape with the backdrop of video of Trump saying how he likes to grab’em by the pussy.
People have to be reminded how odious he is. That contrasted against Biden’s positivity and record of accomplishment is how Biden wins the election.
President Biden delivered many reasons to vote for four more years of his administration. Anyone voting for trump because gas prices were higher or because they believe that he is a successful businessman or because they believe aborting a fertilized egg or deformed fetus is murder or because they believe he was sent by God or they believe rich people should pay less tax than the rest of us or they believe that he is a patriot or they believe that he can force himself on women against their will or they believe that there are Democrats in the basement of a pizza parlor promoting sex with children or that they can threaten others with assault and battery or that our love interest is wrong or that autocracy should replace democracy are an abomination (Leviticus 1776:2024)
President Biden aced his speech. He drew a sharp contrast with his optimism, compassion, and inclusiveness to his predecessor who bloviates vengeance, hatred, divisiveness and narcissism. I believe there’s a longing in each of us for being loved and included. I hope those who believe that the predecessor loves them realize he loves only himself.
Sure - 👍
Can One Speech Change Joe Biden’s Trajectory?
Joe Biden has been like this for 4 years. The corporate media have just not covered it. The SOTU can't be obscured since its live and 32 M people saw it.
Is there a trajectory to change? I don’t buy the Trump hype the MSM is selling with polls. Are these the same polls who told me about a red wave in 2022? The same polls that told me abortion rights were doomed in Kansas and other states? Only to have the opposite of predictions occur? Meanwhile, Biden is rolling in campaign donations at record amounts and the Democrats keep winning special and off year elections. The bones for this election are good. Blue wave.
It truly was a powerful, game changing speech. Joe rose to the occasion. A single speech will have only so much impact, but this one is, to use a modified Biden phrase, a big deal. One hopes the Democrats will now produce some short videos with clips of that speech alongside clips of the rambling, incoherent rage of Trump speeches of late. That man is genuinely out of it - just roll the tapes.
President Biden's long-awaited State of the Union address finally unveiled his vision for the future, and it resonated deeply with me. His commitment to taxing billionaires, millionaires, and corporations is not just a policy but a symphony of justice, echoing the need for fairness and equity in our society. Additionally, his directive to establish a temporary port in Gaza signifies a crucial step towards aiding Palestinians in their plight.
While I yearned to hear him announce a cessation of financial aid to Netanyahu and his Likud party, I remain hopeful that such a stance is forthcoming. In the meantime, there's urgent work to be done. I'm urging everyone, including all your followers, to use their platforms to spread truths about the election and debunk Republican falsehoods, especially in Red states.
We're at a pivotal moment where the very foundations of democracy are under threat, with women's rights and voting rights being systematically eroded in Red states. It's imperative that we mobilize for a Blue Wave not only in federal elections but across all levels of government. Let's join forces to ensure that every voice is heard and every vote counts, standing firm in defense of democracy and justice for all.
Here is my take.
There is a large group of Never Trumpers. Led by former Republicans now Conservative pundits.
I say this now. Was "Never Trump" just a feel good veil?
Never Trumpers- now. Show us you mean what you say. Biden or Putin. Choose.
I'm working hard to make sure Joe Biden gets another four years, and I'm maybe his biggest cheerleader but I'm going to be honest: This rousing speech came early in the election year, and he can't keep making the same speech over and over again, as he did yesterday. Same wordage with the same emphasis and if felt--lazy.
He's riding on the SOTU speech but he's in danger of coming across as a boring, repetitive old man unless he changes it up, but with that same enthusiasm and humor. There are tons of issues he can address. He needs to get to all of them.
There was never anything wrong with Biden's trajectory for we the people. We can see, in real time, the amazing economic recovery America has had under Biden. But we also see with disgusted clarity that Corporate Media is totally in the tank for another Trump term. WE can fight the Republicans on their abject failure to govern. But the insidious nature of the damage Media is doing in both misrepresenting Biden & Democratic achievements & failing to warn US that Trump is the #1 clear & Present danger to our democracy is unforgivable
I loved the speech, and it did fire me up. I can't say it changed my opinion about the president or his "predecessor." But it made me smile to think that he was showing the world who he is. For a long time words like politician and liberal and compromise have been repeatedly slandered and excoriated by the right. Joe Biden embodies what is good and right about those words.
He certainly proved the media coverage of him has been total BS.
I've thought all along that Biden was in good shape physically and mentally, and that he just has trouble with his stutter, as he has had all his life. He was sharp in his speech, and gave it to the Republicans when they booed him. Trump, on the other hand, is clearly deteriorating mentally. It may be dementia or the effect of too many drugs, but the effect is clear. That will show in his campaign speeches, and more so if he debates Biden (which I doubt).
yes! yes! yes! i was already 100% behind joe & voted for him before, but this fiery speech left me gobsmacked! it left our family feeling hopeful again, after this tired long winter.. go joe!
One primary (South Carolina) changed the trajectory in 2020, so why not one speech? I agree that he can’t just rehash the same phrases over and over for the next eight months, but the mantra “let Biden be Biden” and liberal doses of “Dark Brandon” should be guiding principles. Go, Joe!
Many of us were already in favor of Biden. He may sway some independents and republicans, but it won't affect the MAGA morons. That's no big deal, since their numbers are shrinking daily. MAGA are only about 1/3 of republicans anyway.
I have never wavered on President Biden because I know where his gut lies. You mentioned that VP Harris is also making appearances. I believe that she needs to directly address the detractions which are directed at her in regard to her being competent to step into the presidency if an unfortunate event were to occur. Something thusly, ' Now, I am not going to try to convince you that I am a stable genius as some may try to do, but I do know what I am doing'. And then expand on that. Just a thought.
Finally, an effective direct response to the lies of the former guy and the maga craziness! Thank you President Biden!
Although I have been a supporter of Biden/Harris all along, it was great to see him at his best at SOTU. The thing that stood out to me was the behavior of the GOP. They sat on their hands, even for the lines that we should expect them to applaud. I think they were surprised at Joe’s energy and quick thinking after being told that he was ‘doddering’. It was telling that they were so set back by him.
It will "work" only with repetition, repetition, repetition. One night with one powerful speech is not the end-all to end all. President Biden's words must be repeated across the land; at every "whistlestop". The entire Democratic Party must become a coalition of the willing. This is far more than a political campaign. It is a battle for the preservation and salvation of our republic. "Joe" cannot go this alone. Democrats must stop their internal skirmishes, Cease their petulance. This is NOT the time to be petty or overly selfish and self-centered. It must be repeated over and over again that we are witnessing a full-on threat to our democratic republic. That threat is energized, organized, determined and ruthless. This is NOT the time to "let the chips fall where they may." Nearly fifty percent of the U.S. supports the Republican Party, a party smitten with Vladimir Putin and Russia. To ignore the potency of that miscreant crew is a fool's paradise. Call them out for what they are: TRAITORS. Viktor Orban of Hungary is a guest of Donald Trump this week. Orban is the model upon which Trump wants to build a fascist country--ours. We must win this war. Yes, this is WAR. War for the very soul of our country.
Joe’s speech and tone were perfect. Last time I think I saw a strategy like this it was Ali v Foreman. Rope a Dope. Well done Joe.
The SOTU was a great moment for him and for us. But I think Biden needs to mix it up over the next months-- rather than the same long speech, many short, informal presidential addresses akin to FDR's 'fireside chats,' each on a specific topic and focused on the concerns of the moderate swing voter-- perhaps from his kitchen table at the beach house? And plenty of friendly interviews. He's proved that he can respond 'in the moment.'
I don't think rallies are particularly effective for a politician who is trying to pull the country together. They are more like a blood sport-- perfect for Trump.
I think Joe’s trajectory is in fact pretty constant towards winning, but the combined effect of ulterior motives of corporations media and the anxiety of the normal sane humans, it feels like his trajectory is constantly erratic, but I don’t think it is.
Inside everyone’s sanity there is this desire, and hope, and rock belief, to trust him, even if it is not spoken outwardly.
I feel buoyed by the speech. It certainly dis-spelled preconceived notions about him.
Nothing wrong with being angry. He should be angry. With what his “predecessor” is saying. What, only he is allowed to be angry?
Right now we are in the run up to the election. If the corporate media continue with both-sideism rather than reporting the facts and the choices Americans are faced with, I'm sure we will see more of this.
I was always going to vote for Biden but I was definitely concerned about his ability to fight for the job. In any recent video of Joe he seems to be shuffling, with virtually no arm movement, and a bewildered look on his face. I thought “Can’t someone work with him to help him to look more vigorous?”.
Well Thursday evening certainly showed a vigorous, fully functioning, and animated Joe Biden, as he seamlessly wove a pattern of his administration’s accomplishments while calling out the MAGA crowd for their failure to get anything done, even within their own caucus.
It’s going to be an exciting 8 months!
I was always going to be on the Biden train, but following this speech, my confidence in his re-election went WAY up.
No more “sleepy Joe” - now they’re calling him belligerent and loud.
Which is it?
Yes, I believe his speech established him as a strong voice and much more capable than Donny T. As his predecessor was meeting with a tyrant, Biden was showing how he was in tune with the real America. Of course, I am amazed at the number of people who I truly feel should know better, continuing to say they will vote Trump, but I do see many who are less willing to admit this openly. I live in a very red state and the fact that many are beginning to see what a threat this man is, that, always as an optimist, if Biden can continue the positivity of his campaign and continue expounding on real facts rather obvious untruths, that the election may have a positive impact on down ballot races to the extent that the dems can get the House back and expand their lead in the Senate. As I said, I am an optimist, but feel better about that today.
Just so you know, the majority of news publications in FL did not have the SOTU on their front pages or featured articles. Cate Communications in FL aggregates all the front pages in their email Above The Fold, in the state every morning. Almost none had the speech. Most in FL are owned by Gannett. The story is resonating with Dems. Others have no idea.
It rebutted Republicans constant criticism of Joe Bidens age.
What else do they have to complain about . ? Everything is fed by far right media propaganda and Donald Trumps BS . They have about three complaints ( ok , abt thirty)
But they are all things he refuted as the lies they are.
Whenever a Maga voter is interviewed they have no background or source for the lies they repeat . “ they just know it”
I agree so much with your comment:
…” n my recap yesterday, I called the speech “a bracing, optimistic, vigorous expression of what the next eight months (and beyond) can look like.” I believe that it offered a visible and substantive rejoinder to the false narrative pushed, ad nauseam, that Biden is too old and doddering to do the job. The question is whether that line of attack will quiet down following the speech and as the campaign expands.…”——
I do believe the more he can speak this way the more doubts will be dispelled! I thought too that gaining about 10 pounds & increasing some muscle mass could help him! 😊 Really!
I was heartened by President Bidens speech!
Not one but not too many so as to balance exposure to limiting opportunities for the twisted right’s ability to manipulate the narrative. We saw Biden as the fighter we needed.
Thanks, Steven, for this article. I think that this speech was exactly what President Biden needed to do. The key to whether this is a turning point or not will be whether or not he can continue to sustain this approach. If this is how he handles the remaining 8 months of the campaign, I think it will turn heads. I also think that more people need to see/hear what Trump says. While it is hard for me to even stomach listening to him, I think that normal people would be very turned off by what he says in his campaign speeches.
You knew he kicked butt when the complaint from the other side was "It was too political." HA!
Joe is a 50 year honorable public servant.
His predecessor is a convicted and self admitted sexual predator and business fraud who steals from people and wants to get away with it.
What is difficult about this?
Yes, the speech did change my perspective. I can ignore the GOP slurs and even the distorted media coverage from outlets like the NYT, but I've been concerned about the negative reports coming out from Dems. After listening to the speech, I have greater confidence that the President is energetic and vital enough to face four more years.
We need both speech AND action, which the Pres is beginning to combine. Lots of folks don't pay attention at this point so it is, and will continue to be, important to remind voters as to just who has done what for America and whom it affects. Gotta start now and become relentless. The world depends on it!
I believe Biden will go down as one of our best presidents. Tell me if I am wrong, Steven Beschloss.
Well Steven, yes and no.
Biden's SOTU was terrific, instilled pride in America and in our President, and hit all the right talking points. It embarrassed the Republicans in several ways - both with Greene's ridiculous outbursts and attire and Britt's "kitchen-table" rebuttal. ( Since my fingers are a bit tired due to yesterday's all-day messaging - I will be brief.) I must have heard from 50 to 75 people yesterday and only one disagreed with my glowing assessment of the speech - which is that it "could not have been better." Biden's age disappeared in an hour-long whirlwind of youthful emotion and enthusiasm - it was an honest and informative narrative to the American people.
The "no" is that the mountains of disinformation and Trump's form of propaganda reaches every corner of our country. His constant attempts to paint Biden as too old by showing TV ads of Biden falling were even shown on MSNBC yesterday. Trump's almost intimate relationship with the Russians and their ability to hack into election information and probably even our polls, leaves me nervous.
Polls sway voters, and most Americans trust polls and their statistical numbers which in today's world of constant cyber attacks is naive. The poll information are splashed all over our nation and on all media sources (newspapers, tv, social media, etc.) and told us that our economy was failing under Biden and we would soon face a recession. The truth is totally opposite.. Biden has repaired our economy after Trump spent 49% more than income in 2020; Biden has paid down the debt created by Trump by a trillion dollars; due to Biden, the unemployment rate is now under 4% and he has created over one million jobs; and the economy is not just stable but the fastest growing in the world - again due to Biden. I no longer trust the polls and would recommend that news media and others do the same. Unfortunately, in an election year most media sources use polls to inform the American public. Well, what if they are - unbeknownst to them - using disinformation and Russian propaganda instead of the truth?
Putin has shouted from the highest peaks that "Trump will win the 2024 elections." The Russians helped put Trump into the White House in 2016, and have openly stated that election interference will continue. BELIEVE THEM FOLKS!!! If the polls are incorrectly tracked on CNN, MSNBC, ABC and others then it will be difficult if not impossible for Biden to maintain his post-SOTU ratings.
Elizabeth, www.democrazy2020.org
I’ll be honest - I’ve been losing hope over the last few months with Donald continuing to get away with everything as he delays and delays. If Biden’s SOTU speech can bring more folks back to appreciating decency, that’s a good thing. Sadly it won’t change the minds of the cultists who are so brainwashed that they’d readily drink arsenic-laced koolaid if Donald or Bannon or the Faux News Network’s blathering heads said to.
The SOTU was excellent! A fabulous kick-off to the campaign season. The Republicans did everthing they could to make it more effective. The president played them like a fine-tuned instrument. Katie Britt's, melodramatic, not ready for prime time, response highlighted the, unserious, unthoughtful Republican positions better than any Democratic strategist could have scripted.
To use a sports analogy, I hesitate to call the SOTU address a game changer. With all due respect to pollsters, (for many, not much respect is due), we don't really know what the score is.
My hope is that President Biden can continue to showcase his intellect, quickness, political savvy, and determination. As you've already stated, that will be crucial. A large part of that is up to us at the grassroots level.
My fear is that Russia, Iran, and other bad actors will do everything they can to, with Republican support, steal attention away from the President's accomplishments and messages. The Trump courtroom drama, already does that to large extent. Unfortunately, much of the main stream media will abet those efforts.
President Biden and his team will continue his campaign. It's up to us to help The President expand his campaign at the financial and grassroots levels.
As a personal aside, I've watched loved ones and acquaintances fade into dementia. I've been shocked by how quickly the decline worsened as they reached the stage where Trump now appears to reside. We must be prepared for someone more competent than Trump to become the eventual nominee. That will require even more emphasis on President Biden's accomplishments and vision and the destructiveness of the MAGA/Republican, not just the Trumpian alternative.
I believe, as I have since 2016, that the thing that brought us Trump, is the our apathy. We, collectively, do not appreciate the value of our privilege as Americans. In a contested election year a full third of us do not bother to vote. If we all vote this year, our privilege to be citizens of a democratic republic will continue. If we don't vote it's a toss up.
Biden's State of the Union speech was a blistering supernova, an explosion of truth and righteousness that shook the very foundations of the political universe. The man was a force of nature, a hurricane of honesty, ripping through the lies and the deceit like the iconic moment of Pelosi ripping up 45s speech.
Can one speech change Biden's trajectory? Can a single match ignite a raging wildfire? You're damn right it can! This speech was a game-changer, a seismic shift in the tectonic plates of American politics. Biden stood tall, a colossus astride the stage, his words echoing through the halls of power like the voice of a god.
And let me tell you, my optimism is soaring; ready to kick ass and take names. Biden's words have lit a fire in my soul.
But make no mistake, the battle ahead will be a knockdown, drag-out brawl. The enemies of progress, the merchants of misery, they'll fight like cornered rats to maintain their stranglehold on the throats of the American people.
But we've got a secret weapon, a predecessor card, if you will, that will send them scurrying back to their holes: the unbreakable spirit of the American people, the unwavering commitment to the values of honesty, decency, dignity, and equality. These are the ideals that Biden embodies, the shining stars that will guide us through the tempest and lead us to the promised land.
The journey ahead may be fraught with peril, but with Biden as our fearless leader and the indomitable will of the people as our armor, there's no obstacle we cannot overcome, no challenge we cannot conquer. Let's ride! Let's storm the gates of injustice, one vote, one voice, one glorious crusade at a time!
President Biden hit it outa the park. But then, he's always been a good politician, and he's always had at heart the people he represents.
The country is better off, because of the years of Biden's administration. Most people know that, and the maga propaganda can't cover that up. There's a reason that recent elections have been swinging ever more to the left. Folks get it. And Biden is real.
I'm looking forward optimistically to this November.
I think his SOTU address was a HOMERUN. Now we just need to build on that and get the momentum and keep it till November. This address will go a long way in unifying Democrats. The bottom line is this: the election is about a choice between Democracy or Dictatorship. I expect after putting in the work all year, to see a Democratic landslide and the defeat of FASCISM. Period.
I agree with Richard Catalano! And I never had doubts about our President. He has had to fight his way forward from the first day of his presidency. He has good people working with him. I am tired
of republican lies and their candidates
Nazi playbook. Moving forward we all have work to do!
President Biden has started out his campaign with a bang, and I hope a good beginning produces a good ending.He enumerated all he has and wishes to accomplish.He changed minds to believe the country is on a positive track. But we must also remember that people have short attention spans.Ever start telling someone something, they are interested, before you are finished, person is interrupted by something, wanders off and forgets all about you? Eight months is a long time to keep up the momentum. I am glad cabinet members will go on the road. Candidates for congress could also put in a word for the president, though I have wondered if some of the more all for me ones have not participated in doing so in case they wouldn't get the votes of people who don't like Biden.
Perhaps as he travels from state to state, instead of reiterating his SOTU speech, he could reflect on the problems, interests of each individual state and address them and how he has and could help.Make it personal. Wear the state flower in his lapel. Add some local humor if appropriate.
No matter what age you are, you get tired.Ask young nurses and doctors who do 12 hour shifts if they are still full of pep at the end.How many never know the ending of a TV movie because they fell asleep?How many NJ commuters who work in NYC fall asleep at the dinner table? And so, the President will need the help of others. Don't forget also, that at the same time he is campaigning, he must also govern. There are only so many hours in the day, and there are a lot of problems facing him, needing his attention and time. Neglecting that would be media news and lower approval. I believe he will have to find a way to supersede the House and confront the immigrant problem by himself. The Republicans are not going against trump orders to help him. He should also put Governor Abbott in his place. That man is the Jefferson Davis of the border states.
Now that Republicans can no longer call him Sleepy Joe, they cite anger, shouting, whatever negative comes to mind.How arrogant considering the vitriol that spews from trump's mouth.
We should also thank Senator Britt , purveyor of disaster and nightmare of the Republican Party.
@StevenBeschloss I liked your recap of the State of the Union speech as a bracing, optimistic and vigorous road map of the next 8 months as we approach the Presidential election. I also quote President Biden's plan for this time period: Clearly, Biden believes the combination of his fiery speech, backed up by a sustained attack on the road will build momentum. He was surely enjoying the Pennsylvania crowd’s sustained chanting: “Four more years!” An instant CNN poll after the State of the Union found that 65 percent of viewers had a positive view of what they saw and heard, with a shift of 17 points (from 45 to 62 percent) saying the country is heading in the right direction. Biden's vision and these numbers, although, as many might say, are just a snapshot in time, show a positive trajectory and give me optimism, optimism that I haven't felt previously in this election cycle. We can clearly see that there is a stark difference between the 2 candidates for President in this upcoming election. One candidate, Biden, wakes up every day thinking about what he can do to make the lives of the American people better; and the other candidate, his predecessor, wakes up only thinking of what he can do for himself (starting with feeding his ego, keeping himself out of jail by dismissing the indictments against him the his co-conspirators, and turning our Democracy into an autocracy, in the manner of Putin, Xi and Urduwan,. We all have to make a choice as to what we want for the future of the United States of America. The choice is as clear as could be. Biden's words and actions and his vigor and his commitment over these next 8 months give me hope that more and more of the undecided, more and more of the independents, more and more of the disaffected GOP may come to see that Biden's road map and vision for our country is the only way to go. I am feeling more positive and more hopeful that Democracy, the Constitution, freedom to choose, women's rights, healthcare for all, civil rights, goodness, fairness and justice could really prevail in November.This is such a good feeling that I will keep with me; and this is a feeling that will inspire me to work hard to make sure that the best that America can be prevails. God Bless America 🇺🇸
Well, to the extent his "trajectory" was the "sleepy and too old" bit, he's put paid to that one. But it was never his trajectory. It was the media's, rightwing and biased mainstream. Now it's not just old news--it is FAKE news.
One of the many things I like about Biden is that till the campaign season started, he just kept doing the job we hired him to do, and did it quietly and effectively. Now it is the campaign season, and he can start doing THAT job too, as every running incumbent must. And I look forward to him acing that one, too.
Biden’s often uses the expression: “Don’t compare me with the Almighty; compare me with my opponent.” He is a good man, while Donald Trump is a criminal sociopath. There is No Symmetry between them: for Biden to be as “good” as Trump is “bad” his goodness would have to be Godlike. Trump learned in his term of office what was impeding his actions. A second term for this moral monstrosity would be an unmitigated catastrophe. This will be the most “Special” election since at least 1864.
I was buoyed by Biden’s SOTU. It was the first time for a long time that I felt optimistic. For that moment I looked at a leader who was dedicated to governing. The government was working. Their was order, fairness and tolerance. Our institutions were working as they should enacting this annual pageantry of SOTU.
Communication coming from the campaign and the WH have to continue and expand on it. People clearly resonate.
At the same time the Dems have to remind the public of the shit show that the Trump presidency was. Play the video over and over of the 2018 Helsinki press conference when Trump looks towards Putin and states he places more credence on Putin than our own intelligence. Play that embarrassing scene over and over.
Play video of bodies being loaded into refrigerated trucks while Trump prattles on about drinking chlorine bleach.
Hammer home that Trump was adjudicated to have committed rape with the backdrop of video of Trump saying how he likes to grab’em by the pussy.
People have to be reminded how odious he is. That contrasted against Biden’s positivity and record of accomplishment is how Biden wins the election.
President Biden delivered many reasons to vote for four more years of his administration. Anyone voting for trump because gas prices were higher or because they believe that he is a successful businessman or because they believe aborting a fertilized egg or deformed fetus is murder or because they believe he was sent by God or they believe rich people should pay less tax than the rest of us or they believe that he is a patriot or they believe that he can force himself on women against their will or they believe that there are Democrats in the basement of a pizza parlor promoting sex with children or that they can threaten others with assault and battery or that our love interest is wrong or that autocracy should replace democracy are an abomination (Leviticus 1776:2024)
President Biden aced his speech. He drew a sharp contrast with his optimism, compassion, and inclusiveness to his predecessor who bloviates vengeance, hatred, divisiveness and narcissism. I believe there’s a longing in each of us for being loved and included. I hope those who believe that the predecessor loves them realize he loves only himself.
Sure - 👍