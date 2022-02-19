Will Trump Finally Be Held Accountable?

I’ve held off for awhile using our Saturday discussions for contentious political issues. But the accelerating civil case of New York Attorney General Letitia James, involving “fraudulent or misleading asset valuations”—and a judge’s order making it possible to depose under oath Donald Trump and two of his adult children, Ivanka and Don Jr.—strikes me as the right time to think freshly about the prospects of his finally being held accountable. Not in every case noted earlier this week in “The Endless Cascade of Crimes,” of course, but perhaps in some number larger than one that can have a meaningful impact on our collective future.
Note this from the 14th amendment, for example: “No person shall…hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath…to support the Constitution…shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” Or this from Title 18, Section 2071, of the US Code: “Whoever having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper, or other thing, willfully & unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies or destroys the same shall be fined…or imprisoned not more than three years or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States.” Or perhaps, in the vein of what finally brought down Al Capone, it will be tax fraud—in addition to defrauding lenders and insurance companies—that is his eventual undoing. Weary eyes turn to Letitia James and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg currently pursuing criminal charges.
What do you think? Will Donald Trump finally be held accountable on one or multiple fronts? Or do you think he will continue to avoid the kind of legal jeopardy that would put most anyone else in serious danger? As a related question, has this continuing story sorely influenced your belief in the principle that no one is above the law, even if he does face prosecution? Tough issues. The 2024 election and the fate of the nation hangs in the balance.
As always, I look forward to your thoughts and insights and a chance for this community to learn from each other. Please do treat each other’s views with respect and avoid personal attack.
