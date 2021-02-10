The presidential debates of 2020 vividly displayed the Battle between the Empath and the Sociopath. Yes, the resulting election demonstrated that most Americans want a president who cares about its citizens and a country committed to creating a better life for all Americans, not just the richest among us.
Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
Who Will Win Between Empathy and Sociopathy?
The presidential debates of 2020 vividly displayed the Battle between the Empath and the Sociopath. Yes, the resulting election demonstrated that most Americans want a president who cares about its citizens and a country committed to creating a better life for all Americans, not just the richest among us.
Yet the Republicans and their elected leaders continue to emulate the cruelty of the previous White House occupant. They are determined to reject equality, strip away voting rights, ignore the science of vaccinations and end democracy itself. Many are convinced that their way will end victorious. What do you think? Who will win in the battle between empathy and sociopathy? And how do you think we get there?
As always, I welcome your responses. I look forward to hearing what you think—and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do avoid personal attack.
Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
