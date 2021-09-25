Who Else Should Get a Subpoena?

The House Select Committee to investigate the attack on January 6 is not fooling around. They sent out four subpoenas on Thursday, targeting key people around Donald Trump who have knowledge of his actions that day. The four—former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump advisor Stephen Bannon—were told to appear at depositions on October 14 or 15.
This follows what we now know from the new Bob Woodward/Robert Costa book, Peril—in which a memo from Trump lawyer John Eastman details a 6-point plan to overturn the election, subvert the Constitution, keep Trump in power and (as Trump reportedly put it) “kill the Biden presidency in its crib.” We all know how January 6 turned out for our democracy and for the safety of law enforcement, Capitol staff and members of Congress who came to do their constitutional duty—despite the efforts of truth-denying Republicans to insist the day was largely peaceful and comparable to a tourist visit.
I am counting on Chairman Bennie Thompson and his Select Committee to use the strongest possible means to compel those four to testify. That can include bringing contempt of Congress charges. While more unlikely to be pursued, Congress has “inherent authority” to arrest and detain recalcitrant witnesses. But here is this Saturday’s question: Who else would you want to be served with a subpoena and compelled to testify—and why? I’m thinking particularly about the crowd of inciters, organizers and funders of January 6, including some of the members of Congress who refused to certify the election and may have assisted the planning for that heinous attack on the Capitol.
As always, I look forward to hearing what’s on this thoughtful community’s mind—and the chance to learn from each other. Please do be respectful of each other in your comments.
Photo: House Select Committee Chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson. By Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images.
