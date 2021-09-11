There are certain days that linger in our memory, days that are so stunning and unexpected that time freezes and—even 20 years later—we remember the events and feelings almost as if it just happened. September 11, 2001, is one of those days for most of us, I think, just like the assassination of John F. Kennedy for those old enough to remember.
Where were you on 9/11, that fateful day in America’s history? And how do you remember feeling then? Did you wonder how the country might change?
I shared my thoughts yesterday about these questions, but I would love to hear from you—and for us to take this chance to hear from each other. I have another question I’d like to ask, but I will hold off until tomorrow for a special Sunday discussion thread.
Photo: Near the 9/11 memorial yesterday. By Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images.
Photo: Near the 9/11 memorial yesterday. By Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images.
Check your email
