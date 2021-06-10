Where is Merrick Garland? (spoken word)

This is my June 7 post, read aloud by me. I chose to record it first and send it to everyone because it deals with some of the central questions about the danger our democracy is facing. In the coming days, I will be recording a selection of other posts already written and begin recording new posts as they come.

Attorney General Merrick Garland

Here is the link to the written version of “Where is Merrick Garland?”—just in case you’d like to follow along.

One other housekeeping note: For at least the next few months, I will be shifting the days that I send posts. I will now be sending posts on Thursdays, as well as Monday and Saturday (as before). I welcome your thoughts about this thrice-weekly cadence.

As always, thank you for your commitment to our democracy.