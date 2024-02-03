I asked last year where in the world you might want to visit, but I’m thinking about it again now. I’m happy to say that this week I get the opportunity to briefly visit the place I have dreamed about for a long time. That’s Japan, including a quick visit to Kyoto and its bamboo forest by way of Tokyo and the bullet train.
As I described last year, I’m drawn to the physical beauty of Japanese gardens and ancient temples. I’m intrigued by the bustling contemporary art scene and the people—and both the hustle and quiet of everyday life. “I’m determined to visit,” I wrote. “Maybe soon?”
And now it’s happening. A new world beckons. The mind expands. New ways of thinking, new modes of consciousness are possible. A momentary shift from the usual routine. Suffice to say, I’m feeling lucky…and I will report back on what I experience.
In the meantime, let’s re-open the discussion. Maybe, like me, it’s a place you’ve dreamed about one day visiting. Maybe, to take a darker view, it’s a place you might feel obliged to not just visit but move to, depending on the outcome of the upcoming election. (Yes, more than a few of you have expressed to me your worry that staying in America will be increasingly impossible if a particular narcissistic sociopath is successful at retaking the levers of power.)
So, be it for pleasure or out of a sense of necessity: Where in the world would you go? For this reflection, forget chores on your agenda. Don’t worry about the cost of the ticket or the length of the flight. Imagine money and time are no object. Feed your wanderlust.
As always, I look forward to reading your comments and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other.
*Photo: Kyoto, Japan by Matteo Colombo via Getty Images.
Japan is not a good place for our Progressive values. It has almost no diversity, immigration, or crime. I recommend visiting vibrant Democrat strongholds like Baltimore, West Philadelphia, and South Chicago instead. In New York, the best places to stay are the Roosevelt Hotel and Randall's Island. They're so hot right now, people are flooding in from all over the world.
I am too old to move overseas, but the thought of the possibility of Trump winning again makes me wish I’d pursued my dual citizenship (Italy). It’s a long process.
This has to be fantasy, since my next trip will be to commune with the worms. I have been to many places on this planet, as a resident, tourist, to work and to play... a fantasy trip now would have more to do with the mode of travel, maybe style of travel would be more accurate, than where I would go. I would travel on the economy, hitch hike, take buses, long boats, jeeps... move like the locals in the place I am, stay in small locally owned hotels, shop in markets for food, get my hair cut, etc. Think more about experiencing a place than 'seeing' a place.
I want to go to Paris and see beautiful art in Musee d’Orsay. Then take a train over to Zurich and go over the Alps and see “The Last Supper”. Then maybe on to Bassano Del Grappo for a visit with my artsy cousin.
A lifetime ago, I spent a month camping in Austria. It was a magical place, and I would love to go back., but I am way too old and not financially well, so it is just a dream. I treasure the memories, though. :)
Nice. I just returned from my first trip to Zihuatanejo, Mexico. It was everything I'd hoped for; beautiful, laid back and the food (and coffee!) was delicious but what I didn't expect was to take an unplanned tour through a Mexican medical clinic after spraining (fortunately not breaking) my knee in a fall. I received competent, compassionate (not to mention cheap) care in a second world setting that shamed me for my fellow Americans that are less than compassionate for people that aren't their own. I will go back again. I would like to return to Italy, visit the British Isles/Ireland, Greece and revisit the eastern Canadian provinces at some point.
We are going to Greece in June, taking a cruise through the Greek Islands and a stop in Turkey. Definitely a bucket list trip.
As a serious environmentalist, I no longer fly--anywhere. My compromise is anywhere I can get to by other means, which I know is not a perfect, non-polluting alternative--it's just not as bad as flying. Or cruise ships. Unless climate change reverses course and a land bridge to Europe or Asia opens up, I will be here, in North America. Fortunately, there's lots to see! I've been to every state, most more than once. All--even the "fly-over" states--have enchanting things to see. Ever been to Lucas, Kansas? You won't see anything like it anywhere else in the world, guaranteed!
I am a student of liberation struggles so I want to visit Brazil to meet freedom fighters there in their own context. I want to experience the Amazon River and forests, meet environmental Justice leaders and Afro-Brazilian activists. I want to learn from them how we can free our people and our land in this wealth-tortured world
What a wonderful question! We would go to the continent of Africa… starting with Soutj Africa, then Zimbabwe, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda for the mountain gorillas… we would enjoy the diverse cultures and food! We travel on our tummies!!!!!
The Isle of Skye, a rugged land where time stands still. Mountains rise, valleys bloom, lochs mirror secrets. Light dances, darkness lingers. Beauty and darkness coexist. History's scars etched deep. A world of contradictions, where nature reigns and the human spirit is tested.
We are too old to relocate, so if Donny wins, we will need to hunker down here among my red-state friends and enemies in the capital of the bible belt, East Tennessee, and survive the best we can. As for a travel fantasy, we would love to go to a country - any country - and spend a month or more just traveling without an itinerary - asking locals what we should see and do. We could do the same in America - see every state capital, spend time in different places, learn from the locals. A dream of mine (bucket list?) is to attend a baseball game in every major league ball park. Let's hear it for dreaming!!
I’m hopeful that people will react in November and we can keep our democracy because at my age the thought of moving to another country is overwhelming. I could go back to Mexico where I came from many years ago, but the president who is about to leave (🤞) is also a populist wannabe dictator.
There are many places in my bucket list. Next month I’m going to parts of Spain and Morocco
But I would like to go back to Turkey just as a tourist. It is beautiful. I have never been to Japan or Thailand. There are amazing places everywhere. I’m sure you will enjoy your trip and hope you post some pictures. Buen viaje!
I am currently in Portugal and will return to the US in March for a D-7 visa interview. I have already rented a home here for a year, and intend to move, at least for a few years. I am retired and want peace in my life. I am not sure it will be a permanent move because there are people I will miss intensely. We will see what the future brings in the USA.
I've had the wonderful experience of traveling New Zealand and Australia with my son and being able to hike in both Fiords National Park at Milford Sound and the Three Sisters Canyon in the Blue Mountains. Absolutely incredible majesty of nature there.
But my all time bucket list trip is to sail on a three-masted ship from Rio around Cape Horn to Fuego Del Tierra, up along the coast to Peru, and out to the Galapagos Islands before they are gone.
I’d go to Okracoke, NC. And swin and shrimp.
I would like to go EVERYWHERE. How long do we have? 💖💖💖
Enjoy your visit. Japan seems a dreamy beautiful place. I think I would love to visit Italy, from North to South, East to West.
I have considered a move to Europe but my only Grand is in FL. I am not sure i could talk my son to move. His wife and he do not have jobs that could be done remotely. My youngest would go also if he could make his writing pay. As a retiree, I am in a better position. But my best friend and only sister is here and I am moving to be close to her and thereby closer to grand. I am loath to leave a country where both sides of my family have been since the late 1600s. This is my country and I refuse to hand it over to the magats
Portugal
I have done extensive research on living there and only held back from actually moving there in 2016 because I thought our institutions would hold and that to abandon my countrymen when the most unfit President had taken office who was also a sadistic malignant narcissist raping criminal would be to shirk my duty as an American and make me a narcissist. So I joined Indivisible and stayed and fought. I've been fighting since then. 8 years. At what point do you have to save yourself and the ones you love without feeling guilty that you are abandoning your country?
I've come to the conclusion that that point will be November 5, 2024.
But I and all of us must continue to fight until that day to make sure that this evil man never gets anywhere near the oval office ever again.
I occasionally consider rural France if I had to move "permanently"; I lived in Aix-en-Provence in another century and time (the 1960's) and do know the language. Love the old stone cottages and countryside and do have friends who live there part time. Much would depend on whether my immediate family members would also relocate to Europe which is a distinct possibility. But ideally, I prefer to stay right where I am in rural New Mexico. I love it.
I did not spend enough time on Crete, and my cousin just retired there on the southern coast. The Mediterranean is beyond beautiful.
I initially came to India in the Peace Corps in 1965. Returned for 4 months in 1969 and what I remembered was indeed there. I began returning for extended stays in 1989 and Married a Kashmiri in 1993 and have lived there/here ever since. It can't be beaten.
I want to go by ack to Japan. I missed Kyoto and Osaka. Otherwise the arctic. 🥶
If I had my druthers I'd try to move to Scotland (my paternal ancestry) if TFG regains power, but I know the UK has very strict limitations on granting permanent residence so I doubt it could possibly happen. At 74 I'm hoping I won't live long enough to see the fruits of his cult ruining this once great country! Either that, or he'll lose the election and I'll live long enough to enjoy the comeuppance.
My husband and I have had this discussion, what do we do if the worst happens. We are retired, the thought of selling off everything and moving abroad is scary. In today’s world the very air is polluted with the scent of authoritarianism. Even Scandinavian countries have seeds of Facism. Do we give up on our country? Do we flee? If so what country will take two retired academics? Do we give up being a part of our grandchildren’s lives?
We love, Devon and the climate is akin to our home state of Virginia. It is an easy trip from Jurassic Coast by train to the continental Europe. If we had to and could we would be mobile, doing long term house and pet sitting across Europe.
Speaking of Japan, a cute story. A friend who was born in Indonesia was at JFK airport in NYC. He passed by some people from Japan, and seeing him as the only Asian in sight, bowed to him saying
Ohayoh , Ohayoh .(Ohio). He bowed back and said New Jersey, New Jersey.
You are very fortunate to be able to travel the world. A couple in my once book club , took a year and went around the world. Great stories when returned.
Although leery of airplanes and not interested in cruise ships, that being said, I would like to go to England and Wales, ancestral home of my father where an Anglo Saxon King Egfred's daughter married an Ardery, Grandmother's maiden name. And to Scotland, my mother's (maiden name Scott) especially since many of hers were knights and ladies, one served in Parliament, others included sheriff of Kent, comptroller of household to King Henry VII, endower of a chair at St.Andrews and one lost all privileges when Cromwell, whom he knew, came to power.Still standing and open for admission is Scotstarvit Tower built in the 15th century by Sir John Scot, author of a book called.........Scot of Scotsttarvit's Staggering State of the Scots Statesmen. Ha! (And trump thinks he is Sir !) Like Truman's mother in law, my grandmother thought Mother not worthy of her son.
In America, I have always wanted to drive from Chicago to Santa Monica on famous Route 66. While in Chicago, I would like to see the replica of the 1890s World Fair Ferris Wheel which beat out the Eiffel Tower as the tallest structure in the world at that time. I would like to revisit Gettysburg, drive through New England in the fall, return to State College, PA and stay there. We Ares are Penn Staters forever with 174,200 of us members of the largest Alumni Association in the world.Home, where one can be 20 forever.
I have no desire to visit Japan or Alaska, but I would if it meant keeping me away from Florida longer.
Yoki kokai wo !
—New Zealand, Ireland, Scotland
New Zealand because of the beauty and relatively small population (5.123 million or so)
—Ireland because of the beauty and my genetics …and history
—Scotland really intrigues me because of my genetics, and beauty
—I was lucky to got yo Italy twice. I’m half Italian and found a true connection
—These were all on my Bucket List before Trump and Covid and those impacts!
—Thank you again for who you are and all that you do
💙🇺🇸👏
It' s India. I have been there in fact already once, in 2008 three weeks after the terrorist attack in Mumbai. We stayed in fact at the end of our journey at the Taj Mahal hotel which had been attacked but we could stay there as the attack had been on the old part, quite beautiful, and we stayed int eh newer part. It was December 31st and we were about 20 guests in the hotel, everyone else had cancelled. The staff, who had lost so many colleagues, welcomed us twenty like we were their friends, it was intensely moving and we shared namaskars every time we would cross each others.
India has my heart, I can't even explain how much I feel at home there. We spent most of our time traveling in tiny vans through the country, so, outside of New Delhi and Agra, or Jaipur, we mostly saw villages, fields, Hindu or Buddhist temples. It is a country where people have such dignity, unaffected by time or lack of many material things. It is just a totally different view on life. And yes there is violence too suddenly appearing and then disappearing quickly, but mostly it is just so far outside our western perspective on life. I am sure Japan must have some sort of close spirit to this too. But still for me, India has my heart.
I am too old and too ornery to move if Bone Spurs is elected. We must stay and fight. BTW I am on my way to New Orleans tomorrow for 5 days!
I want to live in an off grid cabin heated by a pot belly stove in the Canadian wilderness. My long distance internet lady friend says she would love to join me. I’m 71 years old — probably too late to do this but it’s an awesome dream!
The Galapagos islands! Pure beauty...
I know how weird this will sound, but I've always felt a lifelong need to visit Auschwitz, a kind of pilgrimage, to honor those who never made it out. I learned about the Holocaust about the time of the Eichmann trial, when I was 10 or 11. My sixth grade teacher gave us each an essay assignment; mine was The Holocaust: Could it Happen Again? I asked my mother "what's the Holocaust?" She simply said she would drive me to the library -- and did. But it was the enormous Cleveland Public Library - not our little community library. She dropped me off and left. I found a little dusty alcove with the relevant Dewey Decimal numbers, pulled a few books at random and read some of the pages. I remember standing there, horrified, alone, watching dust motes in the air lit up by the slating sun. When my mother came to pick me up, I shared a few of the atrocities I had read and said "Did people really DO that?" Mom: "Some people say so." I can't convey how deeply I was affected by what I read, and, later, by the fact that my mother appeared to be a Holocaust denier. I have always believed that I would go, in reverence, to that place. I waited too long and now I fear it is too late. I can barely walk and have other handicaps that make travel quite challenging. But you asked! And this is my answer!
Have safe travels and enjoy, Stephen, and also, anyone that accompanies you on your dream-fulfilling journey! It's another really great question: "Where in the world would you go?"
Most of my urges to travel places seem to have a very strong relationship to whether an ancestor has been there at a previous time in history.
I have had the good fortune to travel to Northeastern Slovakia and, what is today, Southeastern Poland, twice. Those two areas are where my paternal grandmother and grandfather migrated from in 1905 and 1912, respectively. When I returned a full 90 years after they had left the land of their births, I felt very much like I had returned home. I would love to return again.
Regarding the Irish side of my family, I have always said I would love to visit Ireland, but would want to go to the specific places of my Irish ancestors' births. I may never end up going. I have done in depth research, for over 50 years, and it is astonishing how few records are really available for people that were fleeing The Great Famine in the late 1840s and early 1850s. Maybe someday though.
Of late, my wife (of over 50 years), Janie, and are tentatively planning a trip to Germany. Janie's family heritage hales from the Fulda, Germany area, and her ancestors actually re-settled the Fulda, Ohio, Noble County area in the 1850s. Janie's side of the family is replete with lots of family historical documentation, which really helps in returning to her roots.
I have a desire to visit Germany for a number of other family related reasons: My paternal grandfather, that I mentioned above, managed to get a job as a coal hauler ("Trinner" in German), in the 110 degree, boiler room heat of huge German Steamships, out of Hamburg from 1907-1912. I would like to visit the towns, along the path that my grandfather most likely took from Southeastern Poland to Hamburg, which may include cities like Dresden, and Berlin, among others. Then, fast forward to approximately 30 years later (1941-1945), when my Dad was a B-17 Navigator Bombardier with the Eighth Air Force out of Alconbury, England. I would like to visit the many places he flew those harrowing missions over, and I am forever so grateful that he survived, and in turn, I so fortunately am here even today, and see the hopefully peaceful view of those places from the ground up.
My motivations for travel may seem odd to some, but, that is truthfully what, inexplicably, gives me any sort of Wanderlust.
And, finally, on the darker side, with the bone chilling MAGA movement still rearing its ugly head, I have often wondered if Alberta or Saskatchewan (two Canadian Provinces that other Halaikos fled to), would be any safer or more peaceful? I really love our country, and don't want to ever really leave it. I'm worried that too many think the given order of the last 248 years of democracy is indestructible, and will always be here without most of us working to keep it free, fair, and equitable. I hope and pray every day that we can "live out our national creed" (The documents of The Declaration of Independence, The Constitution, The Bill of Rights, Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, and MLK Jr's "I Have a Dream" Speech are a few of our creed-bearing documents), and be the kind, caring, Freedom Loving, people we were made to be.
Thank you, again, Stephen, for another thought provoking and soul searching question! Safe travels!
I have a green card and lived in America for 34 years. If Trump is elected I will go back to Ireland. I hope this unthinkable event never happens.
Working on the 50 states. Seeking NOLA and Alabama for the first time. And doing garden tour of Cornwall and Devon in summer.
I would visit the homelands of my ancestors: Slovenia, Sicily/Italy, Germany, Poland, and Finland. If money and time is no object, maybe I could stay in Europe immersing myself in the different cultures if Trump gets back in power. That'll be four years of wanderlust.
I visited Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto last October! Planning trips to Iceland, Spain and Germany.
I would like to see Praha (Prague) again. Spent an afternoon there in 1998, then had to take the night train to Amsterdam to fly home. So beautiful. My great-grandmother was born there.
Mars. Been many places on Earth, but Egypt is still a goal
And sorry to see so many people here dump on Japan. What should have been a fun thought exercise of fantasy travel turned into trolls dumping on each other. How lame of you all. I usually enjoy the comments on Steven’s Substack.
I’ve always had an interest in visiting Japan as well. Both of my parents were stationed in Okinawa when they were young and have many Japanese things from that time. Now years later my daughter is into Ghibli studio and really wants to visit Japan. I hope that we can afford to take her. What a trip that would be!
I hope I never get top comment here just to be trolled by Yuri.
Travel has been my hobby: no boats, no RV’s, no fancy cars, and no husband. I have traveled to all 7 continents and was in Kyoto for New Years ringing of the temple bells. It is beautiful. My daughter lived in Kobe for a year and I maintained a close relationship for a few years with a very special man in Osaka, but I have no desire to live there. Of all the places I have visited, New Zealand is the only country I have actively investigated with serious thoughts of relocating, and in another time and place I would do so. Christmas on an Alpaca farm, white water rafting down the Buller river, New Year’s Eve on Franz Joseph glacier!!!! Wellington is much more cosmopolitan than most cities in the U.S. New Zealand has my vote.
I am returning to Italy I hope. Croatia and Czech republic (been to Prague and loved it). France seems cliche but I have never been. At my age I am going to make them count. No whirlwind trips for me.
I left a big piece of my heart in Kauai, which I’ve visited seven times. We probably won’t get back there or any other place on the bucket list due to my wife’s health issues, but I wish you great adventures in your travels!
My wife and I have always dreamed of going to Italy. Start on one side of the peninsula and eat our way to the bottom and then back up again along the other side. I would think maybe a month or 6 weeks might be enough. This year however I'm tracing my roots in England, Scotland and Ireland. We went to Amsterdam (Free first class airline passes) when we got married in 1982, but missed a lot as the only ways to research were Encyclopedias. DNA and Genealogical research is much easier now and I've got people to see and places to go :) Beyond that, probably next year, We'll go to France, Portugal, and Spain for some wine tasting. I may have to go back to work just to afford the trips we're planning. We will eventually get to Italy.
I would return to the South Island of New Zealand, the most beautiful place I have ever visited.
I'd go to Switzerland or the Netherlands, for either pleasure or necessity. I don't think it's super easy to move to another country, especially as a person over 55, and god help us if millions of Americans feel the need to flee. People worried about "caravans at the border" have no idea what we could be in for.
Thank you for this beautiful photo, especially for those of us who are not able to travel.
