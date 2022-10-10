Donald Trump heading to Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 20, 2021, where he stored over 11,000 illegally taken government documents.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that the Department of Justice informed Donald Trump’s lawyers that they believe he failed to return all the documents he took from the White House, that the dozens of empty folders labeled as containing classified materials “raised further questions about whether the Justice Department had indeed recovered all the classified materials that may have been taken out of the White House.” This prompted my frustrated response:

Why has the DOJ failed to act by now? As long-time DOJ prosecutor and MSNBC analyst Andrew Weissmann asserted:

Meanwhile, as the Times reported, the courteous DOJ outreach enabled the Trump lawyers to debate whether to respond cooperatively and agree to an outside firm conducting a further search or “maintain a more combative posture.” I’m sure you can guess which approach won out.

It’s been two months since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. We have yet to hear one word from Trump about why he took the many thousands of government documents or what he intended to do with them. And, as Weissmann noted, “his legal team has not raised one factual or legal defense.”

We are 29 days out from the November 8 midterms. Maybe Attorney General Merrick Garland has decided to wait until after this political event. But we have every reason to doubt Trump has returned all the materials and every reason to wonder if he has sold or otherwise handed them over to foreign adversaries or others. And we have yet to learn if the DOJ plans to conduct a search at his Trump Tower office in Manhattan or any of his other golf clubs where he spends time and may have stored government documents.

The DOJ has made clear that the flagrant mishandling of many of these classified documents puts national security at risk. Anyone else in the world would already have been charged and taken into custody to stop the criminal behavior. The continued failure to do so makes a mockery of the rule of law and demoralizes those among us who expect Justice to act “without fear or favor.” Honestly, when is enough enough?

One other note about the daily bombardment by MAGA Republicans who pretend that, whatever Hunter Biden’s violations are, they represent equivalence to the actions of the former occupant of our White House—including (but not limited to) his taking of classified documents, his role in inciting seditious conspiracy on Jan. 6 or the variety of acts involving election fraud.

