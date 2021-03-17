When Come the Handcuffs?

Senators Ted Cruz, right, and Josh Hawley in Dec. 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams via Getty Images)

The yearning for justice is a topic that I expect to explore regularly, especially as we seem stuck in that in-between state when investigations are ramping up and there's the promise of indictments hanging in the air, yet we are still awaiting results. This theme seemed to dominate my tweeting this week.

I get that there’s a process underway. I understand that Merrick Garland was only confirmed last week as the Attorney General. I know the FBI is working its way through the growing list of perpetrators who attacked our Capitol and our democracy. But I am impatient for justice. And, honestly, I’m incensed by the long list of elected officials who perpetuated the Big Lie, helped trigger that violent crowd, may have assisted the attack, rejected the certification of the Biden-Harris election victory—and still blithely behave as if they have no culpability, as if 1/6 was not a pivotal moment in our country’s history.

The insurrection failed to motivate far too many elected officials to discover their humanity, their sanity or their commitment to democracy—laying waste to the noble notion that elections are won by those who offer a vision and policies that represent the will of the people. Instead, we are faced with a major political party that has abdicated its duty and thinks the way forward is to suppress the vote—to hold onto power by any means necessary. More on this in the coming days.

A lawyer friend reminded me that this tweet failed to include another Attorney General, Karl Racine, who represents the District of Columbia’s AG office and is considering filing charges against Trump for his incitement of violence. So many crimes, so many investigations, so many possible indictments…more than a few people responded to this with the idea of creating a March Madness-style bracket. The prize: the satisfaction of seeing the former guy charged and held accountable for everything from tax fraud and bank fraud to inciting insurrection.

Who among us didn’t long for Louis DeJoy’s departure before the election? Who among us isn’t disgusted by his arrogant assertions that he deserves an “A” for his performance as postmaster general despite the fact that his actions have caused major delays in mail delivery and caused long-term damage to the country’s trust and faith in this long-beloved service? After all, it was Benjamin Franklin who first held this proud office, beginning in 1775; it was his face that was first engraved on a postage stamp. Once DeJoy is removed, we will never see his face on a stamp. But we may see it in more than a few courtrooms for illegal campaign contributions, lying to Congress or even the federal offense of delaying the mail. That would be a reason to celebrate, too.

