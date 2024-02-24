Two years ago on this day, Russian military forces invaded Ukraine. In the early months, Vladimir Putin’s brutal pursuit was on full display, filling the news programs, shocking the conscience with its savagery, binding Americans and our Western allies with the need to stand by Ukraine and its courageous president Volodoymyr Zelensky to help save their democracy and independence. When an early plan was plotted to assist Zelensky’s evacuation from the capital city Kyiv, he memorably stated, “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.”
President Joe Biden’s ability to pull together NATO and American support has been inspiring, gaining the commitment for Russian sanctions, leading to the expansion of NATO and, in the U.S. case, contributing more than $75 billion to Ukraine’s defense efforts. He and Zelensky succeeded in motivating American will, to make Ukraine’s bloody war America’s cause; they helped Americans understand and care for the Ukrainian peoples’ democratic impulse and their determination to maintain their territorial integrity in the face of a Russian aggressor that to date has sacrificed more than 350,000 of its own soldiers to serve Putin’s violent ambitions.
In those early months, Biden emphasized that America was not acting alone: “For months, we’ve been building a coalition of partners representing well more than half of the global economy.” And Zelensky highlighted why his country’s war was not theirs alone: “This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules and peaceful coexistence.”
But as the war has continued to grind on with no clear end in sight, the death toll and destruction mounts, the on-the-ground news reports dwindle and pro-Putin Republicans chip away at American resolve, the American public’s commitment (and its notoriously short attention span) has begun to wane. In August 2022, 24 percent of Americans said the U.S. was doing too much. Now 41 percent say that, with a major jump in this attitude just since June of 2023 (from 29 to 41 percent). That resistance to do more includes 62 percent of Republicans and just 14 percent of Democrats, according to the Gallup poll released in November.
The refusal thus far of Republicans in Congress to pass an additional aid package of $60.7 billion, as Ukraine’s ammunition supply shrinks, raises serious questions about what the future holds—and not just for Ukraine. As Zelensky summarized early in the war, "If Putin does not pay the price for his death and destruction, he will keep going. And the costs to the United States—along with our NATO Allies and partners in Europe and around the world—will rise."
In the first weeks of Russia’s invasion, I wrote about the “abject depravity that motivates the Butcher of Moscow” and the “utter polarity between the world that many of us long to build and the hateful violence that drives someone like Vladimir Putin.” I was encouraged then that the democratic impulse and the bravery of the Ukrainians and its leader would sustain American support. I still anticipate that more support will emerge after the Congressional reluctance and despite the Trump-inspired Putin backers.
But what does the current climate tell you? What would it say if America forsakes Ukraine? And what do you think could be the long-term consequences if America doesn’t stay involved and Russia refuses to end its exhausting war of attrition?
As always, I look forward to reading your comments and the opportunity for this community to hear from each other. Do know that trolling or other disrespectful remarks will not be permitted.
Share
If you’re not already, please consider becoming a paid subscriber for just $5 a month or $50 a year. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comments sections.
*Photo from Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Feb. 22, 2024, by Narciso Contreras/Anadolu via Getty Images.
Steven,
I would despair for our country. I would say that we have forsaken our ideals and have doomed democracy and freedom around the world. What happens in Ukraine has such major implications, and the Trump/MAGA forces don’t care because they want to end democracy.
Peace and stay safe.
Steve
It makes me very angry that ONE ultra "christian" speaker of the house can refuse to present the Ukraine aid package for a vote and then COWARDLY call a house recess. Too many times lately we have seen ONE person or a MINORITY hold up bills that the American voters want.
Unfortunately, that hateful violence has found a sympathetic audience here in the US. That, and the greed for power and money on the part of many in the Republican Party, is showing the rest of the world that we are untrustworthy and can be bought. As much as I miss my parents (my Dad was a WWII veteran), I am glad that they are not here to see this shameful turn of events.
It says…we are no longer America
Forsaking Ukraine would be a crime against humanity that would be the GOP/MAGA legacy. Shame on them for their cowardice in the fealty to trump.
Intel in the mid-1960s. Two uncles served in the U.S. Army during WW2. My distant paternal grandfather fought with the Virginia 9th Line during the American Revolutionary War. I share those facts because I believe my family, like so many others, can lay claim for our republic. Never, ever would I have believed our country would see one of our political parties become the enemy of our republic.
That Speaker Mike Johnson has become the obsequious servant to Donald Trump tells a very sad tale about our U.S. Congress and how our so-called "leaders" have compromised our country. If Ukraine fails, we will have failed the world; the democratic world. It amazes me -- stuns me -- how many people are so willing to subvert themselves to a government; and, to tyrants. If the Republican Party wins the White House this November, the average American will give witness to acts and behaviors they heretofore could not even have imagined. Those who have followed blindly the "orange" tyrant will soon imagine the unimaginable.
I wish more Americans knew the history of pre-WWII America. Rachel Maddow’s “Prequel” is a recent book that tells the story of the rise of a fascist movement in the US, funded and guided by Hitler’s Nazis. US senators and congressmen used their franking privileges to distribute (on the taxpayers’s dime) propaganda urging isolationism and Christian nationalism. Democracy found no justice against these criminals in the court system. It’s an appalling story, and it mirrors what is happening today. Only entering the war effectively bled support from the movement. Many people have to experience a threat personally before they acknowledge it. This makes me very concerned.
It says other Allies cannot trust our word.
Why say "what if"?! It is a fact that America has already foresaken Ukraine! So has Canada! Our silly PM loves a photo op but we cannot get our act together to really do what we promised! The US House is blocking our purchase of US arms to ship to Ukraine! Yes, you Americans are even blocking other countries now! Even as you are going to make the big profits and get the jobs from supplying these arms! This is beyond tragic! It is Putin and you need to catch your GOP in the act of taking orders from Putin! The CIA or the 5 Eyes MUST intercept the network of Putin and the GOP and Trump! NOW!
I'm mortified and ashamed that the US is reneging on its pledge to help Ukraine, thanks to feckless Republicans who cave to TFG's orders. If Russia overcomes Ukraine, it will only be the beginning. Putin is already making noises about invading Poland; and if he does, Article 5 of the NATO charter obligates us to contribute more than money and arms to defend against the invasion. Of course, if Republicans are in charge, they would seemingly have no qualms about ignoring those obligations too. You're right on point to reference our notoriously short attention span. We're becoming an unreliable partner. God help us if we ever have another 9/11: who then would come to our aid?
I can't imagine anything more shameful than the U.S giving up on Ukraine. We're already holding back money that should be allocated for that country and should be sent posthaste. That's shameful in itself.
It's hard to believe so many Americans are ready to give up and let Russia take over a country that is a democracy. We never would have let this happen in any other time.
It would prove to the world that we are not the strength of the world. That we don’t care. That there will most definitely WWIII and we (the world) will be annihilated because of some nutcases believe god did this. It’s terrifying. He MUST LOSE.
The current global climate is one of escalating tension and a chilling resurgence of authoritarian ambition. Russia's unprovoked assault on Ukraine isn't merely a regional conflict, but a litmus test for international order and the collective will to uphold the values we've fought so hard to defend. If America forsakes Ukraine, the message that echoes around the world is that aggression will be rewarded and democracy is negotiable. Authoritarians will be emboldened, and vulnerable nations seeking self-determination will face an even more precarious future. The credibility of the U.S. and its allies would be irrevocably damaged. We would witness a surrender not just of territory, but of the very principles that are essential for lasting peace and security.
The long-term consequences of American withdrawal and a Russian victory are profound and deeply troubling. A new era of instability will unfold as autocracies feel empowered to change borders with brute force, understanding that might makes right. This paves the way for increased aggression, the collapse of alliances, and a terrifying escalation of conflict. International law, the carefully built framework seeking to prevent another World War, will be meaningless. The UN Security Council will be rendered impotent, leading to a power vacuum ripe for exploitation. Russia's demonstrated disregard for human rights and the horrors already seen in Ukraine offer a glimpse into a humanitarian nightmare of displacement, atrocities and the very real threat of genocide. Global economic disruption, from energy markets to vital supply chains, will worsen, potentially fueling a worldwide economic downturn. Finally, the unthinkable looms – a cornered Russia, faced with decisive defeat, may resort to nuclear escalation, dragging the world into an era of unimaginable fear and horrific consequences.
America cannot afford to look away. It must, alongside its allies, continue to stand with Ukraine, providing the military, financial, and humanitarian aid necessary to defend itself and ultimately expel Russian forces. This isn't simply a moral imperative, it's a matter of self-preservation. Appeasement invites escalation. Standing with Ukraine is standing for the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and a rules-based order that, while imperfect, remains the best chance for ensuring a peaceful future.
I would say that our fathers and grandfathers who fought, and the many who gave their lives, to stop fascism in Europe during WW2 would be deeply disappointed. The US turned a blind eye to the naked aggression of Hitler in the 30s and the entire world paid the price of a lengthy and bloody battle to destroy him. We cannot travel this road again. Putin has made it clear that the defeat of Ukraine will only be the beginning. His cheerleaders in this country, starting with the traitor Trump, must be soundly defeated at the polls. What has this country become, that we would turn our backs on a democracy fighting for its life against a brutal oppressor? At 71, I’m fearful that we are fighting a losing battle against the MAGA propaganda and the cowardly sycophants of the former president.
The word treason popped into my head... connected to a bunch of foot thumping republicans.
I wonder if Republicans would think differently if they were reminded that the money for weapons for Ukraine is money that is spent here?
'It' would say America has a bunch of idiots in the Congressional House who listen to a person? who is NOT president, has no sense of honesty, loves putin, is telling US he will turn American republic/democracy into a 1930's hitler world and, sadly, people are gushing all over him. I like Biden, will vote for him of course BUT being honest, wish, for the younger voters, Dems had a younger candidate - an Obama, a Swalwell & Val Demmings would be a great VP. Biden MUST get voice coaching- enunciate, project & keep his eyelids open and be proactive on what he has accomplished and what a demented donny presidency will mean. Thx for letting me vent.
That we are in fact the selfish entitled a$$h0les many in other countries believe us to be.
It would say the MAGA party has lost all common sense and decency. They need to be voted OUT of power. So ashamed of them. MOST Americans, the intelligent ones, support Ukraine.
The founders of the country promoted a democratic republic as the best form of representative government. But then, the country had an aristocracy which ran the gov't and a lot of room out west for those who wanted freedom and independence from gov't (at least in a lot of states). Even then, it could barely survive the civil war when the country was only about 80 years old. It then survived to about age 250 ish, despite decades of polarization. It was a great, historic system. It wasn't infallible. America has always been run by the rich and powerful, who fortunately had an upbringing which made them pro-American vs. purely selfish idealogues. But it was still a fragile system subject to control by malevolent forces, not only now but in decades past. Public education was a cornerstone of the country's ability to function with a common understanding of the country's history, and ideals, and respect for both. However, education has deteriorated. American oligarchs have put money over country. As Wayne LaPierre is (again) demonstrating. It wasn't about the 2nd amendment. It wasn't about individual freedom. It was about him having money and power. People sell their souls for things like money and power. Unfortunately, the American soul -- precious and powerful though it has been -- is on the auction block. And the bidders don't have the culture or dignity of those at Christie's or Sotheby's. < --- musings. hope they make sense.
What would the Greatest Generation think? They fought and sacrificed against these same forces eighty years ago. They would think that Congress is made up of a bunch of candy asses. Hate to think that may be the case. Can only hope Congress gets it’s act together.
Well, one consequence would be that Russia will invade a NATO country, we will be at war, and suddenly a whole lot of what Republicans are saying will be actually treasonous.
It would say we can't be trusted. That we're ignorant and don't learn from our past mistakes or from history. That we cave in to loud-mouthed bullies who are in it for themselves and who are too stupid to see that they are being manipulated like puppets by a master liar, thug, and killer. That we saw the writing on the wall, watched the invasion of Ukraine in real-time, heard the screams, documented the rapes, kidnappings, abuses of civilians, and genocide. We were all-in in the beginning, doing the right thing, but then the foot dragging began and the American mojo to get things done slowed to a virtual halt because a very vocal minority started calling the shots. We are on the precipice of the beginning of a new world order. Unless we as a country take back the reins from the MAGAts, we can not only kiss our way of life (aka democracy) goodbye, but the world order will also shift on a seismic level the likes never seen before. There will be no place left to hide.
The foreign policy of the United States has been bad for a long time. We've supported right-wing dictators, and more recently, invaded Iraq based on a lie. With Ukraine and Taiwan, I see an opportunity for the States to turn the page to something better, and that is aiding in the defense and protecting the sovereignty of democratic nations against aggressive antidemocratic neighbors. If we forsake that, it will be another reason added to a long list of reasons for countries to never trust the States. Furthermore, if we forsake Ukraine while still supporting Israel, a country which is objectively violating human rights and the sovereignty of Palestinians, the reputation of the States will be further tarnished, and the powerq of the State Department to reach diplomatic solutions will be compromised, increasing the likelihood of armed conflict throughout the world.
I spent 32 years as an Air Force officer and nine of those deployed to Europe as part of NATO. If we abandon Ukraine, it will confirm my fear that America is no longer the great and honorable country I defended through most of my adult life.
Anyone who supports the R’s cowardly bending of the knee to Trump (and by extension, Putin) discredits my service and all those who have defended our beloved Constitution.
Much damage has already been done. If we now abandon Ukraine there will be much more.
America already has an embarrassing reputation as an unreliable partner in many parts of the world. We are seen as being unwilling to commit to anything for the long haul. This would only be reinforcement.
Trump and the MAGA Republicans have already laid the groundwork for decommitment from many, if not most or even all of our international alliances. Historical partners like South Korea, Poland, even Western Europe would have little choice but to reduce cooperation with us. Joint exercises and cooperative agreements with partners who may or may not be there are pointless at best, counterproductive at worst. The world would have no choice but to become much more nuclear. The results would, not could, be catastrophic beyond imagining.
Vladimir Putin's commitment in time and resources to recruit and cultivate Donald Trump, Mike Johnson and their ilk has been, from Russia's perspective, an excellent investment. It would pay off greatly with our exit from Ukraine.
It would mark one more milestone in our retreat into isolationism and our seduction by the pro-Putin forces in the U.S. As Trump encourages Putin to invade a NATO country and as too many of our people long for strongman rule, it makes me worry all the more for the survival of America. Thanks for your efforts to inspire and motivate us to keep the America that the Declaration aspires to. Will our votes and our voices be enough?
That Putin's agents (aka the Republican Party) have succeeded.
Devastation, destruction and death have been felt in the US by nature's wrath through fire (Hawaii), mudslides, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, temperatures both hot and cold. It happens, passes, is over. In Ukraine, it is not weather, it is Putin, and it does not stop. It is ongoing, two years. Civilian deaths:10,500+; civilian injuries: 20,000. Russia is the largest country in the world, its population 144.5 million.
Ukraine is 46th in world size-smaller than Texas. Its present population is now 36.7million. Imagine the courage, bravery of this country and its leader taking on Russia, by itself as no NATO membership to count on. England and France appeased Hitler in 1938 and he took Czechoslovakia which gave him the audacity to take Poland, and thus, entry into a war that caused 420,000 American deaths. Will Putin win, with eyes on Poland next? Will Poland, again, be our physical entry into another global war, this time, with nuclear weapons?
All those thousands of immigrants lined up at our southern border are a serious problem that needs solved. But can you compare that to the above threat that hangs over us? We are guilty of one big mistake with Ukraine - too little, too late. They asked, other countries prodded, but what they needed was doled out a little at a time. Might have stopped the carnage near the beginning. The more one reads of American policy executed by both political and military leaders, the angrier one gets. (Viet Nam is a good example. I am half way through an 800 page book on that war. Boy !)) So now we have that measly little Speaker of the House connecting the two and under orders from Sir, to block the bipartisan bill that would give the aid desperately needed by Ukraine so donald can have a campaign issue with which to incriminate Biden. Add the latest new friendship between Russia and China. Would we be fighting China, too -1.425,350,114 people, 4th largest country in the world ?And wouldn't Kim
Jong Un be jumping up and down and racing around, blowing the horn in his new Russian gifted car?Adding to the problem is Gaza.
I have two grandsons who would be affected if this situation is not positively resolved with Ukraine and the world, the winners. If not, may Derek Greene be the first one inducted. Barron will develop bone spurs.
The obvious division in values is the result of months (or years?) of propaganda the Russians have spilled on our soil. Sadly, those who bought the lies remain in the dark corners doing their ugly deeds and pulling strings in the hallowed houses of our US Congress. It seems that something or someone greater than a politician must intervene to save us from this negativity. When a neighbor calls for help, do we look away and refuse to help?
It would be a terrible thing for the US and our NATO partners and Democracies all around the world if we were to forsake Ukraine now, after 2 years of working so hard to do the correct thing and strengthen democracy in our world. I will quote your words @Steven Beschloss; and I will quote Biden's words that show the importance of our commitment to save Ukraine and thus save all of the countries who value Democracy and want to keep autocracy from ruining our world: In those early months, Biden emphasized that America was not acting alone: “For months, we’ve been building a coalition of partners representing well more than half of the global economy.” And Zelensky highlighted why his country’s war was not theirs alone: “This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules and peaceful coexistence.” It's as simple as that. God Bless America 🇺🇸
What would it say about America if Congressional Republicans forsook our democracy for pure political reasons, ignoring the immense security issues which we (and the world) would face if Putin and Russia successfully took over Ukraine?
How could any ally trust us of we continue to desert Ukraine? We are showing our weakness and dysfunction to the entire world and it’s heartbreaking. My stupid Republican representative does absolutely nothing to help-- it fills me with rage and sorrow.
I firmly believe that like Stalin before Putin we must stop him in his tracks or we will be involved in another world war. The fact that much of this latest aid package would go to buying American made ammunitions, Rockets and heavy artillery would make this decision to help a very soft decision for sure yet the Magat people believe somehow that Putin is a genius and a strongman that only attacks when he is provoked. This is absurd as we all know. He is someone who must be stopped no matter the cost.
Take the money that is now frozen in US banks and send it straight to Ukraine. Why can't we do this? I need an answer please!
It would be a disaster leading to WWIII . Putin would escalate into other countries
One thing it might say is this:
The era of the United States playing World Cop -- policing the interests, politics and borders of other nations -- is finally over.
And after twenty years of multiple foreign adventures have produced 1) an ascendant Iran in the Middle East and 2) a Taliban in control of a whole country instead of just half, it should also reiterate something that's been quite obvious to those who've been paying the least bit of attention: America has become a treacherous friend, and a toothless foe.
At the same time, the USG has also completely betrayed its end of the social contract with her own citizenry, opening her borders to endless waves of foreign invaders, human traffickers and enough fentanyl to kill every American citizen several times over. And all the while, the clowns who pretend to rule us fight over how many billions we should ship to Ukraine, which has become one of the most politically and financially corrupt countries on Earth over the course of my lifetime.
https://markbisone.substack.com/p/strings-attached
What would it say?
It would say we've all had quite enough of this lunacy.
It would say that America’s utterly incompetent Republican Party and Vladimir Putin won! Ukraine cannot fight evil alone but will try to the end. If America abandon Ukraine, a weakened Europe will follow. Ukraine then becomes part of Russia..losing its identity and all its power. But more importantly, it will encourage or rather give permission to the world’s other Putins to do the same. I hate to sound pessimistic, but it will be the beginning of some kind of dystopia. The USA by then may be under the rules of our national crook little Mussolini (not as smart as Hitler) or maybe not - we shall find out soon enough this year which side our justice system decides to take. Now, it is 5:09pm here in California and all I need is a tall glass of wine and forget about all the above..
You are right
I’m also including this from Heather Cox Richardson. https://www.facebook.com/share/p/jcQQ5yGGsdtepb1A/?
It’s pretty unthinkable. But if we did that then we’d lose all of our alliances throughout the world. Authoritarian dictators will rise throughout the world. We would live in an unsafe and insecure world and it will be even more frightening than the world we currently know.
https://youtu.be/l_VK1uzaFgA?si=aozNcwyqgj6DrItR
Here is the link I referred to in an earlier comment. Check it out. It might give some hope.
My god....2 years.... how can that even be possible?
Maybe because it’s “there” and not “here”?
I understand that a fairly sizable majority of republicans and a definite majority of Democrats support our staying with and supporting Ukraine and(I think)these were the numbers in Congress that were polled. I read and listen to too much for my own good or I would cite or link my source of information here. Sorry ‘bout that. Thanks to Johnson’s deliberate and underhanded adjournment of the House until the end of this month, there is a budget(ha)or a CR to be voted on and Ukraine funding that have got to be voted on if he will even bring that bill to the floor. He’s under the gun and he put himself there.
Well when the worst president in usa history is causing it.
You get the worst decision.
For the entire world. Not just Ukraine.
Pay them now or pay them later with young American men and women.
If America forsakes Ukraine we will have abandoned democracy and will no longer be the United States.
It’s SHAMEFUL that the republicans are supporters of Putin. It’s just mind boggling to me that they are playing politics with this and boot licking trump who is obviously in bed with Putin for reasons that we don’t yet understand. I despair.
I don’t think America will forsake Ukraine in the long run—because I think we’ll finally see a Blue win in November—but if we did it would probably mean that we’d collectively decided we’d rather be like Russia than Ukraine. In spite of all the MAGAs in Congress who seem to want that, I have faith that the majority of us don’t.
Neville Chamberlain’s naïveté in agreeing to the 1938 Munich Agreement allowing Hitler to take hold of the Sudetenland should be a cautionary tale for today’s GOP.
The praise heaped upon Putin by his American enablers is baffling and terrifying at the same time. American wannabe autocrats rant on about demolishing democracy so that a strongman can repair the country. The thing is, in a dictatorship, there is only one strongman. Think Stalin and purges. Anyone considered a threat, and that goes for allies and enemies, is likely to receive a swift send off to the gulag or worse. This is not a thing of the Soviet past, as we have so recently witnessed.
Given that so much of the GOP base are low or no information voters, I’m afraid no amount of evidence comparing Putin’s actions to those of Hitler or Stalin will make a difference. Trump could praise Pol Pot tomorrow and the maggots would want him as veep.
If? Or when? I'm afraid that, for many Ukrainians and observers, it appears that America already has forsaken Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have depleted the supplies of ammunition for the nice NATO weapons provided, to the point of necessitating retreat and surrender of territory.
Even if funds were authorized tomorrow, it is doubtfull that American artillery shells could arrive in time to be of immediate effect. They are needed last week!
Such is the myopic stupidity that has allowed a minority of insurrectionists within one political party to capture and control your whole system. Where are the checks and balances holding those people to account? Why haven't they been sentenced to death, imprisoned, removed from office, or even sent to trial or accused? Such as would happen in a proper democracy. The world wonders.p
NO !
What Would It Say If America Forsakes Ukraine?
What Would It Say If America Forsakes Ukraine?
What Would It Say If America Forsakes Ukraine?
Two years ago on this day, Russian military forces invaded Ukraine. In the early months, Vladimir Putin’s brutal pursuit was on full display, filling the news programs, shocking the conscience with its savagery, binding Americans and our Western allies with the need to stand by Ukraine and its courageous president Volodoymyr Zelensky to help save their democracy and independence. When an early plan was plotted to assist Zelensky’s evacuation from the capital city Kyiv, he memorably stated, “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.”
President Joe Biden’s ability to pull together NATO and American support has been inspiring, gaining the commitment for Russian sanctions, leading to the expansion of NATO and, in the U.S. case, contributing more than $75 billion to Ukraine’s defense efforts. He and Zelensky succeeded in motivating American will, to make Ukraine’s bloody war America’s cause; they helped Americans understand and care for the Ukrainian peoples’ democratic impulse and their determination to maintain their territorial integrity in the face of a Russian aggressor that to date has sacrificed more than 350,000 of its own soldiers to serve Putin’s violent ambitions.
In those early months, Biden emphasized that America was not acting alone: “For months, we’ve been building a coalition of partners representing well more than half of the global economy.” And Zelensky highlighted why his country’s war was not theirs alone: “This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules and peaceful coexistence.”
But as the war has continued to grind on with no clear end in sight, the death toll and destruction mounts, the on-the-ground news reports dwindle and pro-Putin Republicans chip away at American resolve, the American public’s commitment (and its notoriously short attention span) has begun to wane. In August 2022, 24 percent of Americans said the U.S. was doing too much. Now 41 percent say that, with a major jump in this attitude just since June of 2023 (from 29 to 41 percent). That resistance to do more includes 62 percent of Republicans and just 14 percent of Democrats, according to the Gallup poll released in November.
The refusal thus far of Republicans in Congress to pass an additional aid package of $60.7 billion, as Ukraine’s ammunition supply shrinks, raises serious questions about what the future holds—and not just for Ukraine. As Zelensky summarized early in the war, "If Putin does not pay the price for his death and destruction, he will keep going. And the costs to the United States—along with our NATO Allies and partners in Europe and around the world—will rise."
In the first weeks of Russia’s invasion, I wrote about the “abject depravity that motivates the Butcher of Moscow” and the “utter polarity between the world that many of us long to build and the hateful violence that drives someone like Vladimir Putin.” I was encouraged then that the democratic impulse and the bravery of the Ukrainians and its leader would sustain American support. I still anticipate that more support will emerge after the Congressional reluctance and despite the Trump-inspired Putin backers.
But what does the current climate tell you? What would it say if America forsakes Ukraine? And what do you think could be the long-term consequences if America doesn’t stay involved and Russia refuses to end its exhausting war of attrition?
As always, I look forward to reading your comments and the opportunity for this community to hear from each other. Do know that trolling or other disrespectful remarks will not be permitted.
Share
If you’re not already, please consider becoming a paid subscriber for just $5 a month or $50 a year. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comments sections.
*Photo from Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Feb. 22, 2024, by Narciso Contreras/Anadolu via Getty Images.
What Would It Say If America Forsakes Ukraine?
Steven,
I would despair for our country. I would say that we have forsaken our ideals and have doomed democracy and freedom around the world. What happens in Ukraine has such major implications, and the Trump/MAGA forces don’t care because they want to end democracy.
Peace and stay safe.
Steve
It makes me very angry that ONE ultra "christian" speaker of the house can refuse to present the Ukraine aid package for a vote and then COWARDLY call a house recess. Too many times lately we have seen ONE person or a MINORITY hold up bills that the American voters want.
Unfortunately, that hateful violence has found a sympathetic audience here in the US. That, and the greed for power and money on the part of many in the Republican Party, is showing the rest of the world that we are untrustworthy and can be bought. As much as I miss my parents (my Dad was a WWII veteran), I am glad that they are not here to see this shameful turn of events.
It says…we are no longer America
Forsaking Ukraine would be a crime against humanity that would be the GOP/MAGA legacy. Shame on them for their cowardice in the fealty to trump.
Intel in the mid-1960s. Two uncles served in the U.S. Army during WW2. My distant paternal grandfather fought with the Virginia 9th Line during the American Revolutionary War. I share those facts because I believe my family, like so many others, can lay claim for our republic. Never, ever would I have believed our country would see one of our political parties become the enemy of our republic.
That Speaker Mike Johnson has become the obsequious servant to Donald Trump tells a very sad tale about our U.S. Congress and how our so-called "leaders" have compromised our country. If Ukraine fails, we will have failed the world; the democratic world. It amazes me -- stuns me -- how many people are so willing to subvert themselves to a government; and, to tyrants. If the Republican Party wins the White House this November, the average American will give witness to acts and behaviors they heretofore could not even have imagined. Those who have followed blindly the "orange" tyrant will soon imagine the unimaginable.
I wish more Americans knew the history of pre-WWII America. Rachel Maddow’s “Prequel” is a recent book that tells the story of the rise of a fascist movement in the US, funded and guided by Hitler’s Nazis. US senators and congressmen used their franking privileges to distribute (on the taxpayers’s dime) propaganda urging isolationism and Christian nationalism. Democracy found no justice against these criminals in the court system. It’s an appalling story, and it mirrors what is happening today. Only entering the war effectively bled support from the movement. Many people have to experience a threat personally before they acknowledge it. This makes me very concerned.
It says other Allies cannot trust our word.
Why say "what if"?! It is a fact that America has already foresaken Ukraine! So has Canada! Our silly PM loves a photo op but we cannot get our act together to really do what we promised! The US House is blocking our purchase of US arms to ship to Ukraine! Yes, you Americans are even blocking other countries now! Even as you are going to make the big profits and get the jobs from supplying these arms! This is beyond tragic! It is Putin and you need to catch your GOP in the act of taking orders from Putin! The CIA or the 5 Eyes MUST intercept the network of Putin and the GOP and Trump! NOW!
I'm mortified and ashamed that the US is reneging on its pledge to help Ukraine, thanks to feckless Republicans who cave to TFG's orders. If Russia overcomes Ukraine, it will only be the beginning. Putin is already making noises about invading Poland; and if he does, Article 5 of the NATO charter obligates us to contribute more than money and arms to defend against the invasion. Of course, if Republicans are in charge, they would seemingly have no qualms about ignoring those obligations too. You're right on point to reference our notoriously short attention span. We're becoming an unreliable partner. God help us if we ever have another 9/11: who then would come to our aid?
I can't imagine anything more shameful than the U.S giving up on Ukraine. We're already holding back money that should be allocated for that country and should be sent posthaste. That's shameful in itself.
It's hard to believe so many Americans are ready to give up and let Russia take over a country that is a democracy. We never would have let this happen in any other time.
It would prove to the world that we are not the strength of the world. That we don’t care. That there will most definitely WWIII and we (the world) will be annihilated because of some nutcases believe god did this. It’s terrifying. He MUST LOSE.
The current global climate is one of escalating tension and a chilling resurgence of authoritarian ambition. Russia's unprovoked assault on Ukraine isn't merely a regional conflict, but a litmus test for international order and the collective will to uphold the values we've fought so hard to defend. If America forsakes Ukraine, the message that echoes around the world is that aggression will be rewarded and democracy is negotiable. Authoritarians will be emboldened, and vulnerable nations seeking self-determination will face an even more precarious future. The credibility of the U.S. and its allies would be irrevocably damaged. We would witness a surrender not just of territory, but of the very principles that are essential for lasting peace and security.
The long-term consequences of American withdrawal and a Russian victory are profound and deeply troubling. A new era of instability will unfold as autocracies feel empowered to change borders with brute force, understanding that might makes right. This paves the way for increased aggression, the collapse of alliances, and a terrifying escalation of conflict. International law, the carefully built framework seeking to prevent another World War, will be meaningless. The UN Security Council will be rendered impotent, leading to a power vacuum ripe for exploitation. Russia's demonstrated disregard for human rights and the horrors already seen in Ukraine offer a glimpse into a humanitarian nightmare of displacement, atrocities and the very real threat of genocide. Global economic disruption, from energy markets to vital supply chains, will worsen, potentially fueling a worldwide economic downturn. Finally, the unthinkable looms – a cornered Russia, faced with decisive defeat, may resort to nuclear escalation, dragging the world into an era of unimaginable fear and horrific consequences.
America cannot afford to look away. It must, alongside its allies, continue to stand with Ukraine, providing the military, financial, and humanitarian aid necessary to defend itself and ultimately expel Russian forces. This isn't simply a moral imperative, it's a matter of self-preservation. Appeasement invites escalation. Standing with Ukraine is standing for the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and a rules-based order that, while imperfect, remains the best chance for ensuring a peaceful future.
I would say that our fathers and grandfathers who fought, and the many who gave their lives, to stop fascism in Europe during WW2 would be deeply disappointed. The US turned a blind eye to the naked aggression of Hitler in the 30s and the entire world paid the price of a lengthy and bloody battle to destroy him. We cannot travel this road again. Putin has made it clear that the defeat of Ukraine will only be the beginning. His cheerleaders in this country, starting with the traitor Trump, must be soundly defeated at the polls. What has this country become, that we would turn our backs on a democracy fighting for its life against a brutal oppressor? At 71, I’m fearful that we are fighting a losing battle against the MAGA propaganda and the cowardly sycophants of the former president.
The word treason popped into my head... connected to a bunch of foot thumping republicans.
I wonder if Republicans would think differently if they were reminded that the money for weapons for Ukraine is money that is spent here?
'It' would say America has a bunch of idiots in the Congressional House who listen to a person? who is NOT president, has no sense of honesty, loves putin, is telling US he will turn American republic/democracy into a 1930's hitler world and, sadly, people are gushing all over him. I like Biden, will vote for him of course BUT being honest, wish, for the younger voters, Dems had a younger candidate - an Obama, a Swalwell & Val Demmings would be a great VP. Biden MUST get voice coaching- enunciate, project & keep his eyelids open and be proactive on what he has accomplished and what a demented donny presidency will mean. Thx for letting me vent.
That we are in fact the selfish entitled a$$h0les many in other countries believe us to be.
It would say the MAGA party has lost all common sense and decency. They need to be voted OUT of power. So ashamed of them. MOST Americans, the intelligent ones, support Ukraine.
The founders of the country promoted a democratic republic as the best form of representative government. But then, the country had an aristocracy which ran the gov't and a lot of room out west for those who wanted freedom and independence from gov't (at least in a lot of states). Even then, it could barely survive the civil war when the country was only about 80 years old. It then survived to about age 250 ish, despite decades of polarization. It was a great, historic system. It wasn't infallible. America has always been run by the rich and powerful, who fortunately had an upbringing which made them pro-American vs. purely selfish idealogues. But it was still a fragile system subject to control by malevolent forces, not only now but in decades past. Public education was a cornerstone of the country's ability to function with a common understanding of the country's history, and ideals, and respect for both. However, education has deteriorated. American oligarchs have put money over country. As Wayne LaPierre is (again) demonstrating. It wasn't about the 2nd amendment. It wasn't about individual freedom. It was about him having money and power. People sell their souls for things like money and power. Unfortunately, the American soul -- precious and powerful though it has been -- is on the auction block. And the bidders don't have the culture or dignity of those at Christie's or Sotheby's. < --- musings. hope they make sense.
What would the Greatest Generation think? They fought and sacrificed against these same forces eighty years ago. They would think that Congress is made up of a bunch of candy asses. Hate to think that may be the case. Can only hope Congress gets it’s act together.
Well, one consequence would be that Russia will invade a NATO country, we will be at war, and suddenly a whole lot of what Republicans are saying will be actually treasonous.
It would say we can't be trusted. That we're ignorant and don't learn from our past mistakes or from history. That we cave in to loud-mouthed bullies who are in it for themselves and who are too stupid to see that they are being manipulated like puppets by a master liar, thug, and killer. That we saw the writing on the wall, watched the invasion of Ukraine in real-time, heard the screams, documented the rapes, kidnappings, abuses of civilians, and genocide. We were all-in in the beginning, doing the right thing, but then the foot dragging began and the American mojo to get things done slowed to a virtual halt because a very vocal minority started calling the shots. We are on the precipice of the beginning of a new world order. Unless we as a country take back the reins from the MAGAts, we can not only kiss our way of life (aka democracy) goodbye, but the world order will also shift on a seismic level the likes never seen before. There will be no place left to hide.
The foreign policy of the United States has been bad for a long time. We've supported right-wing dictators, and more recently, invaded Iraq based on a lie. With Ukraine and Taiwan, I see an opportunity for the States to turn the page to something better, and that is aiding in the defense and protecting the sovereignty of democratic nations against aggressive antidemocratic neighbors. If we forsake that, it will be another reason added to a long list of reasons for countries to never trust the States. Furthermore, if we forsake Ukraine while still supporting Israel, a country which is objectively violating human rights and the sovereignty of Palestinians, the reputation of the States will be further tarnished, and the powerq of the State Department to reach diplomatic solutions will be compromised, increasing the likelihood of armed conflict throughout the world.
I spent 32 years as an Air Force officer and nine of those deployed to Europe as part of NATO. If we abandon Ukraine, it will confirm my fear that America is no longer the great and honorable country I defended through most of my adult life.
Anyone who supports the R’s cowardly bending of the knee to Trump (and by extension, Putin) discredits my service and all those who have defended our beloved Constitution.
Much damage has already been done. If we now abandon Ukraine there will be much more.
America already has an embarrassing reputation as an unreliable partner in many parts of the world. We are seen as being unwilling to commit to anything for the long haul. This would only be reinforcement.
Trump and the MAGA Republicans have already laid the groundwork for decommitment from many, if not most or even all of our international alliances. Historical partners like South Korea, Poland, even Western Europe would have little choice but to reduce cooperation with us. Joint exercises and cooperative agreements with partners who may or may not be there are pointless at best, counterproductive at worst. The world would have no choice but to become much more nuclear. The results would, not could, be catastrophic beyond imagining.
Vladimir Putin's commitment in time and resources to recruit and cultivate Donald Trump, Mike Johnson and their ilk has been, from Russia's perspective, an excellent investment. It would pay off greatly with our exit from Ukraine.
It would mark one more milestone in our retreat into isolationism and our seduction by the pro-Putin forces in the U.S. As Trump encourages Putin to invade a NATO country and as too many of our people long for strongman rule, it makes me worry all the more for the survival of America. Thanks for your efforts to inspire and motivate us to keep the America that the Declaration aspires to. Will our votes and our voices be enough?
That Putin's agents (aka the Republican Party) have succeeded.
Devastation, destruction and death have been felt in the US by nature's wrath through fire (Hawaii), mudslides, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, temperatures both hot and cold. It happens, passes, is over. In Ukraine, it is not weather, it is Putin, and it does not stop. It is ongoing, two years. Civilian deaths:10,500+; civilian injuries: 20,000. Russia is the largest country in the world, its population 144.5 million.
Ukraine is 46th in world size-smaller than Texas. Its present population is now 36.7million. Imagine the courage, bravery of this country and its leader taking on Russia, by itself as no NATO membership to count on. England and France appeased Hitler in 1938 and he took Czechoslovakia which gave him the audacity to take Poland, and thus, entry into a war that caused 420,000 American deaths. Will Putin win, with eyes on Poland next? Will Poland, again, be our physical entry into another global war, this time, with nuclear weapons?
All those thousands of immigrants lined up at our southern border are a serious problem that needs solved. But can you compare that to the above threat that hangs over us? We are guilty of one big mistake with Ukraine - too little, too late. They asked, other countries prodded, but what they needed was doled out a little at a time. Might have stopped the carnage near the beginning. The more one reads of American policy executed by both political and military leaders, the angrier one gets. (Viet Nam is a good example. I am half way through an 800 page book on that war. Boy !)) So now we have that measly little Speaker of the House connecting the two and under orders from Sir, to block the bipartisan bill that would give the aid desperately needed by Ukraine so donald can have a campaign issue with which to incriminate Biden. Add the latest new friendship between Russia and China. Would we be fighting China, too -1.425,350,114 people, 4th largest country in the world ?And wouldn't Kim
Jong Un be jumping up and down and racing around, blowing the horn in his new Russian gifted car?Adding to the problem is Gaza.
I have two grandsons who would be affected if this situation is not positively resolved with Ukraine and the world, the winners. If not, may Derek Greene be the first one inducted. Barron will develop bone spurs.
The obvious division in values is the result of months (or years?) of propaganda the Russians have spilled on our soil. Sadly, those who bought the lies remain in the dark corners doing their ugly deeds and pulling strings in the hallowed houses of our US Congress. It seems that something or someone greater than a politician must intervene to save us from this negativity. When a neighbor calls for help, do we look away and refuse to help?
It would be a terrible thing for the US and our NATO partners and Democracies all around the world if we were to forsake Ukraine now, after 2 years of working so hard to do the correct thing and strengthen democracy in our world. I will quote your words @Steven Beschloss; and I will quote Biden's words that show the importance of our commitment to save Ukraine and thus save all of the countries who value Democracy and want to keep autocracy from ruining our world: In those early months, Biden emphasized that America was not acting alone: “For months, we’ve been building a coalition of partners representing well more than half of the global economy.” And Zelensky highlighted why his country’s war was not theirs alone: “This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules and peaceful coexistence.” It's as simple as that. God Bless America 🇺🇸
What would it say about America if Congressional Republicans forsook our democracy for pure political reasons, ignoring the immense security issues which we (and the world) would face if Putin and Russia successfully took over Ukraine?
How could any ally trust us of we continue to desert Ukraine? We are showing our weakness and dysfunction to the entire world and it’s heartbreaking. My stupid Republican representative does absolutely nothing to help-- it fills me with rage and sorrow.
I firmly believe that like Stalin before Putin we must stop him in his tracks or we will be involved in another world war. The fact that much of this latest aid package would go to buying American made ammunitions, Rockets and heavy artillery would make this decision to help a very soft decision for sure yet the Magat people believe somehow that Putin is a genius and a strongman that only attacks when he is provoked. This is absurd as we all know. He is someone who must be stopped no matter the cost.
Take the money that is now frozen in US banks and send it straight to Ukraine. Why can't we do this? I need an answer please!
It would be a disaster leading to WWIII . Putin would escalate into other countries
One thing it might say is this:
The era of the United States playing World Cop -- policing the interests, politics and borders of other nations -- is finally over.
And after twenty years of multiple foreign adventures have produced 1) an ascendant Iran in the Middle East and 2) a Taliban in control of a whole country instead of just half, it should also reiterate something that's been quite obvious to those who've been paying the least bit of attention: America has become a treacherous friend, and a toothless foe.
At the same time, the USG has also completely betrayed its end of the social contract with her own citizenry, opening her borders to endless waves of foreign invaders, human traffickers and enough fentanyl to kill every American citizen several times over. And all the while, the clowns who pretend to rule us fight over how many billions we should ship to Ukraine, which has become one of the most politically and financially corrupt countries on Earth over the course of my lifetime.
https://markbisone.substack.com/p/strings-attached
What would it say?
It would say we've all had quite enough of this lunacy.
It would say that America’s utterly incompetent Republican Party and Vladimir Putin won! Ukraine cannot fight evil alone but will try to the end. If America abandon Ukraine, a weakened Europe will follow. Ukraine then becomes part of Russia..losing its identity and all its power. But more importantly, it will encourage or rather give permission to the world’s other Putins to do the same. I hate to sound pessimistic, but it will be the beginning of some kind of dystopia. The USA by then may be under the rules of our national crook little Mussolini (not as smart as Hitler) or maybe not - we shall find out soon enough this year which side our justice system decides to take. Now, it is 5:09pm here in California and all I need is a tall glass of wine and forget about all the above..
You are right
I’m also including this from Heather Cox Richardson. https://www.facebook.com/share/p/jcQQ5yGGsdtepb1A/?
It’s pretty unthinkable. But if we did that then we’d lose all of our alliances throughout the world. Authoritarian dictators will rise throughout the world. We would live in an unsafe and insecure world and it will be even more frightening than the world we currently know.
https://youtu.be/l_VK1uzaFgA?si=aozNcwyqgj6DrItR
Here is the link I referred to in an earlier comment. Check it out. It might give some hope.
My god....2 years.... how can that even be possible?
Maybe because it’s “there” and not “here”?
I understand that a fairly sizable majority of republicans and a definite majority of Democrats support our staying with and supporting Ukraine and(I think)these were the numbers in Congress that were polled. I read and listen to too much for my own good or I would cite or link my source of information here. Sorry ‘bout that. Thanks to Johnson’s deliberate and underhanded adjournment of the House until the end of this month, there is a budget(ha)or a CR to be voted on and Ukraine funding that have got to be voted on if he will even bring that bill to the floor. He’s under the gun and he put himself there.
Well when the worst president in usa history is causing it.
You get the worst decision.
For the entire world. Not just Ukraine.
Pay them now or pay them later with young American men and women.
If America forsakes Ukraine we will have abandoned democracy and will no longer be the United States.
It’s SHAMEFUL that the republicans are supporters of Putin. It’s just mind boggling to me that they are playing politics with this and boot licking trump who is obviously in bed with Putin for reasons that we don’t yet understand. I despair.
I don’t think America will forsake Ukraine in the long run—because I think we’ll finally see a Blue win in November—but if we did it would probably mean that we’d collectively decided we’d rather be like Russia than Ukraine. In spite of all the MAGAs in Congress who seem to want that, I have faith that the majority of us don’t.
Neville Chamberlain’s naïveté in agreeing to the 1938 Munich Agreement allowing Hitler to take hold of the Sudetenland should be a cautionary tale for today’s GOP.
The praise heaped upon Putin by his American enablers is baffling and terrifying at the same time. American wannabe autocrats rant on about demolishing democracy so that a strongman can repair the country. The thing is, in a dictatorship, there is only one strongman. Think Stalin and purges. Anyone considered a threat, and that goes for allies and enemies, is likely to receive a swift send off to the gulag or worse. This is not a thing of the Soviet past, as we have so recently witnessed.
Given that so much of the GOP base are low or no information voters, I’m afraid no amount of evidence comparing Putin’s actions to those of Hitler or Stalin will make a difference. Trump could praise Pol Pot tomorrow and the maggots would want him as veep.
If? Or when? I'm afraid that, for many Ukrainians and observers, it appears that America already has forsaken Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have depleted the supplies of ammunition for the nice NATO weapons provided, to the point of necessitating retreat and surrender of territory.
Even if funds were authorized tomorrow, it is doubtfull that American artillery shells could arrive in time to be of immediate effect. They are needed last week!
Such is the myopic stupidity that has allowed a minority of insurrectionists within one political party to capture and control your whole system. Where are the checks and balances holding those people to account? Why haven't they been sentenced to death, imprisoned, removed from office, or even sent to trial or accused? Such as would happen in a proper democracy. The world wonders.p
NO !