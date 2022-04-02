I finally had a chance to see the Oscar-winning film Coda. I knew that it was described as a heartwarming story—one in which deaf actors played a number of the principal roles, including Troy Kotsur, who took home the prize for Best Supporting Actor. I expected that it would shine a light on a community that has largely been ignored by Hollywood. But what I didn’t anticipate was that singing—and one of the principal character’s love of singing—would play such a central role in the story. I won’t spoil what happens for anyone who hasn’t seen the film yet, but suffice to say this teenage girl can sing. Really sing. The kind of singing that can touch your heart and make you cry.
Singing is one of those talents that, yes, you can get better at with practice. In some cases, it may be a hidden talent that just needs to be encouraged. But I confess: I can’t really sing. And I wish that I could. Because I love music. And I know how powerfully—how deeply—a beautiful singer can touch the lives of others. And if I could? I suspect I’d want to make a career out of it, devoting myself to making and performing music.
When I was in middle school, I was part of the school choir, performing in a handful of seasonal concerts with my classmates. But I never thought it would be anything more. When I was in grade school, I often used to draw houses and other buildings, imagining that maybe one day I could be an architect and build things. But then the daunting reality of advanced math—and my lack of talent—put an end to that dream, although I continue to love architecture.
What about you? What talent or career do you wish you had? As you can see, I’m combining these two because successful careers typically draw on talent (along with passion, hard work and luck). Maybe you’re one of the lucky ones who has been able to combine your talent with your career. Or maybe you’re on a path right now to realizing your talent and putting it to good use. Please don’t be shy about sharing that either. As always, I look forward to learning what you’re thinking and for the America, America community to hear from each other.
Photo: The great Aretha Franklin via Getty Images.
What Talent or Career Do You Wish You Had?
Photo: The great Aretha Franklin via Getty Images.
