As Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenary forces headed toward Moscow Saturday in an armed rebellion—a moment of great uncertainty about the future of Vladimir Putin and Russia—here’s what President Joe Biden didn’t do. (It’s a reminder of how different the response could have been if someone else was in the White House.)

He didn’t interfere in Russia’s internal conflict or communicate that he was picking sides. (In fact, in calls with U.S. allies, Biden emphasized that it was imperative that Putin could not credibly claim Western interference.)

He didn’t share U.S. intelligence with Putin about the likely coup attempt, even after Putin called the mutiny “a stab in the back” and “treason.”

He didn’t cause most Americans to worry how he might exacerbate, accelerate or otherwise make a chaotic situation more complicated in order to grab more attention for himself.

He didn’t impulsively jump on Twitter or any other social media platform to praise Putin.

He didn’t exploit the moment to criticize Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine, in an effort to strengthen his alliance with Putin and the Kremlin.

He didn’t call Zelensky and threaten to cut support if he didn’t do him a favor. (Quite the contrary, he underlined the commitment in his call on Sunday.)

He didn’t attack NATO and question its future, nor did he blame the Western alliance for pushing Putin to invade Ukraine.

He didn’t ignore the experts or publicly undermine America’s allies or partners.

He didn’t insist that he alone could fix it.

He didn’t ignore the generals, skip his daily intel briefings, claim he knew better—or call the generals “my generals.”

He didn’t make a speech promising he could end the war in a day.

He didn’t exploit the moment to attack political opponents who have praised Putin or who have questioned the expense of supporting Ukraine’s survival as a sovereign nation or its commitment to democracy.

He didn’t make up any new nicknames for his critics.

He didn’t call the fact that Prigozhin founded, funded and managed an internet troll farm to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election a hoax.

He didn’t send love letters to the brutal Wagner boss (à la Kim Jong Un), uninterested in hiding his admiration for the strongman’s murderous ways.

He didn’t try to get a piece of the action, paid out from Wagner’s African diamond mine booty or the Kremlin, and then claim he believes in America first.

He didn’t leave us to wake up and wonder in the days and weeks ahead what new horror might he incite, what new enemy might he make, what new dictator might he befriend.

He didn’t make us feel like hostages in the backseat of a car driven by a mad drunkard, wondering if we’d get out alive.

He didn’t humiliate us on the world stage.