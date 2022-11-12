Democrats took a step closer to holding the US Senate after the projected victory of Arizona’s Sen. Mark Kelly last night, beating back election denier Blake Masters. Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto appears on track to win against challenger Adam Laxalt, which would make the Georgia runoff icing on the cake for the Democratic majority. If Arizona’s Katie Hobbs holds her lead over Kari Lake and wins the governorship, it will meaningfully add to the total of governors who have won against election deniers—at least 12, according to States United Action which seeks to protect fair elections. The projected victory of Arizona’s Adrian Fontes last night over virulent antisemite, Oath Keeper and election denier Mark Finchem for Secretary of State adds to a current tally of less than 14 percent of election deniers winning statewide offices that oversee elections. All this is good for democracy.
In the days and weeks ahead, we’ll have an opportunity to tease out the issues and themes that have defined these midterms and what they portend for America in the coming months and years. That will not only include what the Democrats got right in ensuring that a red wave did not materialize, but also what the Republicans got so terribly wrong—and whether there’s any real possibility that this could finally be a wake-up call that tying themselves to the Malignant One and his malignant ways may not be a path to victory. (I’m not currently betting on it.) It remains remarkable that it’s still not clear whether the GOP will take the House, giving its frustrated leaders—not exactly known for their introspection—a rich window to point fingers at each other.
In the meantime, as all this sorts out, I’m excited to learn how these last days have touched you. From state races to Senate and House races, from the fear of a big win by election deniers, abortion banners and other Trump cultists convinced that cruelty is the right strategy to genuine signs that Americans want something better, I ask this: What encourages you most about the midterm results? Perhaps you want to focus on larger themes or maybe any individual race that has uplifted you. All of this is of value. As always, please show each other respect in your comments.
Photo: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II celebrate their resounding victory (54.5 to 43.9 percent) on election night. Whitmer’s opponent, Tudor Dixon, is a Trump-endorsed election denier and staunch abortion opponent. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
What Encourages You Most About the Midterm Results?
Photo: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II celebrate their resounding victory (54.5 to 43.9 percent) on election night. Whitmer's opponent, Tudor Dixon, is a Trump-endorsed election denier and staunch abortion opponent. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
