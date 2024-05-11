When I was very small, no more than five, I would lay in my bed as darkness descended and listen to the distant rumble of freight trains. That sound came from maybe a mile or two from my family’s home near Chicago, and it led me to imagine the world outside. On these warm summer nights, captivated by the trains’ faint hum, I wondered where those trains were going and what lives the people who worked those trains lived. My thoughts were largely unformed, but I already knew then I yearned to know more.
When I finished college and graduate school many years later, I had job opportunities in Chicago (a city that I knew) and Washington, D.C. (a city where I briefly studied journalism). But I dreamed about going to places I hadn’t been, meeting people I didn’t know, experiencing cultures that were foreign to me. That desire led me first to the rolling hills of western Pennsylvania, then to London, then to southern Virginia and eventually to New York, Helsinki, Moscow, Los Angeles and Arizona. You could rightly say I was restless, but living and working in all these places was fulfilling my dream to expand my knowledge of life and the world.
As a young journalist, I thought: Wouldn’t it be great if I could go anywhere, ask questions, tell stories and get paid doing it? Gradually, the idea expanded: What if I developed my skills as a writer so that I could write for newspapers and magazines and produce books and movies? What if I didn’t have to do just one thing but could do many things, live many lives? Would that be “only” a dream? I was determined to make all that come true.
Over time, I’ve come to understand that this dreaming keeps me asking about what comes next—how things can change, how things can be better, how not to simply accept the reality that is given but to realize the possibility of creating something different and smarter. It’s what helps me see that we don’t have to tolerate what we know in our body politic is so terribly wrong. It’s what leads me to keep listening to that faint hum, the distant rumble.
What about you? What dreams have come true for you? Perhaps it’s something big and life-altering that took years to make happen. Perhaps it’s something close to home and happened fast. Maybe you’d like to discuss a dream you’re still hoping will come true.
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful. Trolls will not be tolerated.
*Photo by Haitong Yu via Getty Images.
Last night I saw the Northern Lights on Lake Michigan, at the beautiful shores of Indiana Dunes National Park. I never thought I’d see them in my lifetime.
( I posted a picture on Notes).
It wasn’t quite a dream in the sense of aspiration but when I lived in Chicago, LA, and DC I wondered what it would be like to be married to a farmer and live in the middle of nowhere. Well, here I am …
Unexpectedly, I became a first-time husband at age 54 AND a first-time father at age 68. Neither were ever goals or dreams of mine, but having occurred, perhaps they were the best things to ever happen to me.
…and I would be in my bed, always, even now, curtains open, looking at the sky and wanting to meet the beings in other worlds. I still have a fascination with UFOs and what that could hold, but also Gods.
Steven, I loved your remembrances this morning. Your dreams were much like mine and I have been fortunate to have made them come true in several different ways. As a teacher I had summers and holidays off from the classroom and used these vacations to visit places I had been teaching about in social studies classes. I have traveled in all of the places I have ever wanted to visit in this world and now that I am retired there is more time to explore. Thank you for helping me to remember how fortunate I am to have lived during this time. May everything be settled in the world so that people can enjoy the places I have seen. May serenity come to America and the world in 2024-2025.
When my first baby was placed in my arms, my dream had come true. 🦕
*Photo by Haitong Yu via Getty Images.
