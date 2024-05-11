America, America

Songgirl Kim
Songgirl’s Substack
17 mins agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Last night I saw the Northern Lights on Lake Michigan, at the beautiful shores of Indiana Dunes National Park. I never thought I’d see them in my lifetime.

( I posted a picture on Notes).

Adrienne Kaga
15 mins ago

It wasn’t quite a dream in the sense of aspiration but when I lived in Chicago, LA, and DC I wondered what it would be like to be married to a farmer and live in the middle of nowhere. Well, here I am …

Eric Trules
Trules Rules
16 mins ago

Unexpectedly, I became a first-time husband at age 54 AND a first-time father at age 68. Neither were ever goals or dreams of mine, but having occurred, perhaps they were the best things to ever happen to me.

ann schneider
Sitting Still…for a minute
6 mins ago

…and I would be in my bed, always, even now, curtains open, looking at the sky and wanting to meet the beings in other worlds. I still have a fascination with UFOs and what that could hold, but also Gods.

Jacqueline Hall
6 mins ago

Steven, I loved your remembrances this morning. Your dreams were much like mine and I have been fortunate to have made them come true in several different ways. As a teacher I had summers and holidays off from the classroom and used these vacations to visit places I had been teaching about in social studies classes. I have traveled in all of the places I have ever wanted to visit in this world and now that I am retired there is more time to explore. Thank you for helping me to remember how fortunate I am to have lived during this time. May everything be settled in the world so that people can enjoy the places I have seen. May serenity come to America and the world in 2024-2025.

Wendy Martin
Dating Dinosaurs
11 mins ago

When my first baby was placed in my arms, my dream had come true. 🦕

