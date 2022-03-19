My usual excuse is I’m too busy. OK, it is true. I’ve got a lot on my plate. But that doesn’t discourage me from thinking about the classes I’d like to take if I could.
Photo Credit: By Peter M. Fisher via Getty Images.
What Class Would You Like to Take?
My usual excuse is I’m too busy. OK, it is true. I’ve got a lot on my plate. But that doesn’t discourage me from thinking about the classes I’d like to take if I could.
I’d love to spend a semester studying Russian literature. It’s not like I haven’t read Dostoevsky or Tolstoy or Solzhenitsyn. But there’s so much that I’ve missed. I’d love to take a fresh crack at a good philosophy course on existentialism. I’ve read my share of Sartre and Camus and Simone de Beauvoir, but I’d welcome the chance to revisit them and all the others I never got around to when I was in my early twenties. The list of art and music classes I’d take is long, which is one of the reasons I befriend art and music professors and sometimes convince them to work with me on a media project or develop a course together—giving me a chance to learn from them.
Sometimes I imagine I’d like to take a math class, probably geometry, which I wasn’t any good at, although I suspect the bigger problem was I never figured out how to really learn (or like) math. I wish I did, because I’d also like to take architecture classes—or maybe even an engineering class. How do you build a bridge? And are there history classes I’d like to take? Many. How about a good class on the history of cities? Yes, please.
What about you? What class would you like to take? Don’t worry if you’re going to get an A—or even pass. The point is the chance to learn. And don’t worry if you’ve never seen the class you have in mind in a catalog; maybe that class should exist.
As always, I’m looking forward to hearing from each of you. So take a moment and share your thoughts!
Photo Credit: By Peter M. Fisher via Getty Images.
