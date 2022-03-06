We Can't Let the Bullies Win (audio)

Dear Friends,

If the international community refused to stand by after Vladimir Putin invaded and occupied Crimea in 2014, would that have made a difference to his decision to invade the whole sovereign nation now? Over and over, bullies take power, convinced they have a green light to do what they want. We saw that throughout the four years Trump was in power. We see signs of that now with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. As I say in this audio post and below, “We need to stop electing bullies and start recognizing their danger before it’s too late.”