The Will to Power (audio)

Dear Friend,

Long after the details of the debate last Friday between Georgia’s Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker fades from memory, I suspect people will remember Walker pulling out his honorary police badge intended to disprove Warnock’s comment that he had “pretended to be a police officer.” The moderator told Walker to put away the prop, behavior which broke the debate rules. But days later the GOP nominee continued to insist he works in law enforcement (he doesn’t). Amusing distractions aside, the cynical decision to prop up Walker as a capable candidate to serve in the US Senate is a sad example of how the Republicans have abandoned their responsibility to provide real governance.