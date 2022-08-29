(Photo via Getty Images)

“I didn’t do anything wrong!!!” he said after they took HIS documents. He took the Fifth over 440 times in New York, because he’s the target of an “unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media.”

As always, he has more to say, especially as the vise tightens: The great agents of the FBI must rise up against their agency. Red-blooded American patriots must stand up now. This is the greatest scam and stain on the nation. A hoax. A Witch Hunt. An egregious assault on democracy.

All this was just what his people—very special people, he loves them—wanted to hear. To know he’s still standing strong. “What crimes did he commit?” they ask me on social media over and over. Name one. I’m sure you can’t name any. He hasn’t been charged with anything. Hasn’t spent a single day in jail. You hate him because he puts America first. Not like you people who hate America, they tell me.

I won’t sanitize it here, make it pretty, make the unreasonable reasonable. The minions are not after rational, thoughtful discourse.

“What about Killary and her emails?” they ask me, their Twitter handles almost always anonymous, their follower count rarely topping 100. Why hasn’t that filthy criminal been locked up? What about Obama getting away with taking 30 million documents? What about Joe and Hunter and all the crimes they’ve committed? What about the millions they’re making from China? What about the DOJ investigating Hunter’s laptop—so many crimes, you hypocrite—before assaulting our president, the real president, you libtard, you moron, you idiot, you asshole, you low-IQ jerk, you pedophile? I’m sure you don’t let dirty refugees live in your house. Everyone knows he won the election and senile Joe stole it. Just wait until we take over again. You have a stupid face. Hahaha.

They’re out to get him because he tells the truth. You hate him because he’s a successful businessman, a real billionaire with huge net worth, not like you lying DemoRATS and the Biden Crime Family. He’s one of us and you elitist swine think you’re better. Matt Gaetz can kick your ass. You shut the fuck up. We have guns. He’s the Greatest President in the History of the United States. Indict Hunter!

And the Trumpists in power? Do they raise the standard?

“Someone needs to grab that little elf [Fauci] and chuck him across the Potomac,” Ron DeSantis says. “I’m just sick of seeing him!” They want to cancel me, Josh Hawley says. “Time to stand up agains the muzzling of America.” “Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” Ginni Thomas says. “It’s the end of Liberty.” “Dems love criminals,” Ted Cruz says. “The communists have always called their enemies ‘fascists,’” he says, posting a picture of the president’s communications chief. “1776!” Lauren Boebert says on January 6. Oh, how much this craven crowd, these trollers with a platform, love their power.

The FBI search? It was corruption, the elected supporters said, an abuse of power, banana republic stuff, Marxism, Commie crap, an intolerable state of weaponized politicization, insane. This can’t happen to their man. They say the FBI will be coming for you next. Their House leader threatens the Attorney General: “Preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

And after the affidavit release on Friday? The elected devotees still had a quick response. What are the redactions hiding? they ask. They’re outrageous, they assert. “So much for transparency!” Trump is the most likely 2024 Biden opponent, reminded Elise Stefanik, the number three Republican in the House—and that affidavit is a “cover up” to “politically protect Joe Biden and the FBI for this dangerous and un-American overreach."

The Twitter trolls are in overdrive, especially since the FBI search. Those documents are his because he’s still the president, they insist. Now you’ve done it, they declare. Just wait until 2024. Our president will be back in the White House and there’s nothing you can do about it. You watch. We the people? That’s us, you dirty a-hole with no brains. You better lock your doors. You belong in jail. This is our country.

This is only a spoonful of their poisonous gruel. They are not about to stop, surely not as long as their president remains free to incite the mob and spread disinformation. It’s been 600 days since the January 6 Capitol attack, but his people are still all wound up. Perhaps massive turnout and victory by Democrats in the midterms will quiet some of the mania. But I won’t bet on it.

