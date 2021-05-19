The Truth Must Come Out

Like what you read here? Please consider becoming a paid subscriber and sharing your views.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy on the U.S. Capitol steps. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy can vote against a bipartisan commission focused on the insurrection, pleasing Donald Trump and the cultists committed to the Big Lie. But that won’t make him or many of his GOP colleagues less culpable for their role in fueling, assisting or otherwise refusing to tamp down the danger that arrived on the Capitol steps on January 6. This Congressional probe will go forward, no matter how many ways Republicans try to blame it all on Antifa or insist it was more like a tourist visit than a criminal, deadly attack.

Prepare yourself for an open spigot of gaslighting, all for the purposes of drowning out the truth and sending a message of support to the lead inciter of insurrection currently consuming club buffet and disrupting wedding parties in Palm Beach. If the obvious attempts at revisionism and degrading our capacity to know the truth make you half as angry as it makes me, that’s plenty.

But every time the lies about that day pour forth, the more it convinces me that the country can’t and won’t move on until the on-the-ground insurrectionists and their accomplices are held to account—until justice is served. I hope we all will do our part—speak out, contact your representatives and senators, track the facts and share what you learn—to make sure that is true.

Suffice to say, there will be quite a bit more to explore on this topic in the coming weeks, including about whether citizen Trump can be made to talk about his role in drumming up the violence.

And now, a quick glimpse back to May 9 and Mother’s Day:

I don’t usually widely share family photos like this. But my mother, now 87, is ailing; I wanted to send this picture out in the world, recognizing that there may not be many more Mother’s Days to do so. To my surprise, it got quite a lovely response, including from people who said this photo of her reminded them of a young Doris Day. I’d never heard that before.

As it turns out, I had the chance to visit with my mother this weekend on the way back from Los Angeles. I shared this tweet with her and all the replies declaring her beauty. It made her happy to see it. That made me happy, too.

(I also heard her say, for the first time, that people used to tell her she reminded them of Doris Day. For the record, I don’t see it.)

Final note to self: When you have the chance to share a photo that will make someone happy, take the time to do it.

