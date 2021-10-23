The Shape of Cowardice (audio)
While the House voted to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt, 202 Republicans chose to let him off the hook
Dear Friends,
The months ahead will be littered with Republicans who are more focused on serving themselves and kowtowing to Trump than doing their duty as public servants responsible for upholding the law. On Thursday, 202 of them revealed once again that they are more determined to grab power than support democracy. Now we will see if AG Merrick Garland will do his part to hold the arrogant and corrupt Steve Bannon accountable for his part in the insurrectionist madness of January 6.