The Shape of Cowardice (audio)

Steve Bannon exited the Manhattan Federal Court on August 20, 2020 after being indicted for allegedly defrauding donors. (Photo by Pablo Monsalve/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

Dear Friends,

The months ahead will be littered with Republicans who are more focused on serving themselves and kowtowing to Trump than doing their duty as public servants responsible for upholding the law. On Thursday, 202 of them revealed once again that they are more determined to grab power than support democracy. Now we will see if AG Merrick Garland will do his part to hold the arrogant and corrupt Steve Bannon accountable for his part in the insurrectionist madness of January 6.