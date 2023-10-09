injured Israeli soldiers are taken to a Tel Aviv medical center on Saturday. (Photo by Amir Levy via Getty Images)

We have learned over this weekend that, so far, over 700 Israelis have been killed and over 2,000 injured, as well as over 400 Palestinians killed and over 2,300 injured—all as a result of a coordinated terrorist attack by Hamas militants which led to Israel’s formal declaration of war. We have learned this includes the heinous massacre of at least 260 young people who just happened to attend an outdoor music festival celebrating “free love.” We have seen the heart-wrenching video of a terrified young woman, Noa Argamani, being taken away on a motorbike. And we have heard agonizing interviews such as one with a father whose wife, mother-in-law and two “baby girls” who “love to sing” are among at least 150 hostages taken by Hamas to Gaza.

It’s a stunning, heartbreaking moment on so many levels: The violent horror for every individual and family involved. The grim fact that this will escalate not only as a result of Israel’s retaliation and effort to recover hostages through urban warfare in a densely packed city but possibly also by increasingly triggered neighbors. The tragedy of a Mideast region in which war not peace, conflict not calm, has defined its modern and ancient history. The terrible reality for people who continue to confront a world where enmity is a central fact of life.

In such a moment, responsible leaders would simply ask: What can I do to help? In such a moment, specifically American leaders would grasp their moral duty to bring Americans together to demonstrate a united nation determined to support its democratic ally. In such a moment, any decent human would ask: How can I use my power to make things better?

Indeed, if there was one single day when we should have expected unity and support for President Joe Biden—a show of some basic humanity—it was Saturday after learning the Israelis were attacked by Hamas killers. But the party of chaos and conflict—which lack a House speaker to provide a full government response and have blocked the appointment of a U.S. ambassador to Israel—once again displayed their danger to America by immediately going on the attack, condemning Biden and spreading misinformation.

Their triggered response: Biden is responsible for this hateful attack because, in his deal to release hostages, he “handed” the Iranians $6 billion of taxpayers’ money that was now being used by Iranian-backed Hamas. Never mind that was Iran’s money from oil sales in South Korean bank accounts, that there are significant restrictions and monitoring on its use for humanitarian purchases, that the U.S. can freeze these funds if the rules are broken, that none of the funds have been spent to date and that a complex terrorist operation like this was surely in planning well before the hostage deal took place last month.

At a time when the president needed to assure our allies that America could be counted on, the Biden administration had to waste time dealing with Republicans exploiting the murderous terror campaign to try and find political advantage. This impulse was sickeningly expressed by Republican National Committee head Ronna McDaniel, who called the Hamas attack “a great opportunity” for Republican candidates.

But she is not the only cynical operative. Here’s a garden variety sampling of the false diatribes:

“As we watch this horrible situation in Israel unfold, Americans must face a stark truth: our tax dollars funded this,” Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Many of the dollars we sent to Iran are being used to now kill innocent people.”

"Just weeks ago, the Biden administration handed over $6 billion to Iran, and today, innocent Israelis were murdered by Iran-backed terrorists," Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn wrote in a statement.

“What is infuriating is this attack was paid for by billions of dollars that Joe Biden sent to Iran and sent to the Ayatollah,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz blared on Fox News.

The U.S. “didn’t just invite this aggression, we paid for it,” declared presidential candidate and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, adding this gaslighting on X: “While Biden is silent, his appeasement of Iran and Hamas terrorists is heard in every siren blaring across Israel.”

In response to the hostile outpouring, a spokesperson for the National Security Council said in a statement, “These funds have absolutely nothing to do with the horrific attacks today, and this is not the time to spread disinformation.”

Another administration official called the claims “total lies” and accused these Republicans of willfully engaging in a “complete mischaracterization and disinformation of facts.”

“This is a shameful lie in every respect, at a time when both parties should be totally united in supporting Israel’s defense,” Andrew Bates, White House deputy press secretary posted on X, adding, “—Not a cent has been spent—They won’t go to the Iranian govt—They can only be used for verifiable purchases of humanitarian needs like food & medicine.”

President Biden made his position clear in a statement on Saturday:

This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel. The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also addressed the likely role of the administration’s ongoing efforts to forge a deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia. “It’s no surprise that those opposed to the efforts to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and more broadly to normalize Israel’s relations with countries throughout the region and beyond—who opposes it? Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iran,” Blinken said. “So to the extent that this was designed to try to derail the efforts that were being made, that speaks volumes.”

The president made one other comment that gave me pause because I had to wonder whether it was directed internally or externally. “The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation,” he said.

Of course, Donald Trump, the leading candidate for the GOP presidential nomination, also sought advantage by blaming Hamas’ actions on Biden for unfreezing the Iranian assets. But he went further by claiming that Hamas launched this attack because “we are perceived as being weak and ineffective, with a really weak leader.”

In other words, America needs a wannabe dictator and strongman like Trump to address its challenges. Never mind Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville blocking military promotions, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul blocking diplomatic nominees and the unprecedented absence of a GOP House speaker limiting congressional action—all Republicans’ actions which undermine the president’s deliberate speed and preparation amid crisis.

As for the failure of the GOP elected officials to act responsibly, I’m not naive enough to believe that these bad actors will ever pursue unity as their moral or professional duty. But it’s sickening to see that they couldn’t have waited even one day before contemptuously condemning Biden. With all their empty talk of standing by the Jewish homeland, their divisive words and actions have weakened the American response and thereby undermined Israel at a time when it needs a united ally.

