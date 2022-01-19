The Dream Not Yet Fulfilled (audio)
This week Democrats will seek to record the votes of every US Senator on the matter of voting rights, despite the increasingly troubled path to passage and its looming danger for democracy
|0:00
|-8:06
Dear Friends,
Let’s remember what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr called “the urgency of now” as it applies to democracy and the necessity of overcoming economic and racial inequality. How do we begin to fulfill King’s dream? As I write below and read aloud, “How we get there not only requires a change in thinking, but also voting in elected leaders at the nat…