In Atlanta, law enforcement prepares for possible violence if Fulton County DA Fani Willis announces a fourth Trump indictment. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

The last week has showcased the dangerously irresponsible behavior of the two leading Republican candidates for president, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Maybe you didn’t notice or skipped right over it. That would be understandable: Violence-filled rhetoric has become a numbingly regular feature of the GOP playbook.

Trump has been promising retribution for months. “I am your warrior. I am your justice,” he told his cult in March. “And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”

On Friday, Trump showed how retribution is not at all about his followers. “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” he threatened in all caps on his Truth Social account. This was the day after his arraignment on the third indictment tied to his role on Jan. 6 and the attempted coup, and surely intended to put prosecutors, judges and witnesses on notice.

It’s the kind of rhetoric that can trigger random acts of stochastic terrorism—and it’s the kind of language that looks like the crime of witness tampering, especially when it was followed up with an attack on Mike Pence, the former vice president and a likely witness.

This time, with the legal vise tightening, Trump’s threat spurred a response from prosecutors, who asked Judge Tanya Chutkan to put in place a protective order so that Trump doesn’t improperly share evidence. “Such a restriction,” they wrote in their court filing, “is particularly important in this case because the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him.”

The judge quickly ordered Trump’s attorneys to file a response by 5 p.m. today, after rejecting their efforts to seek a delay. Note that Trump’s violent rhetoric came the day after he swore that he would not influence or retaliate against witnesses or obstruct justice with any additional actions. (It’s hard to see how this abates without a gag order or even revoking bond and taking him into custody.)

None of this is a surprise, of course, but it doesn’t make it less reprehensible, even if such posts have become awfully familiar. Add to this the comments of DeSantis, the presidential candidate from Florida trailing in the polls and determined to show off his violent bonafides.

Talking at an event last week in New Hampshire, DeSantis focused on the federal bureaucracy and “all these deep state people.” His promise: “We’re going to start slitting throats on Day One and be ready to go.”

The violence-filled language elicited condemnation from federal union leaders. Everett Kelly of the American Federation of Government Employees called the talk “dangerous, disgusting, disgraceful and disqualifying,” while Tony Reardon of the National Treasury Employees Union called it “repulsive and unworthy of the presidential campaign trail.”

But don’t expect DeSantis to tone it down any time soon, not when he thinks this ugly rhetoric is just what the voters want—that this is how to tap into the psyche of the Trump cult. American culture is becoming increasingly violent, and DeSantis’ rhetoric is accelerating the downward spiral. (In March, the FBI updated its 2021 national data on hate crimes, documenting an 11.6 percent increase from 2020 to 9,065 reported incidents.)

Let’s not forget this is just the latest evidence of the kind of cruelty-driven strongman DeSantis aims to be—and is a flagrant rejection of a real leader’s responsibility to calm the climate of violence, not further inflame it.

Recall the comments President Joe Biden made just before the 2022 midterms in response to Trump’s lies of election fraud. They have “fueled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years,” he said, adding, “We must with one overwhelming, unified voice speak, as a country, and say there’s no place for voter intimidation or political violence in America.”

That’s how responsible leaders who believe in democracy and the rule of law talk.

Starting today, Atlanta police in Fulton County will be increasing security and blocking off several downtown streets near the courthouse in preparation for a possible fourth indictment involving Trump’s alleged role in election fraud in Georgia. This follows security barriers already put in place a week ago.

It’s normal for police to make such precautions, given the likely crowds that such a high-profile case can attract. But we can be sure this has a different level of anxiety, given the consistent efforts of Trump to try and trigger his followers to protest (unsuccessfully in the previous arraignments).

“Some people may not be happy with the decisions that I’m making,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told a local TV reporter. “I think that the sheriff is doing something smart in making sure that the courthouse stays safe. I’m not willing to put any of the employees or the constituents that come to the courthouse in harm’s way.”

It’s a sign of our times that it’s even necessary to note and praise the DA doing the right thing. But we should.

Whatever happens in Georgia—Willis’ indictment decision and the street-level response—let’s support candidates across the country who are using their public platforms to urge responsible citizenship and vote out those who are trying their damnedest to fuel violence. At least for now, it’s still in our collective power to create the society that we want.

