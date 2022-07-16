Jul 16 • 9M
Skilled at Corruption and Crime (audio)
For too long, Donald Trump has been viewed in terms of incompetence rather than his wily skill at bending the system for his own ends. The House Select Committee aims to stop that.
Subscribe to listen
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
Episode details
3 comments
Dear Friends,
I am encouraged by the fact that the House Select Committee is building a powerful case that squarely places the blame for the seditious January 6 attack on Donald J. Trump. That means helping many understand that his behavior was not merely part of a continuing pattern of incompetence, acting at the mercy of whim and the will of corrupt as…