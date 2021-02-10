The refusal of 35 Senate Republicans to support a bipartisan commission to investigate January 6, ensuring its failure, speaks loudly about their determination not to reveal the truth of the insurrection—and their complicity and fear. They employed the filibuster to avoid the investigation passing by a simple majority.
Before and since his arrival on January 20, President Biden has voiced his belief in bipartisanship. Yet elected Republicans have largely ignored this effort. So what should come next? Was this rejection of a real accounting of that deadly day a turning point? Must the filibuster be ended? Beyond this investigation, should Democrats stop trying to work with Republicans? Should Democrats accept that Republicans have given up on democracy and telling the truth?
As always, your thoughts and comments are welcome. I look forward to hearing what’s on your mind—and the chance to learn from each other.
Share
If you like what you are reading and believe in the value of building this community, I hope that you will consider becoming a paid subscriber for $5 a month or $50 a year.
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Should Democrats Stop Trying to Work with Republicans?
The refusal of 35 Senate Republicans to support a bipartisan commission to investigate January 6, ensuring its failure, speaks loudly about their determination not to reveal the truth of the insurrection—and their complicity and fear. They employed the filibuster to avoid the investigation passing by a simple majority.
Before and since his arrival on January 20, President Biden has voiced his belief in bipartisanship. Yet elected Republicans have largely ignored this effort. So what should come next? Was this rejection of a real accounting of that deadly day a turning point? Must the filibuster be ended? Beyond this investigation, should Democrats stop trying to work with Republicans? Should Democrats accept that Republicans have given up on democracy and telling the truth?
As always, your thoughts and comments are welcome. I look forward to hearing what’s on your mind—and the chance to learn from each other.
Share
If you like what you are reading and believe in the value of building this community, I hope that you will consider becoming a paid subscriber for $5 a month or $50 a year.
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.