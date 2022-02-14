Mitch McConnell's Cynical Calculations (audio)
Signs of a rupture in the nearly unanimous Republican refusal to acknowledge the truth of Jan. 6 is not a reason to celebrate anytime soon
Dear Friends,
It’s hard to say for sure why Mitch McConnell decided to offer a slice of honesty last week. Perhaps, as I note in this audio post and below, it was because “he hoped to provide cover for scared Republicans” reluctant to tell the truth. Or maybe it was because he “has gotten a strong whiff of the dirty deeds that the House Select Committee …