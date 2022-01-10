Like Water in the Desert

President Biden speaking in the US Capitol on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden didn’t mention his name even once, but the target of his attack was clear. Standing in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall on the one-year anniversary of January 6, he referenced “the former president” again and again, underscoring that he is still determined to fight for “the soul of the nation”—what candidate Biden said was the reason he decided to run for president in 2020. It was a historic speech—and one that was desperately needed.

Over the course of the last year since the deadly attack, which intended to overturn the will of the voters, Biden has largely shifted his focus from that fateful day and its aftermath to pursue a positive future for the country. His bucket of priorities has been overflowing.

Among them: Execute a vaccination strategy, pass a rescue plan for Americans struggling with the pandemic, stabilize the economy and get people back to work, pursue and pass physical infrastructure legislation, confront the climate crisis, mobilize and pass investments for human infrastructure such as child care and elder care, end the failed war in Afghanistan, rebuild Western alliances and strengthen NATO, reset the terms of engagement with Russia, prove that bipartisan action is still possible.

This effort has been predicated on the optimistic belief that the demonstration of good governance—of his administration’s commitment to making life better for the large majority of Americans rather than prioritize the desires of the richest among us—would expand the public’s support. A spike in inflation, the politicized refusal of some 40 percent of Americans to get vaccinated, a 6-3 Supreme Court clearly bent on ending abortion and seemingly ready to reject federal vaccination mandates, and particularly the intransigence in a 50-50 Senate of fellow Democrats to support his domestic agenda (that is, Senators Manchin and Sinema) don’t help.

But I believe that more than any of these downward pressures, the lingering sense that the President and his Attorney General will not do everything they can to confront the hostile Republicans dead set on denying voting rights across the country, continuing to lie about an illegitimate election and an illegitimate president, continuing to incite violence among their radicalized base, lying about the truth of January 6—all this risks demoralizing the Democratic voters needed to succeed in the 2022 midterms and hold onto a majority. So would not prosecuting the plotters and inciters of the criminal insurrection, raising doubts about whether they truly believe the soul of a democratic nation depends on demonstrating that no one is above the law.

Which brings us back to this most necessary speech. Biden spoke directly about what had happened, looking back and looking forward.

“For the first time in our history,” Biden asserted forcefully, “a president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol. But they failed. They failed. And on this day of remembrance, we must make sure that such attack never, never happens again.”

He spoke clearly, addressing the lies of Republicans and their ringleader, and recognizing that the country could not just move on from that heinous day.

“This wasn't a group of tourists. This is an armed insurrection. They weren't looking to uphold the will of the people. They were looking to deny the will of the people. They were looking to uphold—they weren't looking to hold a free and fair election. They were looking to overturn one. They weren't looking to save the cause of America. They were looking to subvert the Constitution. This isn't about being bogged down in the past. This is about making sure the past isn't buried. That's the only way forward. That's what great nations do.”

He went on:

“My fellow Americans, in life, there's truth. And tragically, there are lies. Lies conceived and spread for profit and power. We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. And here's the truth: the former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle. Because he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest and America's interest. And because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our constitution.”

He reminded Americans what kind of country he believes in—and the kind of country that the hostile minority is ready to let rule.

“To me, the true patriots were the more than 150 million Americans who peacefully expressed their vote at the ballot box. The election workers who protected the integrity of the vote and the heroes who defended this Capitol. You can't love your country only when you win… “Those who stormed this Capitol, and those who instigated and incited, and those who called on them to do so, held a dagger at the throat of America, at American democracy. They didn't come here out of patriotism or principle. They came here in rage. Not in service of America but rather in service of one man.”

He noted that the American experiment was predicated on the principle that “here in America, the people would rule” and “power would be transferred peacefully,” not by “the barrel of a gun.” President Biden asked the critical question: “What kind of nation are we going to be?”

“Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people? Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth but under the shadow of lies? We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation. The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it.”

He made it clear that he understands who was evicted on January 20, 2021. “The former president who lies about this election and the mob that attacked this Capitol could not be further away from the core American values,” he said. “They want to rule or they will ruin. Ruin…what we were fighting for: The right to vote. The right to govern ourselves. The right to determine our own destiny.”

For nearly a year, I have waited for a clear sign that this president has fully comprehended both what’s at stake and what needs to be done to confront the continuing danger in our midst. What we heard was surely setting up his effort in the coming days to push for passage of federal voting rights legislation. It surely was an inspiring call to arms for those of us witnessing the daily crisis our democracy faces—and worry that the will to respond is not there.

His closing words gave promise: “I did not seek this fight…but I will not shrink from it either. I will stand in this breach. I will defend this nation, and I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy. We will make sure the will of the people is heard. That the ballot prevails, not violence. That authority of this nation will always be peacefully transferred.”

This was important. Historic. Soul stirring. Nourishing, like water after a long journey through the desert.

But what I didn’t hear was his determination to ensure that the guilty are held accountable. To not only acknowledge the danger facing American democracy, but also to make sure that the man and his accomplices who “spread a web of lies about the 2020 election” and “subvert the constitution” are criminally prosecuted.

The day before Biden’s speech, Attorney General Merrick Garland—the nation’s top law enforcement official—summarized his commitment. His words gave many people hope that the work of the Department of Justice will yield prosecutions beyond the foot soldier and ultimately demonstrate that no one is above the law: “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under the law whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy. We’ll follow the facts wherever they lead.” (Emphasis added.)

Honestly, I remain skeptical that the DOJ investigation will lead to this expanded effort, at least with the urgency required. Perhaps my doubts are hardened by the failures of Robert Mueller’s report to spur charges at the highest level.

Maybe the AG is waiting for additional cover emanating from the findings of the House Select Committee on January 6. But the failure to do so not only gives a green light for the radicalized right to accelerate its push toward violent autocracy and ruin, but it will make the inspiring words of President Biden ultimately ring hollow.

As always, I remain hopeful that there will be better days ahead and our better angels will triumph.

