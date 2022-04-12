Junior's Dangerous Text (audio)
Donald Trump's son urged strategies to illegally overturn the 2020 election. The media and the Justice Department should be paying close attention.
Dear Friends,
As I note below and in this audio post, Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe “did not call Donald Trump Jr.’s text a smoking gun. He called it ‘a smoking rifle.’” Yet while far too many media organizations seem more interested in Hunter Biden’s laptop these days, the evidence proving the involvement in the coup attempt by Trump’s eldest so…