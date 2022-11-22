Nov 22 • 9M
Jack Smith Takes Over (audio)
The newly appointed special counsel will investigate Donald Trump's criminality in the January 6 attack and the classified documents cases. Will he act expeditiously and fearlessly as he promised?
Audio recordings of regular posts, narrated by author and journalist Steven Beschloss, focused on democracy, justice, politics and society.
Episode details
1 comment
Dear Friend,
As I say here in the opening, Merrick Garland punted, handing off an initial decision on indictment to a special counsel. We don’t yet know if this will slow down—or for that matter change—the final outcome that Garland must still decide. I can tell you that the appointment of Jack Smith has already sent the MAGA crowd into overdrive, attack…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to America, America to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.