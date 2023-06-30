As I hope you know, I am always grateful for your reading America, America and your engagement with this growing community. Your support motivates and makes it possible for me to keep doing this work.

If you value sustaining America, America, it would mean a lot if you invited friends to subscribe and read with us. If you refer friends, you will receive benefits that give you special access to America, America.

How to participate:

1. Share America, America. When you use the referral link below, or the “Share” button on any post, you'll get credit for any new subscribers. Simply send the link in a text or email or share it on social media with friends.

Refer a friend

2. Earn benefits. When more friends use your referral link to subscribe (free or paid), you’ll receive special benefits.

Get a 1-month comp for 3 referrals

Get a 3-month comp for 5 referrals

Get a 6-month comp for 25 referrals

Visit the leaderboard

To learn more, check out Substack’s FAQ.

Thank you for helping get the word out about America, America! As always, we may read and write alone, but we drive change together.