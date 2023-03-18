Multiple news outlets reported Friday that security preparations are being made for a likely indictment of Donald J. Trump this week or next by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg following the work of an impaneled grand jury. While the exact charges in the case of the $130,000 hush money payment to pornstar Stormy Daniels several weeks prior to the 2016 presidential election remain unclear, the criminal indictment of a sitting or former U.S. president is without precedent.
At least four law enforcement officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press, said the initial discussions concern security, planning and the practical operations of a potential appearance by Trump in the Manhattan court. Signaling they know what’s coming, Trump’s lawyer Joseph Tacopina told the AP that, if Trump is indicted, “we will follow the normal procedures.” As for Trump himself, just this morning he took to his Truth Social to rant in all caps. Stating that he will be arrested on Tuesday and calling himself the “FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE,” he screamed, “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”
Beyond Trump’s dangerous incitement, it’s unclear what the “normal procedures” will be in this case. Will he be seen in public arriving at the Manhattan courtroom? Could he be in handcuffs? Will he be released after being criminally charged to make more incendiary and hostile remarks? The last point is most certain, of course—and it provokes questions about how possible further indictments in cases involving Georgia (election fraud), Florida (stolen classified documents) and Washington, D.C. (Jan. 6 attack) will be managed, both by law enforcement and Trump and his handlers.
I wanted to take this moment before the likely storm for us to reflect on the extraordinary nature of this increasingly likely event. I can tell you that my initial reaction is a surprisingly strong combination of excitement that we might finally be seeing some accountability for his criminality and sadness about the necessity of this and what it says about the country that put him in office in the first place. When the moment comes, I’m not sure that I’ll feel like clinking champagne glasses; I don’t expect to enjoy watching dancing in the streets like when Joe Biden was officially declared president in 2020.
But that’s me. What about you? How will you react if Donald Trump is indicted this week or next? Perhaps you also might want to comment on whether you anticipate violence among his followers or something less volatile. Expect more discussion of these issues in America, America in the coming weeks. As always, please do be respectful of each other in your comments.
*Photo by Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and his prosecutors after the sentencing hearing of the convicted Trump Organization on January 13, 2023.
