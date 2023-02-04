I’ve always been an avid film person, not just loving to watch and study movies, but also devoting years of my life trying to get more than a few made. (I still use the word “film” out of reverence for the art form.) Even after the pandemic and advances in home viewing technology have discouraged plenty of us from going out to the movie theater, I still treat the experience as something special, sacred even, the “right” way to engage cinema. (That night watching Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times with a live orchestra? Magic.) I also, by the way, just love a large bag of movie theater popcorn that I usually eat quickly and with gusto, trying not to take too much of my wife’s share.
But here’s the thing: Way back around the time of HBO’s The Sopranos, which I started watching in the third season (in 2001), I began to understand the power of telling a story not just in a condensed three-act narrative that emphasizes peak moments, but letting a story and the development of characters unfold over many hours and many episodes. This can create nuance, quieter moments, and ultimately deeper storytelling that’s truer to life. Gradually, I was hooked by serials that don’t careen to a conclusion in 90 minutes or a couple of hours, let alone sitcoms that tie it all up with a fine moral lesson and a bow in less than 30 minutes. Once streaming arrived, making binge-watching possible, that was it for me.
It’s not that movies and movie theaters have lost their allure: It’s hard to overstate, for example, how much I relished the stunning Irish landscapes, the sweet melancholy and funny, tender mercies in Martin McDonagh’s beautifully written and acted The Banshees of Inisherin (yes, best witnessed on a big screen with other humans). But the stories that I find myself craving are ones like Severance (a psychological, sci-fi “what-if” thriller) or the first season of Babylon Berlin (handsomely set in 1927 Germany before all hell broke loose), which pull you into their alternate universes, hold you in their spell long after the normal length of a movie would have ended—even if they keep me at home.
That’s just me. But what about you? How have your viewing habits changed? Do movies still hold their luster? Does television possess extra excitement because a show is not one-and-done but keeps propelling forward like a freight train? Has the thrill of a night out at the movies been supplanted by the pleasure of your own couch and a home theater? Perhaps you’d like to confess you mostly watch on a laptop or even on your phone now and then.
At a time when the world is wracked with big questions and too often consumed by news, I’m hoping you enjoy as much as I do taking this Saturday to revel in a small question—and share your thoughts and experiences.
Share
*Photo by Christina Reichl Photography via Getty Images.
How Have Your Viewing Habits Changed?
How Have Your Viewing Habits Changed?
How Have Your Viewing Habits Changed?
I’ve always been an avid film person, not just loving to watch and study movies, but also devoting years of my life trying to get more than a few made. (I still use the word “film” out of reverence for the art form.) Even after the pandemic and advances in home viewing technology have discouraged plenty of us from going out to the movie theater, I still treat the experience as something special, sacred even, the “right” way to engage cinema. (That night watching Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times with a live orchestra? Magic.) I also, by the way, just love a large bag of movie theater popcorn that I usually eat quickly and with gusto, trying not to take too much of my wife’s share.
But here’s the thing: Way back around the time of HBO’s The Sopranos, which I started watching in the third season (in 2001), I began to understand the power of telling a story not just in a condensed three-act narrative that emphasizes peak moments, but letting a story and the development of characters unfold over many hours and many episodes. This can create nuance, quieter moments, and ultimately deeper storytelling that’s truer to life. Gradually, I was hooked by serials that don’t careen to a conclusion in 90 minutes or a couple of hours, let alone sitcoms that tie it all up with a fine moral lesson and a bow in less than 30 minutes. Once streaming arrived, making binge-watching possible, that was it for me.
It’s not that movies and movie theaters have lost their allure: It’s hard to overstate, for example, how much I relished the stunning Irish landscapes, the sweet melancholy and funny, tender mercies in Martin McDonagh’s beautifully written and acted The Banshees of Inisherin (yes, best witnessed on a big screen with other humans). But the stories that I find myself craving are ones like Severance (a psychological, sci-fi “what-if” thriller) or the first season of Babylon Berlin (handsomely set in 1927 Germany before all hell broke loose), which pull you into their alternate universes, hold you in their spell long after the normal length of a movie would have ended—even if they keep me at home.
That’s just me. But what about you? How have your viewing habits changed? Do movies still hold their luster? Does television possess extra excitement because a show is not one-and-done but keeps propelling forward like a freight train? Has the thrill of a night out at the movies been supplanted by the pleasure of your own couch and a home theater? Perhaps you’d like to confess you mostly watch on a laptop or even on your phone now and then.
At a time when the world is wracked with big questions and too often consumed by news, I’m hoping you enjoy as much as I do taking this Saturday to revel in a small question—and share your thoughts and experiences.
Share
*Photo by Christina Reichl Photography via Getty Images.