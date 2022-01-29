I have a good friend who records sound in national parks and other natural settings to document the changing environment. He played one sound for me, noting that it was different than it used to be. It was crisp and scratchy—a firefly rubbing together its very dry wings. This was an effect of drought.
In Arizona, I’ve witnessed rising temperatures over the last decade, driving through the Sonoran Desert on summer days when the thermometer exceeded 115 and I wondered if my car would handle it. In southern Virginia, I’ve confronted sunny day flooding, and in New York, flooded subways. In California, I’ve been stopped by blazing wildfires and smoke-choked skies. I count myself among the lucky ones that I haven’t faced more serious events from the consequences of increasingly extreme and frequent hurricanes, floods or wildfires.
What about you? How have you experienced climate change and the reality of our changing planet? Has it caused you to rethink how or even where you live? Perhaps you’re on the East Coast now and facing another massive, possibly record snowstorm. Please stay safe. As always, I welcome the opportunity for this community to learn from each other.
Photo credit: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images.
How Have You Experienced Climate Change?
