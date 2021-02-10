Almost exactly five months ago, Donald Trump left our White House. Count me among those who could not breathe a sigh of relief that he really would leave until he departed the grounds, climbed on Marine One and exited Air Force One in Florida.
I’d like to say I’ve been able to relax since then with the arrival of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Surely there have been no mind-bending daily outrages. But with the dark residue of January 6 and the refusal of most Republicans to acknowledge the Big Lie of election fraud and commit to securing our democracy—quite the opposite—I’ve understood that we need to redouble our efforts to strengthen the community dedicated to limiting GOP power and ensure that justice is served.
Yet we would be remiss to ignore the many ways life has improved. So share your thoughts: How has your life improved since Trump was evicted? Perhaps you want to focus on changes President Biden has made. Perhaps you want to talk about the concrete ways you’ve felt less anxiety, fear or hopelessness. But I’d be awfully surprised if anyone here doesn’t have something to say. I look forward to hearing what’s on your mind.
Share
Do you find value in the writing and believe in the mission of strengthening our democracy and serving justice? If so, I hope that you will consider becoming a paid subscriber for $5 a month or $50 a year.
(Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
How Has Your Life Improved Since Trump Was Evicted?
Almost exactly five months ago, Donald Trump left our White House. Count me among those who could not breathe a sigh of relief that he really would leave until he departed the grounds, climbed on Marine One and exited Air Force One in Florida.
I’d like to say I’ve been able to relax since then with the arrival of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Surely there have been no mind-bending daily outrages. But with the dark residue of January 6 and the refusal of most Republicans to acknowledge the Big Lie of election fraud and commit to securing our democracy—quite the opposite—I’ve understood that we need to redouble our efforts to strengthen the community dedicated to limiting GOP power and ensure that justice is served.
Yet we would be remiss to ignore the many ways life has improved. So share your thoughts: How has your life improved since Trump was evicted? Perhaps you want to focus on changes President Biden has made. Perhaps you want to talk about the concrete ways you’ve felt less anxiety, fear or hopelessness. But I’d be awfully surprised if anyone here doesn’t have something to say. I look forward to hearing what’s on your mind.
Share
Do you find value in the writing and believe in the mission of strengthening our democracy and serving justice? If so, I hope that you will consider becoming a paid subscriber for $5 a month or $50 a year.
(Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.