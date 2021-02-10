Over the last four years, how many mornings did I wake wondering what fresh hell had the White House occupant wrought while I slept? Most of them. Sometimes that meant confronting the attacks and madness directly. Sometimes it meant remembering what sanity and decency look and sound like, then conjuring ideas and images that captured that world I hoped would come again.
Since January 20, since Trump’s eviction and Biden’s arrival, there’s little doubt the world has changed (although it surely hasn’t changed enough). How has it changed for you? How has your personal life and/or the life of our country changed now that Trump is out and America has a new president? I so look forward to hearing about and learning from your experiences and insights.
Please remember this forum is meant to be a place for sharing ideas and experiences, not engaging in personal attack.
How Has Your Life Changed Since 1/20?
Please remember this forum is meant to be a place for sharing ideas and experiences, not engaging in personal attack.
