You have a chat with a friend, a family member, a neighbor, a co-worker, maybe a guy sitting next to you at a bar. You hear their love for Donald Trump and their hatred for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. You learn they think Biden should be impeached and his son Hunter’s laptop is a grave danger to America. You feel their anger and grievance: How about those open borders and all the criminals coming into our country? And that Capitol attack was no insurrection, probably a false flag operation. Tucker is right. Putin is the kind of strong leader we really need. Why are we wasting our money in Ukraine?

You go to your gym, the local sports pub, the airport, perhaps you visit a military base. Every TV you see is turned to Fox News. Don’t even try to ask anyone to change the channel. Who wants the fight?

And that time you mentioned your gratitude for COVID vaccines and they told you they oughta arrest Fauci? Maybe you pushed the point and noted that over a million Americans died from the virus and you get stuck in a conversation about all the heart attacks vaccines are causing—we shoulda stuck with Ivermectin, they say. Call January 6 a deadly day and they look at you like you’re a total moron who knows nothing about what really happened: Don’t tell me Biden won in 2020—he never left his basement, they say. No, they didn’t watch those Democrat hearings about Jan. 6. It’s all political—just trying to bring down Our President.

So much misinformation and disinformation spread by Fox. It’s hard to overstate the impact and infection Fox’s “news” operation has caused in America’s body politic. But I suspect it has touched all of us one way or another. How has Fox News infected your world? Maybe it’s changed—even ended—your relationship with friends or family members. Perhaps the way you talk to neighbors, co-workers or even strangers is different now—if you still talk at all. Maybe you’ve lost someone in the pandemic who was convinced by a Fox host to not get vaccinated.

I think it’s useful to chronicle these experiences, especially at a moment when there’s a rising tide of voices asking how much longer will Rupert Murdoch and his enterprise remain free to poison our democracy. (My dispatch about Murdoch was one of a number published yesterday by friends and colleagues questioning how to stem the dangers of Fox.) Please do be respectful toward each other in your answers.

