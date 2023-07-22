My father was born in Berlin. His parents were born in Vienna and Kyiv. My mother was born in Chicago. Her parents were born in New York and Chicago. I was born in Chicago, too. That’s my hometown. But how do I define my roots?

I’ve been in Berlin this week, which always evokes strong feelings and a wellspring of questions. My father departed Berlin by the skin of his teeth as a 10-year-old in 1939. The scarring experience of that first decade in Nazi Germany remained the defining experience of his 94 years of life.

You might expect that Berlin would cause more than a little controversy for me. You would be right. I visited the building where my great-grandmother lived until the summer of 1942 when she was shipped off to Theresienstadt and her death. I also visited my father’s childhood home, from which he and his family were forced to leave after the terror of Kristallnacht on November 9, 1938.

But I also feel a powerful sense of connection in Berlin, as if this were somehow my city, too. It surely helps that the large majority of Nazis are gone now; visits here decades earlier led me to ask when I saw gray-haired people walking by: What were you doing in 1942?

It also helps that the city has become noticeably diverse and progressive. The younger generations largely believe in such things as democracy and climate change and the role of government to make lives better.

But while I may be the son of a Berliner, who became a most proud American, I am an American. So I return to that opening question: How do you define your roots? When you live in America, your roots are not necessarily or wholly in America. And I think that’s how it is for most of us in this country that has been largely shaped by its history of immigration (be it by choice, under duress or force).

While the roots may not be deep in the land, they can be defined by the depth of our connection with the idea of America and the belief in and commitment to democracy. It’s what millions of Americans fought for. It’s what millions of Americans continue to fight for. And, truth be told, apart from whatever genetic realities may connect me to lands far from the teeming shores, these ideas and commitments firmly root me in America.

What about you?

Berlin Inside and Out: George Grosz "Pillars of Society," a giant rose and Salvador Dali "Melancholia" at Neue Nationalgalerie; bar life, TV tower and street art. (Photos by author)

Share

Value this writing? I hope you’ll consider becoming a paid subscriber if you’re not already for $50 a year or $5 a month.

*Roots photo compilation by Vizerskaya via Getty Images.