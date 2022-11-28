Hello, Nazis and Nazism are Bad
Some things in modern life are not hard to figure out. You don’t have to be progressive—and it shouldn’t be partisan—to grasp that Nazis are bad and so is Nazism. Anyone who has a memory or taken a history class knows that millions of Americans fought to defend American principles and democracy itself against the Nazi march across the world. To be more specific, over 16 million Americans fought in WWII, over 400,000 sacrificed their lives and nearly 700,000 were wounded to defend America’s allies and democracy.
In a sane world, it wouldn’t be necessary to assert such obvious, such basic principles and facts. But the current GOP presidential candidate and former White House occupant thought it was acceptable to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Nick Fuentes, a virulent neo-Nazi, white supremacist and Holocaust denier last week, reportedly the plus-one of the antisemitic pariah Kanye West.
You don’t need to rely on the aforementioned labels to know what I mean. Just listen to Fuentes and his enthusiastic, proudly stated words in a recent video: “The Jews had better start being nice to people like us. Because what comes out of this is going to be a lot uglier and a lot worse for them….”
None of Trump’s cozy behavior is a surprise, of course, even if the despicable company he’s keeping portends the increasingly dark, vengeful, conspiratorial path he’ll continue pursuing to curry favor with the extremists that comprise a significant portion of his cultist base. Nor, really, should the refusal of leading Republicans to speak out against him and his new neo-Nazi buddy (“I really like this guy. He gets me,” Trump reportedly said about Fuentes after the dinner.)
For years, the Republicans have made clear their spineless fear of confronting Trump’s worst impulses, even as millions of decent Americans—Democrats and some Republicans—looked on with the hope that this was just a terrible phase they were going through and it didn’t necessarily mean this was their future.
But as the Republicans prepare to take power in the House and the craven Kevin McCarthy seems ready to do anything to appease the more radical elements of his caucus to secure the speaker’s gavel, we can see he’s not about to confront Trump about the need to reject Nazis and Nazism. (He had nothing to say last month when his growing alliance with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene included her social media posting that “Biden is Hitler.”) In the process, this grim march further normalizes the worst among us, wasting the nation’s time when we should be past this kind of sour nonsense and contending with real challenges and working to make life better.
The Nazi appeal has had its moments in America, best (or worst) illustrated by the rally in Madison Square Garden on February 23, 1939 when over 20,000 showed up to test out their Nazi salutes and listen to pro-Hitler, antisemitic attacks and ridiculous speculations from the Nazi German American Bund.
Held two days before George Washington’s birthday, complete with swastikas on either side of a Washington portrait, a featured speaker insisted that “if George Washington were alive today, he would be friends with Adolf Hitler.” Darker diatribes that evening ranted about “Jewish world domination,” the “menace of anti-national, God-hating Jewish-Bolshevism,” the need to “restore true Americans” and the opportunity to join the Nazi-supporting organization “provided you are sincere, of good character, of White Gentile Stock, and an American Citizen imbued with patriotic zeal.” The specter of the Nazi Holocaust and the death of six million Jews was not far away.
Even as we look back at that aberrant, abhorrent moment in America’s emerging commitment to support the allies and beat back Hitler’s sick push across Europe, that antisemitic, white Christian nationalist strain has continued to thrive in the dark underbelly of the body politic. While national figures such as Henry Ford and Charles Lindberg could also be counted among Nazi sympathizers, it has remained generally stigmatized and fringe. Yet as both the memories of the Nazi Holocaust fade and demagogues embrace the latter-day exponents to exploit their base, we risk this hateful mentality becoming increasingly mainstream.
Since the Mar-a-Lago dinner last week, the online MAGA crowd—especially the anonymous keyboard abusers—have responded to criticisms of their Dear Leader with the usual ad hominem attacks and have pushed false equivalencies from the pasts of Presidents Biden and Obama. To be fair, there are legitimate questions to ask about the dangerous views of the Nation of Islam’s Louis Farrakhan and the late West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd’s involvement in the 1940s with the Ku Klux Klan.
But let’s not forget how many Republicans have chosen to minimize the Jan. 6 attack, which included insurrectionists wearing shirts emblazoned with “Camp Auschwitz” and “6MWNE,” that is, six million were not enough. And as long as Donald Trump continues to normalize this dangerous neo-Nazism, the GOP refuses to push back (and worse, embraces it), and Trump remains at large and able to amplify his message, America will continue to face a menace that promises more trouble ahead.
America, America is a reader-supported publication. You can become a paid subscriber for just $50 a year or $5 a month.
Thank you for the Monday morning political therapy. I really needed it !!! Although tempted to go on twitter when I see from my email feed that there were tweets by you and @tribelaw and others whose statements and opinions I like to follow, I have decided that I must take a stand and stay off twitter because Elon Musk gave the former president his platform back, a platform on which he can reach millions with his tweets of hate and misinformation and acceptance of neo-Nazism and election denialism, all of which can ruin our America. So, I am especially glad that I have this forum in which to discuss these important issues. I was aghast that Ye and his new-Nazi friend were at Mar-A-Lago for dinner. Though I guess I shouldn't have been so surprised. In Charlottesville a number of yers ago the former president said that there were good people on both sides. We all know where Ye stands; and still the former president was more than happy to have him to dinner when he requested it. First bad sign. Then Ye shows up with a true and verified Neo_Nazi, and the former president lets him in to dine with him at Mar-A-Lago also. He could have said no to Ye. And then when Ye showed up with the extremist he could have said no to both. But of course he didn't do that. He had them both come into the club and diner with him; and, as you said, the former president seemed to find some compatibility with the extremist. He likes when anyone likes him. Just like he liked the love letter from China and just like he liked Putin and in Helsinki through our national intelligence team under the bus and said hje believed Putin when he said that Russia didn't interfere with out elections. That was several years ago. We have a lot of time to learn who this former president really is and what he really believes. He likes despots and autocrats; and he likes people who spew hate. And I think we are in a very dangerous situation in this country. My Dad took a hiatus from college to find the Nazois in Europe so that the Nazi hatred wouldn't come to our shores and so that we could free Europe from the Nazi attempt to take over that continent. That was so important to the greatest generation. We can't forget about that mission to keep our country free and to keep the world free from hate. So, how do we defend our country now when the former president seems more than willing to lift up people who spew that same hate today in our country??? That is my question to you Steven Beschloss, our wonderful leader, and to the others in this great group. Your points are well taken. The GOP isn't going to stop the former president, or even speak out against him, because they are spineless, because McCarthy will do anything to win the speakership of the House. He will continue to appease the haters and deniers in his caucus, e.g. MTG and the like. And together by not stopping the former president, and allowing him to continue to speak hate and stir up his cult people, this becomes a bigger and bigger problem. I am scared what will happen when the new Congress takes over in January 2023. We voted and owe were able to allow them only a small majority ion the House, and we won the Senate, and I thought they would take a message form that. But the GOP are spineless; and I worry what will happen to our country under their radical approach to governing. I don't have any direct descendants. So, I can't talk about what kind of country I will leave to children and grandchildren. However, I am an American; and I want to leave the country to future generations in a good, upstanding state of affairs, with all of its values in tact. My Dad and many others fought to keep our country free and keep hate from our borders. We can't forget that. We can't let that mission be something for just the 1940's. That must be our mission always. We must speak out. Our Democracy of the people, by the people and for the people can not swirl into an abyss of hate and intolerance. We must defend what is free and fair. God Bless America. May it always be the beacon of freedom and Democracy that it was when I was growing up. Let our voices be heard. If we must protest and demonstrate as we ddi doing my college years (regarding poverty, Viet Nam and racial injustice) we must do that. We can start by writing to our Senators, if we are lucky enough to have Senators as I do who are on the correct side of this issue. We can write to our Representatives in the House, if we are lucky enough to have a great Representative as I do who are on the correct side of this issue . And I even challenge those of you are un fortunate enough to have Senators and Representatives who are not on the correct side of this issue. Our elected officials need to know how important this is for us and for our country. And we need to urge them to take the appropriate action. Thank you for listening to my M<onday morning soapbox.
More than normalizing, he has made it acceptable to an unacceptably large segment of people. This cannot be allowed to stand.