Exploiting Racism to Save Himself (audio)
The racial threats by the former White House occupant have now become more specific, more dangerous—and demand a response by the Department of Justice
Dear Friends,
As I state below and in this audio post, "Trump’s threats made clear his intention to trigger his mob when the rule of law finally finds him. This cannot be treated blithely, with low-key patience or with the courtesy typically afforded a former president.” As much as we may like to move on or look away, the danger this represents must be confronted. That includes recognizing his demagogic impulse to exploit racism to save himself.