"Does the Fraud Ruling Feel Like Accountability?"

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled yesterday that Donald Trump must pay more than $354 million in penalties for committing fraud by using “blatantly false financial data” to borrow money at lower rates. He banned Trump from doing business in New York for three years and his sons Don Jr. and Eric for two years. His ruling asserted that the “frauds found here leap off the page and shock the conscience,” while the defendants “simply denied realty.” And more: “Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the lawsuit against Trump, his sons, The Trump Organization and some of its executives, asserted yesterday:
We are holding Donald Trump accountable. We are holding him accountable for lying, cheating and a lack of contrition and for flouting the rules that all of us must play by...This decision is a massive victory for every American who believes in the simple but fundamental pillar of our democracy, that the rule of law applies to all of us, equally, fairly and justly.
To no one’s surprise, Trump posted on his social media site that he was fined for “nothing other than having built a GREAT COMPANY.” He repeated his tired claims of election interference, called the judge “crooked” and “corrupt,” and the case a “witch hunt.” Standing outside his Florida golf club, Mar-a-Lago, he exclaimed, “This is Russia, this is China, this is the same game, this all comes out of the DOJ, this all comes out of Biden. It’s a witch hunt against his political opponent, the like of which our country has never seen before, you see it in third-world countries, banana republics.” He also laughably asserted that the ruling would cause New Yorkers to leave the state.
So much for any public sign of contrition. But those who know him best see things more clearly. His niece, Mary Trump, called the decision “absolutely devastating for Donald” and wrote in her Substack newsletter that “Donald’s ability to commit fraud with impunity has come to an end—at least in New York—and believe me, that matters to him.” The Washington Post noted that, while Trump can remain the owner of his company, he will lose control: “Engoron ordered that the company operate under the close eye of two overseers, a monitor and an independent director of compliance, to ensure compliance with financial reporting obligations.”
It remains to be seen how Trump will raise the necessary cash while his lawyers pursue an appeal. What properties might he have to sell to pay some $450 million (the fines plus interest) on top of the recent $83.3 million E. Jean Carroll defamation judgement?
And these are just the civil charges. As the start of the first of four criminal cases looms on March 25 in the hush-money trial, I think it’s useful to reflect: Does this newest ruling feel like accountability? Does it give you increased confidence that the courts will not let Trump off the hook because he occupied the White House? Despite all the usual brazen denials of responsibility, do you think the cumulative impact of these court cases might finally take a toll on him? Or does this all still feel like too little too late—that justice delayed is justice denied—as the calendar proceeds toward the 2024 presidential election and this man continues to pursue the presidency again?
I look forward as always to reading your responses and the chance for this community to learn from each other. Please do know that trolling will not be permitted.
Share
If you’re not already, please consider becoming a paid subscriber for just $5 a month or $50 a year. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comments sections.
*Photo: Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the civil fraud trial. Photo by Jeenah Moon-Pool via Getty Images.
People looking for accountability for the former President are kidding themselves and headed for the cliff. To my mind the worst thing he did -- the thing that I find painful and difficult even to think about -- was the separation by policy (and subsequent loss!) of small children from their parents at the border. There was no accountability for that, there is no case: the President abused a power we decided he had. Then I suppose there's the demonization of the decent Anthony Fauci and a set of policy and communications choices that led to the needless deaths of tens, maybe hundreds, of thousands of Americans and which continue to bleed us. Again: that's not the ground where any of the current cases are being fought. There is a subservience to dictators that has resulted in policy changes that thousands of Ukrainians are paying in blood -- and they will not be the last. If the President is held "accountable" it will be for things that while horrible or immoral or dangerous are nonetheless podunk. Engoron made a distinction between venial and mortal sins and the worst mortal ones, he will escape judgment for, at least in the medium term, and the judgment of history does not warm my coffee.
Let's not worry about accountability for this nasty little man. Just hold up the law where and when you can. Guy broke the law, we can impose the legally allowed and mandated punishment -- whether that's appropriate or just, neither you or I know, but it's what New York law has for now said is a first approximation to appropriate -- and doing that reinforces a system. That is reasonably what we should be hoping for; the President will not be "held accountable."
A lot of people are wondering how trump is going to raise money--or credit--for an appeal bond. As a retired surety lawyer, I have a lot to say about how appeal bonds work. And it is likely for him to have to scramble to get one. But here I just wanted to point out something that is very relevant to that scramble (I've posted this elsewhere, apologies if you've already read it.)
- - - - -
Interesting article from a surety bond agent on requirements for stay of judgment execution. To have the automatic stay go into effect you have to have BOTH the filing of appeal and the bond in place. Thus, even though trump has filed a notice of appeal in the James case, James can start executing on his properties and even his gold toilets until the bond is posted.
I hope E Jean and James are moving on this, because any execution started would be AHEAD of any deeds of trust or similar filed as collateral for a new loan.
https://courtbondnow.com/appeal-bonds/when-are-appeal-bonds-filed-and-stays-go-into-effect/
Thanks, Steven, for this timely article! I do believe that this represents some justice, some accountability. And it shows that certain courts will act in a fair manner toward Trump. However, it remains to be seen what the Supreme Court and what Judge Cannon will do with regard to the two Federal trials. And there always remains the spectre of Trump's winning the election, in spite of all of his venality, and putting a stop to the Federal trials. In hindsight, I wish that Merrick Garland had acted more quickly. I recognize that he was seeking to follow the law and that prosecuting a political rival is a bad precedent to set. Nonetheless, it this were 2023, instead of 2024, I would be feeling more confident about the prospect of Trump getting the justice he deserves
It’s not accountability until the threat of pardoning himself is removed
What I expect are new revelations of financial wrongdoing as the court-appointed overseers delve into the Great Company’s books.
Accountability depends on the federal judiciary and its third party sponsors. 🤞
I just read Judge Engeron's 92 page ruling. The stupidity of the Trump Organization is astounding. No normal business, of any size, operates this way. When the Trump witnesses testified (including Donald himself) the judge must have had to hold back guffaws! They thought they could get away with these idiotic asset values to make deals. And they did, for years! Good crooks have at least some sophistication. These guys acted like the 3 Stooges! Their FIRST impulse was to lie and cheat and defraud. When they could have been very successful by operating as a legit business.
Watch out for misinformation in the media about this ruling. It's very simple. Out and out fraud. Trump and his sons and his execs lied about the value of Trump's assets to make more money. Repeatedly, for years. The judgment money penalty is a return of part of their "ill gotten gains" that they fraudulently made from their lies. When the Press and pundits and the Trumps lie (some more) and spin this case, refer them to the judge's ruling. It speaks for itself. Here's a telling paragraph near the end:
"Refusal to Admit Error
The English poet Alexander Pope (1688-1744) first declared, “To err is human, to forgive is
divine.” Defendants apparently are of a different mind. After some four years of investigation
and litigation, the only error (“inadvertent,” of course) that they acknowledge is the tripling of
the size of the Trump Tower Penthouse, which cannot be gainsaid. Their complete lack of
contrition and remorse borders on pathological. They are accused only of inflating asset values
to make more money. The documents prove this over and over again. This is a venial sin, not a
mortal sin. Defendants did not commit murder or arson. They did not rob a bank at gunpoint.
Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff. Yet, defendants are incapable of admitting the error of
their ways."
There has been some financial accountability with these rulings BUT there has been, to my way of thinking though, no moral accountability for the outrageous behavior, the absolute danger he has put this country and our allies in and his selling out of our political system. So, until he is treated as any other criminal defendant facing such serious charges as he is, I will always believe that our Justice system has somehow failed all of us.
I can imagine a call with Jared who has a "friend" , maybe in Saudi, who will pay this off...
"Does the Fraud Ruling Feel Like Accountability?"
It depends. If he manages to get his assets encumbered such that he gets to keep their value, then, no. Otherwise, it is accountability for the way he ran his businesses. We'd still be waiting on his incitement of the Capitol Insurrection and other crimes. This is emphatically *NOT* criminal accountability.
While I was glad to see that the judge imposed a harsh financial penalty, I'm afraid that isn't full "accountability." Trump will probably wriggle his way out of this by resorting to the same tactics he has always used to raise money: Most likely a combination of shady financial deals with overseas bad actors, conning more money out of his cult-like followers, and perpetual dodges and delays by his legal team. Full accountability will take place only when he is convicted of a crime and put in prison.
With all the witness tampering I can not understand why it is not in jail. A human would be.
It feels like the beginning of accountability to me. Full accountability won’t come until his bloated a** is in prison.
The only type of accountability that will impact Trump would be if his supporting Republicans and constituents denounce him and shame him, literally. If his MAGA following would boo him off stage and start to throw tomatoes at him. If his base starts to chant "Lock Him Up!", then I would finally believe that he was being held accountable.
More than 170 years ago, Charles Dickens wrote one of his most probing novels, “Bleak House,” with a plot revolving around a seemingly endless lawsuit that had churned ever so slowly through the courts for decades.
Trump obviously keeps a copy by his bedside.
Dickens puts an end to it by having the estate’s once vast assets picked to oblivion by lawyers and legal fees.
May Trump have a similar fate.
Caught with his hand in the cookie jar but it’s nothing until the cash is deposited in Ms Carroll and the state of New York’s accounts. That’s going to be a while. The lack of contrition tells me no one is going to get paid: again!
Regarding "accountability": Is our judicial system neutral enough and objective enough to assure that Trump & Co. pay their just dues? Or, is the court, in this instance the Supreme Court, so mired in its own corruption to rule toward political favors rather than render a decision that is justice uncorrupted?
While at breakfast this morning celebrating a friend’s BD, one of our group spoke of reporting that Elon Musk’s airplane had been seen at Palm Beach Airport after Judge Engoron's ruling, suggesting that he was there to visit Mar-a-logo to see Trump..I would not be surprised if Musk foots the bill to post the bonds for both Judgements while on appeal..
Now to your question..No, it does not feel like accountability..It is just separating someone from some money.. That, regardless how you slice it doesn’t come from trump’s pocket..If Musk does give Trump the money to pay for either the bonds or pay the judgments directly it will be a roll of the dice for Musk looking to set up a quid pro quo if Trump were to win reelection..
The only way this matter brushes up against accountability is if Trump is forced to sell off enough properties to either post bonds for appeal or pay the judgments.. Making the money come out of his pocket..
None of this is accountability, considering all of the damage he has caused..Accountability is ending his ability to draw life sustaining breath in perpetuity..No ventilator..To put it in the way the late great Richard Pryor would have said it, "That's some accountability for your ass.."
He is an Ace Predator whose sole purpose on earth is to crush, humiliate, hurt, torture, acquire and devour everything in his path. He is a master at what he does and imo these rulings are of the kind and amount that he will look at as challenges and he'll get around them.
Elon’s jet was near Mar-a-Lago yesterday and TFG’s share of Truth Social may be worth a few billions. Would Musk bail him out for access?
Trump, forever the obnoxious tantrum-throwing five-year-old may finally be meeting his very own comeuppance. The man is forever one of the most disgusting persons in the universe. "Contrition"? HA! A person so void of dignity and decency can never be contrite. I reflect on how many "news" hours have been spent on this man over the last decade. He is a life-waster, wasting the lives of millions with his toxic games. And, speaking of games perhaps he has finally met his own head-to-head. One must wonder what an entire day without Trump might even feel like. A gift from heaven, perhaps?
The financial penalty is epic. But trump will turn to his Russian and Saudi friends for the money, and of course continue to grift his cult. But it will be excruciating for him to raise all those millions only to pay E. Jean Carrol and the State of New York! There's probably no better form of punishment for a criminal malignant narcissist.
Steven, I think this decision does give hope that the courts will continue to hold him accountable, despite his former job. However, I certainly don't think that means any political toll will accrue. Anyone not susceptible to the racist arguments he espouses, would already know his act, and hold him accountable at the ballot box. At least I hope.
It feels like a bit of a start. Long way to go for criminal accountability! Love the jab at Ivanka from Judge Engoron
A start, but a good one...DA Bragg will notch up a criminal conviction as a warm-up for the Jan6 trial, but the MAL docs and the GA election interference cases are mired in all matter of procedural issues, so "accountability" takes a holiday down South. All in all, the walls are closing in on Orange Jesus - Hallelujah!!
If it isn't accountability, what is it? If is isn't accountability it must be just a political trick as Trump says it is. Don't get me wrong, I believe it is accountability, although what the Trump family is charged with is probably more prevalent among the 1% of our population who hold 90% of our wealth close to themselves, and the main reason they are holding on to it is greed and power, to the detriment of us all. How else can these one percenters continue to hold on to their gross wealth without using (abusing?) government systems, especially the courts? The Trump family has done this for decades by being able to pay exorbitant fees to law firms that unethically and immorally specialize in fleecing people and delaying justice, and paying off Congressmen through PACs that were illegal before Citizens United came along. The legal profession has turned on the rule of law for their own benefit, because they can, successfully maintaining this gross wealth inequality. It's time to make all of these one percenters accountable. If we were to take just half of the wealth of the top half percent of these people/corporations, they would still be wealthy and our country, and the world, would be able to address every problem and end poverty and the injustices of racism and the failure to guarantee the rights of everyone. It is time that this minority of deplorables who are in control of Congress and our legal systems be stopped and our democracy restored.
Yes, it feels like the beginning of accountability. It feels like the first thrusters of a rocket firing just before liftoff, and after numerous holds. It feels like the slow grinding wheels of justice finally getting traction and beginning to grind on him. It feels like the first bubbles finally starting to form in a pot of water about to boil.
The justice system has been remarkably reliable, though by design it gives the accused every opportunity, even though criminals with means can jam up the works. And there is a real danger that his strategy of delaying the proceedings until after the election could enable him to avoid true accountability altogether, if he should win or orchestrate another coup that actually succeeds.
There is also the distinct possibility that having an obvious fraudster and traitor at the top of the ticket in this election will spell then end of the GOP stranglehold on public policy, and enable America to overcome an existential threat to democracy.
Yes
It does
We need to stop making comparisons to his criminal cases.
I wish commentators would point out the many other civil fraud cases. It is not selective prosecution. It is selective reporting of that mischaracterization. And civil fraud is such an oxymoron.
And there’s this: —-“Sigh”
Trump Media merger wins SEC approval, a windfall for the former ...
2 days ago — Trump will hold more than 78 million shares in the post-merger company, a filing shows — a stake that, at current prices
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2024/02/15/truth-social-trump-merger-sec/
TFG has done so many bad things that it's futile to expect full accountability. But I do think that this huge financial judgement represents a bit of karma. The only thing that speaks to his cold heart is money. If there's a judgment day, he'll be held accountable for his crimes against humanity.
Accountability? Yes and no. After all the years of lying, cheating, and defrauding individuals and businesses alike, it is good to see some financial penalty. Hopefully most of it will stick. However, it is the 4 criminal cases I am watching with much more interest. Unless at least one of those bring him to task, our country will never be the same and never will be able to heal.
As far as I am concerned, the only just punishment for Trump is life in prison. The problem with that is that he will still be able to stir up the hoards of people who are stupid enough to believe that he is honest and actually cares about them. :( I am surrounded by Trump supporters, (family, friends, neighbors,) and there is no way to persuade them to even consider the fact that he is anything but a hero. I am becoming more and more of a hermit. :(
It is a start. The Republican party should be held to account by outlawing it if it nominates DJT after a conviction is obtained. Why should it be permitted to qualify a criminal for the presidency? All lawyers who defended his lies in courts should also be disbarred. My point is that accountability should be spread to all reaches of this fascist cancer.
Thank you for your information Steven.—-I’m grateful for any accountable meted by Justice for any of Trumps illegal actions.—-Its difficult to assess the true impact on someone who seems to thrive from cheating any system and seems to accomplish these repeated actions mercilessly without regard to the Law, Morals or Norms—-To be honest, I am surprised he has been held accountable at all.—-His threatening verbiage motivates subsequent actions to try to deter witnesses and members of the Jurisprudence system from feeling safe to do their jobs.—-He is actively menacing with his constant threats and lies.—-Part of me yearns for his banishment from the entire US, but even that probably would not silence him or end his efforts to punish.—-
I do not think wearing an ankle bracelet for punishment in the future will be enough.—-As for now?—The fines seem adequate but of course do not compensate the many people or businesses his actions have harmed during his existence.
I’m truly hoping he is held to the highest standards of accountably for his actions to in effect distort and end Democracy subvert our elections. In addition I wouldn’t mind him being held for life in solitary in prison for sharing highly confidential secrets with anyone especially foreign governments!/—
///
Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title ….
18 U.S. Code § 2381 - Treason
I find I’m incredibly angry over the sharing of our Secrets and attempts to corrupt our elections.—— Merrick Garland causes many questions.
I'm so tired of Trump's schtick. Nothing is ever his fault. He must have been an insufferable child.
70M each buy a hat or T-shirt. That will cover the fine. If they buy one of each, that will fund the election. Once elected DJT businesses will go to the moon. Diamond hands.
It's a start...
More mindless orange man bad rhetoric from the brainwashed cult of virtuous handwringing. Everything about the trial and judge is comically corrupt and the system that is evolving will prove to be the end of our Republic.
It's troubling. An elected official campaigns on going after another elected official, rummages around and finds that Trump inflated his actual value. Donald Trump exaggerates? Shocking! The banks that lent him money, recognizing it's Trump, use their own analysis, lend him money, make a profit and say the terms of the deal wouldn't have changed if he had put lower numbers in the loan document.
How is this a crime? How is it not naked politics at its worst?
This is why half the country thinks the fix is in and there are (at least) two playing fields.
And it sends a horrible message to any other businesses who must now run the analysis on the cost of irritating the powers in charge. God forbid they think their shiny toys are worth more than a politician with an axe to grind.
Elon Musk and Putin will pay Trump’s bill.
He should have been sentenced to prison in addition to all this.
Of course not. It is well written and exposes the cynical way in which this guy and his businesses operate but it will mean nothing to his supporters.
Does the Fraud Ruling Feel Like Accountability?
Does the Fraud Ruling Feel Like Accountability?
Does the Fraud Ruling Feel Like Accountability?
Judge Arthur Engoron ruled yesterday that Donald Trump must pay more than $354 million in penalties for committing fraud by using “blatantly false financial data” to borrow money at lower rates. He banned Trump from doing business in New York for three years and his sons Don Jr. and Eric for two years. His ruling asserted that the “frauds found here leap off the page and shock the conscience,” while the defendants “simply denied realty.” And more: “Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the lawsuit against Trump, his sons, The Trump Organization and some of its executives, asserted yesterday:
To no one’s surprise, Trump posted on his social media site that he was fined for “nothing other than having built a GREAT COMPANY.” He repeated his tired claims of election interference, called the judge “crooked” and “corrupt,” and the case a “witch hunt.” Standing outside his Florida golf club, Mar-a-Lago, he exclaimed, “This is Russia, this is China, this is the same game, this all comes out of the DOJ, this all comes out of Biden. It’s a witch hunt against his political opponent, the like of which our country has never seen before, you see it in third-world countries, banana republics.” He also laughably asserted that the ruling would cause New Yorkers to leave the state.
So much for any public sign of contrition. But those who know him best see things more clearly. His niece, Mary Trump, called the decision “absolutely devastating for Donald” and wrote in her Substack newsletter that “Donald’s ability to commit fraud with impunity has come to an end—at least in New York—and believe me, that matters to him.” The Washington Post noted that, while Trump can remain the owner of his company, he will lose control: “Engoron ordered that the company operate under the close eye of two overseers, a monitor and an independent director of compliance, to ensure compliance with financial reporting obligations.”
It remains to be seen how Trump will raise the necessary cash while his lawyers pursue an appeal. What properties might he have to sell to pay some $450 million (the fines plus interest) on top of the recent $83.3 million E. Jean Carroll defamation judgement?
And these are just the civil charges. As the start of the first of four criminal cases looms on March 25 in the hush-money trial, I think it’s useful to reflect: Does this newest ruling feel like accountability? Does it give you increased confidence that the courts will not let Trump off the hook because he occupied the White House? Despite all the usual brazen denials of responsibility, do you think the cumulative impact of these court cases might finally take a toll on him? Or does this all still feel like too little too late—that justice delayed is justice denied—as the calendar proceeds toward the 2024 presidential election and this man continues to pursue the presidency again?
I look forward as always to reading your responses and the chance for this community to learn from each other. Please do know that trolling will not be permitted.
Share
If you’re not already, please consider becoming a paid subscriber for just $5 a month or $50 a year. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comments sections.
*Photo: Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the civil fraud trial. Photo by Jeenah Moon-Pool via Getty Images.
Does the Fraud Ruling Feel Like Accountability?
People looking for accountability for the former President are kidding themselves and headed for the cliff. To my mind the worst thing he did -- the thing that I find painful and difficult even to think about -- was the separation by policy (and subsequent loss!) of small children from their parents at the border. There was no accountability for that, there is no case: the President abused a power we decided he had. Then I suppose there's the demonization of the decent Anthony Fauci and a set of policy and communications choices that led to the needless deaths of tens, maybe hundreds, of thousands of Americans and which continue to bleed us. Again: that's not the ground where any of the current cases are being fought. There is a subservience to dictators that has resulted in policy changes that thousands of Ukrainians are paying in blood -- and they will not be the last. If the President is held "accountable" it will be for things that while horrible or immoral or dangerous are nonetheless podunk. Engoron made a distinction between venial and mortal sins and the worst mortal ones, he will escape judgment for, at least in the medium term, and the judgment of history does not warm my coffee.
Let's not worry about accountability for this nasty little man. Just hold up the law where and when you can. Guy broke the law, we can impose the legally allowed and mandated punishment -- whether that's appropriate or just, neither you or I know, but it's what New York law has for now said is a first approximation to appropriate -- and doing that reinforces a system. That is reasonably what we should be hoping for; the President will not be "held accountable."
A lot of people are wondering how trump is going to raise money--or credit--for an appeal bond. As a retired surety lawyer, I have a lot to say about how appeal bonds work. And it is likely for him to have to scramble to get one. But here I just wanted to point out something that is very relevant to that scramble (I've posted this elsewhere, apologies if you've already read it.)
- - - - -
Interesting article from a surety bond agent on requirements for stay of judgment execution. To have the automatic stay go into effect you have to have BOTH the filing of appeal and the bond in place. Thus, even though trump has filed a notice of appeal in the James case, James can start executing on his properties and even his gold toilets until the bond is posted.
I hope E Jean and James are moving on this, because any execution started would be AHEAD of any deeds of trust or similar filed as collateral for a new loan.
https://courtbondnow.com/appeal-bonds/when-are-appeal-bonds-filed-and-stays-go-into-effect/
Thanks, Steven, for this timely article! I do believe that this represents some justice, some accountability. And it shows that certain courts will act in a fair manner toward Trump. However, it remains to be seen what the Supreme Court and what Judge Cannon will do with regard to the two Federal trials. And there always remains the spectre of Trump's winning the election, in spite of all of his venality, and putting a stop to the Federal trials. In hindsight, I wish that Merrick Garland had acted more quickly. I recognize that he was seeking to follow the law and that prosecuting a political rival is a bad precedent to set. Nonetheless, it this were 2023, instead of 2024, I would be feeling more confident about the prospect of Trump getting the justice he deserves
It’s not accountability until the threat of pardoning himself is removed
What I expect are new revelations of financial wrongdoing as the court-appointed overseers delve into the Great Company’s books.
Accountability depends on the federal judiciary and its third party sponsors. 🤞
I just read Judge Engeron's 92 page ruling. The stupidity of the Trump Organization is astounding. No normal business, of any size, operates this way. When the Trump witnesses testified (including Donald himself) the judge must have had to hold back guffaws! They thought they could get away with these idiotic asset values to make deals. And they did, for years! Good crooks have at least some sophistication. These guys acted like the 3 Stooges! Their FIRST impulse was to lie and cheat and defraud. When they could have been very successful by operating as a legit business.
Watch out for misinformation in the media about this ruling. It's very simple. Out and out fraud. Trump and his sons and his execs lied about the value of Trump's assets to make more money. Repeatedly, for years. The judgment money penalty is a return of part of their "ill gotten gains" that they fraudulently made from their lies. When the Press and pundits and the Trumps lie (some more) and spin this case, refer them to the judge's ruling. It speaks for itself. Here's a telling paragraph near the end:
"Refusal to Admit Error
The English poet Alexander Pope (1688-1744) first declared, “To err is human, to forgive is
divine.” Defendants apparently are of a different mind. After some four years of investigation
and litigation, the only error (“inadvertent,” of course) that they acknowledge is the tripling of
the size of the Trump Tower Penthouse, which cannot be gainsaid. Their complete lack of
contrition and remorse borders on pathological. They are accused only of inflating asset values
to make more money. The documents prove this over and over again. This is a venial sin, not a
mortal sin. Defendants did not commit murder or arson. They did not rob a bank at gunpoint.
Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff. Yet, defendants are incapable of admitting the error of
their ways."
There has been some financial accountability with these rulings BUT there has been, to my way of thinking though, no moral accountability for the outrageous behavior, the absolute danger he has put this country and our allies in and his selling out of our political system. So, until he is treated as any other criminal defendant facing such serious charges as he is, I will always believe that our Justice system has somehow failed all of us.
I can imagine a call with Jared who has a "friend" , maybe in Saudi, who will pay this off...
"Does the Fraud Ruling Feel Like Accountability?"
It depends. If he manages to get his assets encumbered such that he gets to keep their value, then, no. Otherwise, it is accountability for the way he ran his businesses. We'd still be waiting on his incitement of the Capitol Insurrection and other crimes. This is emphatically *NOT* criminal accountability.
While I was glad to see that the judge imposed a harsh financial penalty, I'm afraid that isn't full "accountability." Trump will probably wriggle his way out of this by resorting to the same tactics he has always used to raise money: Most likely a combination of shady financial deals with overseas bad actors, conning more money out of his cult-like followers, and perpetual dodges and delays by his legal team. Full accountability will take place only when he is convicted of a crime and put in prison.
With all the witness tampering I can not understand why it is not in jail. A human would be.
It feels like the beginning of accountability to me. Full accountability won’t come until his bloated a** is in prison.
The only type of accountability that will impact Trump would be if his supporting Republicans and constituents denounce him and shame him, literally. If his MAGA following would boo him off stage and start to throw tomatoes at him. If his base starts to chant "Lock Him Up!", then I would finally believe that he was being held accountable.
More than 170 years ago, Charles Dickens wrote one of his most probing novels, “Bleak House,” with a plot revolving around a seemingly endless lawsuit that had churned ever so slowly through the courts for decades.
Trump obviously keeps a copy by his bedside.
Dickens puts an end to it by having the estate’s once vast assets picked to oblivion by lawyers and legal fees.
May Trump have a similar fate.
Caught with his hand in the cookie jar but it’s nothing until the cash is deposited in Ms Carroll and the state of New York’s accounts. That’s going to be a while. The lack of contrition tells me no one is going to get paid: again!
Regarding "accountability": Is our judicial system neutral enough and objective enough to assure that Trump & Co. pay their just dues? Or, is the court, in this instance the Supreme Court, so mired in its own corruption to rule toward political favors rather than render a decision that is justice uncorrupted?
While at breakfast this morning celebrating a friend’s BD, one of our group spoke of reporting that Elon Musk’s airplane had been seen at Palm Beach Airport after Judge Engoron's ruling, suggesting that he was there to visit Mar-a-logo to see Trump..I would not be surprised if Musk foots the bill to post the bonds for both Judgements while on appeal..
Now to your question..No, it does not feel like accountability..It is just separating someone from some money.. That, regardless how you slice it doesn’t come from trump’s pocket..If Musk does give Trump the money to pay for either the bonds or pay the judgments directly it will be a roll of the dice for Musk looking to set up a quid pro quo if Trump were to win reelection..
The only way this matter brushes up against accountability is if Trump is forced to sell off enough properties to either post bonds for appeal or pay the judgments.. Making the money come out of his pocket..
None of this is accountability, considering all of the damage he has caused..Accountability is ending his ability to draw life sustaining breath in perpetuity..No ventilator..To put it in the way the late great Richard Pryor would have said it, "That's some accountability for your ass.."
He is an Ace Predator whose sole purpose on earth is to crush, humiliate, hurt, torture, acquire and devour everything in his path. He is a master at what he does and imo these rulings are of the kind and amount that he will look at as challenges and he'll get around them.
Elon’s jet was near Mar-a-Lago yesterday and TFG’s share of Truth Social may be worth a few billions. Would Musk bail him out for access?
Trump, forever the obnoxious tantrum-throwing five-year-old may finally be meeting his very own comeuppance. The man is forever one of the most disgusting persons in the universe. "Contrition"? HA! A person so void of dignity and decency can never be contrite. I reflect on how many "news" hours have been spent on this man over the last decade. He is a life-waster, wasting the lives of millions with his toxic games. And, speaking of games perhaps he has finally met his own head-to-head. One must wonder what an entire day without Trump might even feel like. A gift from heaven, perhaps?
The financial penalty is epic. But trump will turn to his Russian and Saudi friends for the money, and of course continue to grift his cult. But it will be excruciating for him to raise all those millions only to pay E. Jean Carrol and the State of New York! There's probably no better form of punishment for a criminal malignant narcissist.
Steven, I think this decision does give hope that the courts will continue to hold him accountable, despite his former job. However, I certainly don't think that means any political toll will accrue. Anyone not susceptible to the racist arguments he espouses, would already know his act, and hold him accountable at the ballot box. At least I hope.
It feels like a bit of a start. Long way to go for criminal accountability! Love the jab at Ivanka from Judge Engoron
A start, but a good one...DA Bragg will notch up a criminal conviction as a warm-up for the Jan6 trial, but the MAL docs and the GA election interference cases are mired in all matter of procedural issues, so "accountability" takes a holiday down South. All in all, the walls are closing in on Orange Jesus - Hallelujah!!
If it isn't accountability, what is it? If is isn't accountability it must be just a political trick as Trump says it is. Don't get me wrong, I believe it is accountability, although what the Trump family is charged with is probably more prevalent among the 1% of our population who hold 90% of our wealth close to themselves, and the main reason they are holding on to it is greed and power, to the detriment of us all. How else can these one percenters continue to hold on to their gross wealth without using (abusing?) government systems, especially the courts? The Trump family has done this for decades by being able to pay exorbitant fees to law firms that unethically and immorally specialize in fleecing people and delaying justice, and paying off Congressmen through PACs that were illegal before Citizens United came along. The legal profession has turned on the rule of law for their own benefit, because they can, successfully maintaining this gross wealth inequality. It's time to make all of these one percenters accountable. If we were to take just half of the wealth of the top half percent of these people/corporations, they would still be wealthy and our country, and the world, would be able to address every problem and end poverty and the injustices of racism and the failure to guarantee the rights of everyone. It is time that this minority of deplorables who are in control of Congress and our legal systems be stopped and our democracy restored.
Yes, it feels like the beginning of accountability. It feels like the first thrusters of a rocket firing just before liftoff, and after numerous holds. It feels like the slow grinding wheels of justice finally getting traction and beginning to grind on him. It feels like the first bubbles finally starting to form in a pot of water about to boil.
The justice system has been remarkably reliable, though by design it gives the accused every opportunity, even though criminals with means can jam up the works. And there is a real danger that his strategy of delaying the proceedings until after the election could enable him to avoid true accountability altogether, if he should win or orchestrate another coup that actually succeeds.
There is also the distinct possibility that having an obvious fraudster and traitor at the top of the ticket in this election will spell then end of the GOP stranglehold on public policy, and enable America to overcome an existential threat to democracy.
Yes
It does
We need to stop making comparisons to his criminal cases.
I wish commentators would point out the many other civil fraud cases. It is not selective prosecution. It is selective reporting of that mischaracterization. And civil fraud is such an oxymoron.
And there’s this: —-“Sigh”
Trump Media merger wins SEC approval, a windfall for the former ...
2 days ago — Trump will hold more than 78 million shares in the post-merger company, a filing shows — a stake that, at current prices
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2024/02/15/truth-social-trump-merger-sec/
TFG has done so many bad things that it's futile to expect full accountability. But I do think that this huge financial judgement represents a bit of karma. The only thing that speaks to his cold heart is money. If there's a judgment day, he'll be held accountable for his crimes against humanity.
Accountability? Yes and no. After all the years of lying, cheating, and defrauding individuals and businesses alike, it is good to see some financial penalty. Hopefully most of it will stick. However, it is the 4 criminal cases I am watching with much more interest. Unless at least one of those bring him to task, our country will never be the same and never will be able to heal.
As far as I am concerned, the only just punishment for Trump is life in prison. The problem with that is that he will still be able to stir up the hoards of people who are stupid enough to believe that he is honest and actually cares about them. :( I am surrounded by Trump supporters, (family, friends, neighbors,) and there is no way to persuade them to even consider the fact that he is anything but a hero. I am becoming more and more of a hermit. :(
It is a start. The Republican party should be held to account by outlawing it if it nominates DJT after a conviction is obtained. Why should it be permitted to qualify a criminal for the presidency? All lawyers who defended his lies in courts should also be disbarred. My point is that accountability should be spread to all reaches of this fascist cancer.
Thank you for your information Steven.—-I’m grateful for any accountable meted by Justice for any of Trumps illegal actions.—-Its difficult to assess the true impact on someone who seems to thrive from cheating any system and seems to accomplish these repeated actions mercilessly without regard to the Law, Morals or Norms—-To be honest, I am surprised he has been held accountable at all.—-His threatening verbiage motivates subsequent actions to try to deter witnesses and members of the Jurisprudence system from feeling safe to do their jobs.—-He is actively menacing with his constant threats and lies.—-Part of me yearns for his banishment from the entire US, but even that probably would not silence him or end his efforts to punish.—-
I do not think wearing an ankle bracelet for punishment in the future will be enough.—-As for now?—The fines seem adequate but of course do not compensate the many people or businesses his actions have harmed during his existence.
I’m truly hoping he is held to the highest standards of accountably for his actions to in effect distort and end Democracy subvert our elections. In addition I wouldn’t mind him being held for life in solitary in prison for sharing highly confidential secrets with anyone especially foreign governments!/—
///
Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title ….
///
18 U.S. Code § 2381 - Treason
///
I find I’m incredibly angry over the sharing of our Secrets and attempts to corrupt our elections.—— Merrick Garland causes many questions.
I'm so tired of Trump's schtick. Nothing is ever his fault. He must have been an insufferable child.
70M each buy a hat or T-shirt. That will cover the fine. If they buy one of each, that will fund the election. Once elected DJT businesses will go to the moon. Diamond hands.
It's a start...
More mindless orange man bad rhetoric from the brainwashed cult of virtuous handwringing. Everything about the trial and judge is comically corrupt and the system that is evolving will prove to be the end of our Republic.
It's troubling. An elected official campaigns on going after another elected official, rummages around and finds that Trump inflated his actual value. Donald Trump exaggerates? Shocking! The banks that lent him money, recognizing it's Trump, use their own analysis, lend him money, make a profit and say the terms of the deal wouldn't have changed if he had put lower numbers in the loan document.
How is this a crime? How is it not naked politics at its worst?
This is why half the country thinks the fix is in and there are (at least) two playing fields.
And it sends a horrible message to any other businesses who must now run the analysis on the cost of irritating the powers in charge. God forbid they think their shiny toys are worth more than a politician with an axe to grind.
Elon Musk and Putin will pay Trump’s bill.
He should have been sentenced to prison in addition to all this.
Of course not. It is well written and exposes the cynical way in which this guy and his businesses operate but it will mean nothing to his supporters.