Around the country, Republican-led legislatures have introduced and passed laws to suppress voting. At the US Capitol, 147 Republicans refused to certify the election on January 6. Most Republicans are standing by the Big Lie of voter fraud, lying about the deadly gravity of the January 6 insurrection and rejecting efforts to investigate the truth of that day. Taken together, these actions are communicating loudly and clearly that they are willing to toss aside democracy and fuel further political violence to get and keep power.
Are the Democrats doing enough in response? Or: Do the Democrats lack urgency? I ask this especially at a moment when our democracy’s survival is in danger. If so, what’s holding them back?
As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts—and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other.
(Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)
Do the Democrats Lack Urgency?
(Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)
