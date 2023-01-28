We need to talk about—and reflect on—the violent horrors revealed yesterday. First is the soul-crushing video of the brutal beating and murder earlier this month of Tyre Nichols, an unarmed Black man, by five jacked-up Memphis cops after what seemed to have been a routine traffic stop—and after Nichols tried over and over and over to comply to their excessive and depraved use of force. Also, earlier in the day, video was released of the attempted murder with a hammer of Paul Pelosi, the husband of the former House Speaker. These grim acts come at the end of a week that included three mass shootings in California that left 25 of our fellow humans dead. That’s three of 42 mass shootings in just this first month of 2023, as tallied by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines these horrible acts as four or more people killed or injured.
While it’s reasonable to think any question about all this must be rhetorical—Is there really anything we can we do amid such unhinged police brutality and so many acts of violence?—it’s necessary to remember that these police actions are part of a system of policing and mass shootings happen in a culture of violence where it’s easier to buy a gun than adopt a puppy. And even though this day’s question focuses on the American culture of violence, which I contend is distinct in its scale and nature, it’s also necessary to note (tragically) that yesterday’s release of video was on Holocaust Remembrance Day and at least seven people were murdered near a Jerusalem synagogue. That, and Vladimir Putin’s genocidal war in Ukraine is nearly one year old.
So I ask, after so many innocent lives are cut short because our culture of violence permits this deadly, daily drumbeat in our collective life, what can be done? Can we ever change our culture of violence? Or are we left to merely fret, over and over, about man’s inhumanity to man? This is a big question, I know, and perhaps you’d like to answer one particular piece of it—about guns, about toxic masculinity, about murder-filled popular entertainment, about leaders that are modeling cruelty and promoting violence, about an unusually stressful time in history that may motivate people to act out violently. Sadly, this is a topic that we must come back to again and again.
*Photo: Protesting the death of Tyre Nichols yesterday in Memphis. Photo taken by Scott Olson/Getty Images.
Can We Ever Change Our Culture of Violence?
