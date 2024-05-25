I count myself among those who have trouble fully grasping the fact that tens of millions of Americans believe in the Trump strongman persona—and are ready to toss away democracy by voting for a criminal defendant who yearns to rule as a dictator. Do they really want an authoritarian future defined by chaos and hate? Or have many forgotten—including some Democrats—what the Trump years were like? Have they not yet begun to consider what another four years would entail?
I am intrigued and encouraged by a new Biden campaign ad released yesterday. Narrated by actor and Trump critic Robert De Niro, the spot seeks to take apart Trump in just 30 seconds. The ad’s title: “Snapped.”
"From midnight tweets, to drinking bleach, to tear-gassing citizens and staging a photo op…” (We see Trump hold up a bible as police fight with protestors.) ”…then he lost the 2020 election—and snapped—desperately trying to hold onto power.”“Now he’s running again, this time threatening to be a dictator. To terminate the Constitution.” (We see Trump speaking at one of his rallies.) “If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a blood bath.” (De Niro states the threat clearly.) “Trump wants revenge—and he’ll stop at nothing to get it.” (We see violence from the insurrection on Jan. 6.) (Finally, we see Joe Biden, standing tall and saluting.) “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.”
"From midnight tweets, to drinking bleach, to tear-gassing citizens and staging a photo op…” (We see Trump hold up a bible as police fight with protestors.) ”…then he lost the 2020 election—and snapped—desperately trying to hold onto power.”
“Now he’s running again, this time threatening to be a dictator. To terminate the Constitution.”
(We see Trump speaking at one of his rallies.) “If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a blood bath.” (De Niro states the threat clearly.) “Trump wants revenge—and he’ll stop at nothing to get it.” (We see violence from the insurrection on Jan. 6.)
(Finally, we see Joe Biden, standing tall and saluting.) “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.”
Throughout, the music is dramatic, the images compelling. The words emblazoned over those images include “Midnight Tweets,” “Drinking Bleach,” “Tear Gas Citizens,” “Lost the Election,” “Snapped,” “Dictator,” “Terminate the Constitution,” “Bloodbath” and “Revenge.”
This offers a first answer to the question of whether Joe Biden can crack the Trump puzzle for uncertain or doubting voters and frame the reality of his opponent. The notion that Trump “snapped”—that he is unhinged and can’t be trusted—will surely be part of the ongoing framing. The ad will be widely distributed over the next month, leading up the first scheduled debate on June 27 in Atlanta. According to the Biden campaign, “Snapped” will air on broadcast television, cable and digital platforms in battleground states.
“We will make sure that the voters who will decide this election are reminded of the chaos and harm Trump caused as president— and why they booted him out four years ago,” Biden campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in a memo accompanying the ad’s release. She also said that abortion, democracy and economic fairness would be key issues for the president leading up to the debate a month from now. Depending on the outcome in Manhattan, the campaign also will likely emphasize that Trump is a convicted felon.
What do you think? Can Joe Biden crack the Trump puzzle? Is this 30-second spot a sign that he has? Are there other issues that you think will be more critical? Are you confident that he will be tough enough in the coming months to precisely define and defeat Trump?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and insights—and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful. Trolling will not be tolerated.
*Photo: A screenshot from the new Biden ad, “Snapped.”
He has to pound him on inflation - trumps policies will not help and indeed tax cuts and tariffs will exacerbate inflation. Population needs basic education.
He also needs to debunk the successful businessman persona, and the foreign policy strength (show foreign leaders laughing at him over and over).
Can’t just hit him on chaos and democracy. Have to hit him where polls are telling us the voters (incredible to me) think he’s strong.
