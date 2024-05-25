America, America

1 Comment
Tracy
just now

He has to pound him on inflation - trumps policies will not help and indeed tax cuts and tariffs will exacerbate inflation. Population needs basic education.

He also needs to debunk the successful businessman persona, and the foreign policy strength (show foreign leaders laughing at him over and over).

Can’t just hit him on chaos and democracy. Have to hit him where polls are telling us the voters (incredible to me) think he’s strong.

