Can Americans Come Together Again?

This weekend discussion thread will only be available now to paid subscribers to share their thoughts and comments. For just $5 a month or $50 a year, you can join us and make this conversation more robust. I hope you will.

Photo by Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

In the wake of the January 6 insurrection, Democrats and a number of Republicans expressed their revulsion at the violent attack on the citadel of our democracy. While the Senate refused to hold Donald Trump accountable for his role in inciting that deadly event, even Mitch McConnell acknowledged his culpability.

But gradually and aggressively Republicans have drifted away from that initial criticism, particularly as state-level Republicans leaders stuck with the Big Lie of election fraud and critics like Rep. Liz Cheney faced condemnation from state leaders, House peers and the former White House occupant. A recent poll found that about half of Republicans now believe January 6 was largely a non-violent protest or was the result of left-wing activists “trying to make Trump look bad.” Six in ten Republicans still believe the election was stolen from Trump.

This divide over that fateful day, despite plenty of video to see what really happened, has made me wonder whether Americans across the political spectrum can ever again agree on shared facts and find common understanding. What do you think?

Are Americans capable of coming together again? Or is there a significant population that will never rejoin our democratic system and will continue to support taking power by any means necessary? As a related question, will indictments and prosecutions make the difference in breaking the spell and changing minds?

I genuinely want to learn what you think as I/we grapple with how to repair our democracy.

