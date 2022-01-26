Biden's Bumpy Road Ahead (audio)
A year in, the president faces intransigent Republicans and demoralized voters that seem to have forgotten the disastrous hand he was given
Dear Friends,
This dispatch, read aloud and posted below, seeks to share my optimism about what’s been accomplished by President Biden while acknowledging the ongoing challenges. The head winds are many and varied. But it would serve all of us if media observers and everyone else assessing where we are and where we’re going acknowledged the multi-headed …