All About Trump (audio)
Whether we like it or not, the actions of the disgraced former White House occupant continue to drive the news cycle
|0:00
|-6:50
Dear Friends,
Perhaps you’ve noticed that I hesitate amplifying the actions of the former White House occupant. But the last days’ news stories made that unavoidable (as you’ll see from this dispatch read aloud here and included below). With each story I read or hear, a simple question lingers in my mind: Are we any closer to seeing Donald Trump prosecut…