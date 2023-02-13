Rihanna at halftime for the 57th Super Bowl. (Photo by Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)

When my daughters were younger, I’d buy bags of chips on Super Bowl Sunday to celebrate the day. That day every year (and the Fourth of July) were the only days my wife and I would let it rip, admit how much we loved chips and let everyone enjoy as much as they’d like. It’s not just that my wife and I were trying to teach our girls good eating habits the rest of the year, we tried to keep a healthy house for ourselves, too.

Of course, we grilled on the BBQ the usual variety of hot dogs and burgers to show our commitment to this very American day, along with chocolate chip cookies (my favorite) and whatever else the girls wanted. And while I thought this festive spread was all about the food, I’ve come to realize how important the Super Bowl and all the accoutrements are for another reason: This is a day to remember that we’re not Democrats and Republicans first, but Americans—with all the eccentricities and exaggerations and idiocies that go with it. (Yes, over-consumption is part of the picture.)

And if diehard (or even fair weather) football fans think the day is all about the game, that’s fine. The beauty is that the day’s other features go a long way to create a more inclusive event for everyone.

Don’t love football or sports? There may be a great halftime show to watch with a breathtaking musical spectacle. (Thoughts on Rihanna and Prince later.) Don’t care about the music? There will be plenty of Super Bowl ads that cost millions in which the makers try their damnedest to make you laugh or touch your heart. (See this year’s amusing Pepsi series with Steve Martin and Ben Stiller?) Don’t love this commercial pressure to buy, buy, buy, no matter how cleverly packaged? Then surely there’ll be something good to eat, guilt-free.

And don’t forget: There could be a performance of the national anthem, while sometimes just bombastic or pitchy, that could soar above its militaristic strains to create something iconic, à la the transcendent Whitney Houston in 1991. Or, this year, soaring above and standing out by going deeply personal, à la Chris Stapleton.

Now maybe none of these ingredients create the combo package for you. I get it. Building a national celebration around muscled men beating up on each other, sometimes suffering concussions and other debilitating injuries that can shorten their lives and leave them hampered with mental and physical troubles long after they stop playing the game is plenty reason to look skeptically at those of us who love the game’s beauty. (I would argue that watching the outstretched hands of a graceful tight end leaping high in the air to pull in a long pass that results in a touchdown—especially in a close game—is one of life’s great visual delights.)

But at a time of toxic division and conflict, when basic American values like democracy and equality seem to have lost their capacity to bind us in shared commitment and the ability to transcend our differences, we should take seriously the fleeting opportunities to notice a day when our spot along the political spectrum is not everything that matters or even worth thinking about.

My wife, who was born in Finland and became an American citizen in 2008 just before the election of Barack Obama as president, can be skeptical about some (maybe many) American behaviors. To this day, I struggle to explain to her the intricacies of American football—and honestly, she doesn’t really care that much to know.

But she, like me, has come to appreciate Super Bowl Sunday as a chance to watch some funny ads, enjoy (hopefully) a compelling halftime performance, have a beer—and recognize how important this day really is. To kick back, take everything a little bit lighter, and try and remember what unites us really does matter more than what divides us.

One other note: Rihanna owned that stadium last night. The staging, the visual design, the lighting, the choreography, the singing that seemed like one piece rather than a medley, her incredible casual style even when high off the ground like a diamond in the sky. (And all this while pregnant with her second child.) As soon as it was over, I wanted to see it again, right away.

Still, for my money, Prince served up the defining, legendary performance of Super Bowl halftimes. You may recall that was the day in 2007 in Miami when it was pouring rain.

Before the show, producer Don Mischer called Prince to ask him if he was OK to perform, given the conditions. I mean, after all, not only was the stage already slick when dry, there were plenty of electric guitars that risked a combustible combination with water.

Asked about those conditions, Prince reportedly replied, “Can you make it rain harder?” For this ultimate performer, the rain wasn’t a hindrance, it was a special effect. And what a show it was: Not promotion of a new album or simply scurrying through a medley of his own hits to pump sales, he played others’ songs (including one by Jimi Hendrix), went deep on guitar, ended with “Purple Rain” and relished what was falling from the sky.

The result was heavenly.

And honestly? While I remember that performance as if it happened yesterday—and now and then I’ll re-watch the video—I don’t remember which two teams were on the field or who won the game.

Still, on this day, ending 38-35 with the Kansas City Chiefs winning over the Philadelphia Eagles in the final seconds? That was one helluva game. Go America!

How was your experience?

Share

I hope you’ll consider becoming a paid subscriber to access exclusive content and join the conversation.